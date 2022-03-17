The spring equinox is a time for setting resolutions and starting fresh

Good news for everyone ready for winter to be over: Spring has (almost) arrived. On March 20, 2022, the day of the vernal equinox, spring begins in the Northern Hemisphere at 8:33 a.m. PT and 11:33 a.m. ET.

The word “equinox” is derived from the Latin words for “equal" and "night,” because the hours of night and day are nearly equal during both the spring and fall equinoxes. March's moment of seasonal transition is honored through holidays like Vernal Equinox Day in Japan, or Nowruz, the Persian New Year celebrated by 300 million people worldwide.

The spring equinox is also significant for those who follow astrology (catch up on March horoscopes, while you're here). March 20 is the start of the astrological new year, marking a change from dreamy Pisces season to pioneering Aries season. Starting on the day of the spring equinox, the Sun will once again pass through the 12 signs of the zodiac.

Consider approaching the spring equinox the same way that you might the new year in January. Recommit to goals and projects, or simply reflect on where you are.

Below, find out how the astrological new year might affect your sun sign, and discover astrologer-approved rituals to try out during the time of the spring equinox.

Aries

Katty Huertas / TODAY

This is your time to shine, Aries. Your solar return — a.k.a. birthday — is approaching, and it may have you craving attention. Try to be around people who make you feel seen.

Spring equinox ritual to try: Give yourself a mood boost by stating positive affirmations in front of the mirror. When you say the words, believe them.

Taurus

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Close your eyes and imagine the definition of “relaxation.” Does the word conjure up a long bath? A night spent at home with a few candles burning? The spring equinox is time for you to be at one with yourself. The only task you should do right now is ... chill.

Spring equinox ritual to try: Take a soothing bath with rose petals, epsom salt, and a drop of coconut milk. If you don’t have access to a bath, then hang a sprig of lavender onto your shower head for a tranquil and aromatic experience.

Gemini

Katty Huertas / TODAY

As we noted before, the spring equinox can be a moment for reviving relationships. You may find joy in reconnecting with an old friend, reminiscing about memories and catching up on your lives now.

Spring equinox ritual to try: Give someone a call around the time of the equinox and chat away.

Cancer

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Prioritize the work that is bringing you closer to the life you want. Regardless of what opportunities come your way, give yourself a pat on the back. Recognize all the effort you’ve made, and where it's gotten you so far.

Spring equinox ritual to try: Create a vision board with images and words that represent what brings you joy, and where you’d like to go in the year to come. Place the finished product in a place you’ll pass by often as a reminder of your goals and values.

Leo

Katty Huertas / TODAY

After doing the same routine over and over, you may be yearning for mental stimulation. Luckily, it’s never too late to start learning. The insight you’re craving can be found by exploring different philosophies and ways of life.

Spring equinox ritual to try: Soak up wisdom through an online class or broaden your horizons with a trip.

Virgo

Katty Huertas / TODAY

You might feel like your intuition has taken the reins lately. Good — let it. Check in with your gut when making decisions around the time of the spring equinox, and start trusting your intuitive side.

Spring equinox ritual to try: Start a dream journal to record the visions that come to you at night.

Libra

Katty Huertas / TODAY

The spring equinox is a moment of cosmic balance, poised between night and day. Use this time to even out situations and partnerships that don't bring you peace. Make sure your relationships don’t drain your energy.

Spring equinox ritual to try: Sit in a chair and press your feet into the ground. As you breathe deeply, feel a sense of harmony with the natural world.

Scorpio

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Listen to what your body is telling you. If you're feeling depleted, considering sleeping in. If you’re feeling energetic, then go for a refreshing walk. Now’s not the time for pushing yourself to the limit. Instead, live in tandem with your mind, body and spirit.

Spring equinox ritual to try: Collect a few objects that are found in nature. Incorporate them in your home as seasonal decor.

Sagittarius

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Invest in your bonds with others during the equinox. Reflect on the role that you’ve played in any ongoing issues in your relationships, and take initiative to change the dynamic for the better. That could mean stopping fights before they happen, or giving compliments instead of criticism. Be a leader in your relationship.

Spring equinox ritual to try: Give loved ones a few genuine, unprompted compliments.

Capricorn

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Home is where your heart is, which is why this is a wonderful time to go through all of your old possessions and do some much needed spring cleaning. You don’t have to throw everything out, but you may want to organize photos or memorabilia. It’ll be a trip down memory lane and a decluttering session.

Spring equinox ritual to try: Introduce flowers — especially gardenia plants or lavender — into rooms you use frequently to bring a boost of springtime freshness.

Aquarius

Katty Huertas / TODAY

The spring equinox is associated with many holidays. Consider planning a celebration of your own. Perhaps it’ll take the form of an evening out, or a morning stroll before the day gets going. Either way, take a pause to appreciate your relationships.

Spring equinox ritual to try: Write down a gratitude list, consisting of things that you appreciate about your life.

Pisces

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Pisces, you may have a tendency to put others’ needs before your own. Prioritize yourself during the spring equinox. You deserve TLC, too.

Spring equinox ritual to try: Spend some quality time with yourself. Take yourself out for a coffee or brunch, and bring a good book for company.