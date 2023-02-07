As an astrologer, I'm constantly asked to look to the stars to predict what comes next, whether it's for an individual's life path or events that will impact the collective.

When I'm not consulting people about their life decisions, though, I like to use astrological tools to have a bit of fun. Take the upcoming Super Bowl match between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs going down on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Ariz.

Is it possible to predict the outcome of the Super Bowl using tools like astrology and tarot? I set out to find out, tapping a few of my fellow spiritual practitioners for their insight.

Is it possible to predict the outcome of events using astrology? Here's our methodology

In this case, there are several ways we can predict who will win the Super Bowl through astrology.

Using the first method, we look at the birth chart of the two teams — because, yes, people aren't the only ones who have birth charts. Anything can have a birth chart as long as we know when it was founded. ("Born" on July 4, 1776, the United States is a Cancer!) The second method is to construct a horary chart, which is a chart meant to answer a single question — think of it as an astrological oracle. The third method is to look at the quarterbacks' birth charts.

To give you the most accurate and concise answers, three astrologers — Lauren Ash, Kyle Thomas and myself — came together to use all three techniques. Then, we had our answers "vetted" by tarot readers Theresa Reed and Sarah Potter.

Fortunately, we all came to the same conclusion for the winner.

And the winner of the Super Bowl will be...

According to us astrologers, put your bets on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The "birth date" of the Kansas City Chiefs is May 22, 1963, the date that the team changed names from the Dallas Texans and moved from Dallas to Kansas City with a new namesake.

Based on that birth date, 2023 is an important time for the Kansas City Chiefs. The team is going through its Jupiter and Saturn returns this year. The Jupiter return is a lucky time that occurs every 12 years, when opportunities and possibilities seem endless and energy is buoyant and positive. The Saturn return occurs every 27 to 30 years and teaches people lessons about their lives, often forcing a check-in.

Since they went through their second Saturn Return in Aquarius and are currently going through their Jupiter return in Aries, the Chiefs are living out their dreams — which could mean winning the Super Bowl.

The opposing team is the Philadelphia Eagles, who became part of the NFL on July 8, 1933. This team went through their Saturn return in Aquarius last year, which means that they’ve been pushing hard to win at any cost — even though there have been many setbacks. Being that Saturn is in Aquarius, it could mean that there are issues in unifying the team as a cohesive unit. In the end, they’ll come together, but not without work and patience.

The quarterbacks’ charts back up our prediction

The Super Bowl sees a Virgo quarterback go head-to-head with a Leo quarterback. Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes was born on Sept. 17, 1995 and Jalen Hurts was born on Aug. 7, 1998.

Astrologer Kyle Thomas says, “Mahomes has a more positive chart on the day of the Super Bowl, while Hurts’ will bring learning curves and life lessons in order to improve his career and path going forward. Both will receive invaluable wisdom from the experience, but with so much confusion in particular in Hurt’s chart at this time, he would have to truly block all of it out to see through that fog.”

Tarot reader Meghan Rose pulled the King of Wands for Mahomes, saying Mahomes shows the confidence, leadership, and victory that Wands energy represents in the tarot.

The Super Bowl itself may have a 'wildly controversial' moment

Another thing came through in our readings, when looking at the actual date of the Super Bowl: It's going to be wild.

Astrologer Lauren Ash looks predicted that the game would bring a lot of turmoil to the field, stating that the “Scorpio Moon opposes Uranus,” on Feb. 12, bringing “fights on the field, or even a major injury.” With the Sun conjunct Saturn, "look out for a wildly controversial or even game-deciding call by the refs.”

Tarot reader Sarah Potter believes this will be a “competition filled with conflict, tension, and change."

"I wouldn’t even be surprised if there are some physical altercations that are beyond the scope of a regular football game,” she says.

In her tarot reading, Theresa Reed (AKA The Tarot Lady) pulled the karmic Wheel of Fortune Card for the Chiefs. She says “While the Wheel of Fortune can be good fortune, it is also unpredictable. What goes up can quickly go down.” This can denote the unpredictability of the game and a potentially bittersweet win.

One thing is for sure: Rihanna will crush it

The Super Bowl outcome is ultimately up in the air — but based on Rihanna's chart (and track record as a performer), she's set to shine.

"An exalted Venus in Pisces will be illuminating her North Node — giving a boost to her charisma, charm, and sex appeal. Basically, Rihanna is back and set to light up the world with an awe–inspiring, out-of-the-world performance," Ash says.

Disclaimer: Astrology is not based in science. These posts are not intended to act as a directive.