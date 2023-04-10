April 11 is the luckiest day of 2023, according to astrologers. Think of this astrological date as a convergence of two lucky planetary bodies. The vibrant sun and expansive Jupiter are heightening good vibes when they align in the zodiac sign Aries.

This astrological aspect, which is known as “cazimi,” occurs when a planet exactly connects with another planet at the same degree.

During this time, the sun is said to absorb the energy of the planet it's near. And since Jupiter is an expansive, boundless and lucky planet, then the sun will radiate those feelings down to us.

The result? You may feel a gust of self-esteem. You may dream of boundless visions for the future. You’re feeling yourself and all that you can create.

In short, it’s an ideal time to manifest and set intentions for the future. Here are the opportunities the day will bring you and your sign. Open yourself up to this window of positivity.

Here's how the sun-Jupiter conjunction in 2023 will impact your sign

Aries

This is your time to shine and sparkle. It's your solar return and the sun and Jupiter are in Aries, your sign. Allow yourself to have this moment. You can own the spotlight and show off your greatness now without hesitation. Don’t let anyone steal your thunder.

Taurus

You are looking for your own sacred space. Yoga or meditation will help you find the spiritual connection and peace of mind that you’re yearning for at the moment. These practices will ground you, and allow you to act in a regulated manner.

Gemini

Update your LinkedIn account to connect with peers and colleagues. You never know who will find you and offer you a position — or at least helpful advice on how to move forward in your career.

Cancer

Manifest your professional visions today. Write down your career aspirations on a piece of paper to set your intentions in motion. Dreams are necessary, but so is followthrough. This exercise will give yourself the stamina to pursue your visions to fruition.

Leo

Taking the high road may not be easy all the time, but it's worth it. Think of this as a time to act maturely and to be a responsible person. Instead of arguing your points and trying to control the situation, you let bygones be bygones and live your best life.

Virgo

Prepare for a windfall or a change in financial circumstances. Your bank account may be extra lush at the current moment, which means you should start a savings plan to ensure you don’t have any monetary problems or issues in the days ahead.

Libra

Things may have felt a little shaky with your significant other or closest relationships lately. The good news is that the current vibe is changing for the better. You can put your best foot forward in your relationship and recommit to the partnership which will bring you closer together.

Scorpio

Making time every morning and evening for a short self-care routine will make you feel better about yourself. Step forward in confidence during the sun-Jupiter conjunction — confidence you gave to yourself.

Sagittarius

If there is a creative project you have been working on, you may have an artistic breakthrough today. Go with the flow and see what your mind dreams up.

Capricorn

Spend the day with your family. Cherish the good parts and give them the grace and space to grow. Not everything is picture perfect. It's better! It's real.

Aquarius

Miscommunications that you’ve been experiencing lately will be cleared up today. It is an excellent time to reach out to people from the past and present with whom you’ve had issues with to make amends (or vice versa). Speak your mind and own your feelings right now.

Pisces

You may feel as though you’re sleeping on a rosebud. Life will be simpler and easier than ever, as your problems seem to fade away. Don’t take this vibe for granted. Lean into the wonderful energy and enjoy the positive merriments that occur throughout the day before they go away.Disclaimer: Astrology is not based in science. These posts are not intended to act as a directive.