The best Mother's Day flowers to give your mom, based on her zodiac sign

Your mom deserves nothing the best.

That's why if you're planning to have flowers delivered for Mother's Day, you shouldn't settle for a standard bouquet.

Instead, look to the stars to tell you which blossoms your mom will think are positively stellar (don't mind our funny pun, we can't help but toss in a joke or two).

After all, the best Mother's Day flowers are as unique as she is — and choosing ones that suit her zodiac sign will make her holiday the best one yet.

"Receiving flowers that really speak to us can make us feel seen because we have to look at them, we appreciate their beauty, they brighten up our day, they smell lovely," Lisa Stardust, author and resident astrologer, tells TODAY.com

Beyond that, Stardust says flowers also engage our senses.

"Different essences remind us of different things from our past," she says. "A lot of times people connect the flowers based on the way that they smell to certain memories."

That said, flowers have surprising meanings, so keep reading to pick blooms that are tailored to your mom, whether she's a curious Gemini, sensitive Cancer or one of other ten astrological signs.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Tulip

Tulips are perfect for your high-energy, confident and courageous mom. karandaev / Getty Images stock

Aries, a fire sign, is symbolized by the ram. People born under the Aries sign are often known for being high-energy, confident, courageous and passionate among other characteristics.

According to Stardust, since Aries is the first sign in the zodiac and tulips are among the first flowers to emerge in the spring, the two go hand in hand.

"Aries love these flowers because they come in an array of colors and most of the colors are really vibrant and bright like the zodiac sign," she says.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Pink or red rose

Pink or red roses symbolize love, and that's what the Taurus is all about. Rosemary Calvert / Getty Images stock

Earthy, gentle and fun-loving are just a few of the personality traits of a Taurus.

Represented by the bull, if your mom (or other special lady in your life) is a Taurus, she may share similar characteristics with celebrities like Adele, Dwayne Johnson and Cher.

As easygoing as the Taurus can be, if you trigger their temper, you'd better watch out, which is why Stardust says the pink or red rose is a good fit.

"Taurus, as we all know, is all about romance, love, beauty and purity," she says. "We like the thornless roses for Taurus because they can be a bit more gentle than other zodiac signs — that is, until they start to see red like any bull does when they get frustrated."

Gemini (May 21 – June 21)

Lavender

Lavender brings a sense of calm, which is just what Gemini need. Rosemary Calvert / Getty Images

Geminis are versatile, outgoing, witty and communicative. An air sign, Geminis are known for their ability to thrive in almost any environment or situation.

The dual nature of the Gemini, which is symbolized by twins, means there's a pretty good chance that the woman in your life is often juggling a variety of projects — perhaps doing the work of two people at once. And while she may feel that she's able to handle most everything, there will inevitably be situations that'll stress her right out.

That's what makes lavender the ideal flower for her, according to Stardust.

"Because Geminis overthink, over-analyze, overdo, lavender is a calming, relaxing flower."

Cancer (June 22 – July 22)

Water lily

Maybe, just maybe, your mom will shed a tear at the sight of her Mother's Day bouquet. vaitekune / Getty Images stock

Common traits of a Cancer include sensitivity, deep emotion and love of nostalgia. Symbolized by the crab, Cancer is a water sign, which makes the water lily a thoughtful choice for your mom.

"Their planetary ruler is the moon and water lily is the flower that's aligned with the moon because they both represent maternity, emotion and creativity, " Stardust tells TODAY.com.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Sunflower

Leos are bold, just like the sunflower. Imo / Getty Images stock

If she's a Leo, then everyone knows it. Confident, passionate and big-hearted, Leos are a force to be reckoned with. Born under the sign of the lion, “Leo is ruled by the sun,” according to Stardust who adds that they’re generous and cheerful.

Their boldness is best represented by the big, bright sunflower.

"They're really vibrant and they radiate goodness on a good day," she says. "So we really like the sunflower for them because it radiates positivity, loyalty and bravery, which are a lot of the attributes that Leos love."

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Daisy

Daises symbolize the bond between a mother and her child. Max2611 / Getty Images stock

Born under an earth sign, Virgos are analytical, detail-oriented and gentle souls.

Representing purity and innocence, the daisy is the best bloom for the young maiden, or virgin constellation, as it's known.

"Daisies represent purity and innocence," Stardust says. "It's the archetype of the pure mother, the mother that could do no harm."

Interestingly enough, Stardust points out that daisies are often given as a Mother's Day gift from a child to mother "because they represent the unwavering bond to the maternal influence in our lives."

Libra (September 23 – October 23)

Bluebell

Bluebells are an unconventional — but highly recommended — choice for Libra moms. Laura Fokkema / Getty Images stock

If she's a Libra, then she's composed, refined and appreciates beautiful things — flowers included.

"A lot of times you might see that Libras get white roses because they're ruled by Venus," Stardust says. "But we like the bluebell because the bluebell represents harmony and peace and that's something that Libra is all about."

Scorpio (October 24 – November 21)

Peony

Scorpios are passionate — and peonies evoke exactly that. Gaby Wojciech / Getty Images stock

Full and fragrant, the peony is just the right flower for the Scorpio in your life.

"They're the flower of passion and Scorpios are all about using their desirous nature to go after what they want," Stardust says.

Like the arachnid that symbolizes the sign, Scorpios are direct, brave and loyal — but can be temperamental at times.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Carnation

Simple and sweet, carnations are a symbol of motherly love. VIDOK / Getty Images stock

Commonly represented in the constellation as an archer, or centaur drawing a bow, those born under the sign of Sagittarius are often defenders and fighters for social justice.

Funny, curious and optimistic, the Sagittarius mom should bask in the beauty of carnations this Mother's Day.

"There's such a spiritual connection between the carnation and Christianity," Stardust says. Carnations are also associated with motherly love and are considered lucky.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Pansy

Pick any color. Your Capricorn mom will love it, no matter what. Liliboas / Getty Images stock

People born under the Capricorn sign, or goat constellation, tend to be practical, honest, ambitious and organized.

"Pansies are the first flowers to bloom in the new year and that occurs during Capricorn season," Stardust says.

Like a Capricorn, pansies are rich and vibrant in color, "but it's also a no fuss, no muss type of plant."

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Orchid

Express your love to your Aquarium mom with orchids. Epitavi / Getty Images stock

Considered the water-bearer, those born under the Aquarius sun sign are typically independent, loyal, artistic, impulsive (at times) and enjoy working with others as part of a team.

"Aquarius is a zodiac sign that is representative of friendships and alliances," Stardust says. "I would say that orchids really represent the true nature of Aquarius."

Orchids reflect the humanitarian nature of Aquarius people, making them a great gift to show your affection to the people you love most.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Lotus

Pisces are all about intuition, and so is the lotus flower. Sarayut Thaneerat / Getty Images stock

Compassionate, creative, intuitive and romantic, Stardust says the best flower for a Pisces mom is the lotus.

"Lotus is all about purity, strength and it rises from the mud and represents compassion and love," she says. "It has a really high vibration, it grows intuitively."

Lotus is also considered divine and transcendent.

"The flower grows in its own way, which his unique from other zodiac signs in that it's very 'Piscean' because it does whatever it wants."