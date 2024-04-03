Scorpio and Taurus sit opposite each other in the zodiac wheel. That means technically, they're opposites — but their differences are thrilling.

Both signs are determined, loyal, and strong. Taurus’s down-to-earth nature compliments Scorpio’s intensity. This forms a balance in the relationship. This relationship can also be deeply passionate due to Scorpio’s emotional depth and Taurus’ sensuality.

That said, Taurus’ stubbornness can conflict with Scorpio’s need for control. In order for this to work, compromise is essential.

All about Taurus and Scorpio: The basics

Taurus

Dates: Approximately April 20 to May 20

Element: Earth

Modality: Fixed

Planetary ruler: Venus

Represented by: The Bull

Famous Tauruses: Queen Elizabeth II, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Adele, Channing Tatum, George Clooney, Cher, Cate Blanchett, William Shakespeare, Penelope Cruz, Mark Zuckerberg, Megan Fox, Jack Nicholson, Stevie Wonder, Robert Pattinson, David Beckham

Scorpio

Dates: Approximately Oct. 23 to Nov. 21

Element: Water

Modality: Fixed

Planetary ruler: Pluto

Represented by: The scorpion

Famous Scorpios: Leonardo DiCaprio, Katy Perry, Kendall Jenner, Drake, Julia Roberts, Bill Gates, Matthew McConaughey, Ryan Gosling, Ciara, Ryan Reynolds, Anne Hathaway, Winona Ryder, Kris Jenner, Lorde, Gabrielle Union, Whoopi Goldberg

Taurus and Scorpio personalities

Taurus

What does “grounded” mean to a Taurus? It means comfortable! This Earth sign loves to cultivate a sense of coziness, whether that means curling up in a blanket or simply spending time in the presence of loved ones, without a word exchanged. While they have busy social lives, they do require time to recharge between obligations, and they love to sleep. Although their love of relaxing gives them a reputation for being lazy, they tend to be quite ambitious and can achieve lofty goals when they set their minds. They are big-hearted and compassionate hosts.

Scorpio

While this water sign has all the regular trappings of a water sign, like being emotional and moody, Scorpio also has fiery elements. See: That temperament. Because Scorpio is so loyal, they expect the same in return — so if you cross them, expect a grudge. While they can often be mysterious, they are also very forward: You will be aware if you have their interest or not. Scorpios can be possessive of the people in their lives, keeping both their loved ones and their enemies close and closer.

Overall Taurus-Scorpio compatibility

This pairing has the potential to be strong and harmonious. Taurus and Scorpio share a sense of loyalty, determination, and stability.

Taurus is less concerned with cultivating an air of mystery than Scorpio, but will find Scorpio's efforts amusing. Taurus will bring Scorpio back back to earth every now and again.

Trouble in paradise may arise from their control issues: Taurus is stubborn and Scorpio can be manipulative.

Friendship

When Taurus and Scorpio lead, the other will follow. The two will be attached, potentially for years. Even if they lose touch, they will be able to get deep instantly, no matter how much time has passed. They have a loving, strong dynamic that just feels natural, thanks to their shared fixed natures.

Romance

Va va voom! Taurus and Scorpio will spark a passion and intense emotional connection, leading to a strong foundation for a long term relationship. Taurus is drawn to Scorpio’s magnetism. Scorpio is drawn to Taurus' ability to follow through on commitments, and their calming effect.

Marriage

Things between Scorpio and Taurus won't ever get old. How could a good thing go out of style? Taurus’ practical and grounded nature harmonizes with Scorpio’s depth and intensity. Both signs like the finer things in life and are dogged enough to actually achieve them. They should concentrate on aligning on long-term goals, and attract the life they both desire.

Colleagues

In the workplace, Scorpio and Taurus are a reliable team. Scorpio’s determination and intensity combine well with Taurus’ work ethic and practicality. Day in, day out, these signs will work toward their shared goals, and likely get to know each other well in the process.

Famous Taurus-Scorpio couples

Ethan Hawke (Scorpio) and Uma Thurman (Taurus)

Jessica Lange (Taurus) and Sam Shepard (Scorpio)

Sofia Coppola (Taurus) and Thomas Mars (Scorpio)