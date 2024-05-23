Scorpio and Pisces compatibility: What to know about the 2 signs coming together

What happens when you put two water signs together? In the case of Scorpio and Pisces, a deep connection (much like Cancer and Scorpio).

Water signs tend to communicate intuitively, so these two will be able to speak paragraphs in a single glance (though should remember to actually talk things out and avoid assumptions).

Pisces’ gentle and empathic nature is complemented by Scorpio’s intensity and loyalty. These differences make their relationship strong. Romance and transformation mark this pairing’s shared creativity. Their intuition and connection will transcend the ordinary.

Read on to learn more about Scorpio and Pisces' astrological compatibility.

All about Scorpio and Pisces: The basics

Scorpio

Dates: Approximately Oct. 23 to Nov. 21

Element: Water

Modality: Fixed

Planetary ruler: Mars, Pluto

Represented by: The scorpion

Famous Scorpio: Ryan Gosling, Whoopi Goldberg, Willow Smith, Ryan Reynolds, Penn Badgley, Pablo Picasso, Hillary Clinton, Emma Stone, Julia Roberts, Winona Ryder, Katie Perry, Gabrielle Union, Anne Hathaway, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner

Pisces

Dates: Feb. 18 to March 20

Element: Water

Modality: Mutable

Planetary rules: Neptune

Represented by: Intertwined fish

Famous Pisces: Rihanna, Drew Barrymore, Justin Bieber, Carrie Underwood, Kesha, Steve Jobs, Queen Latifah, Millie Bobby Brown, Emily Blunt, Kurt Cobain, Simone Biles, Erykah Badu, Jon Bon Jovi, Bruce Willis, Elizabeth Taylor

Scorpio and Pisces personalities

Scorpio

While this water sign has all the regular trappings of a water sign, like being emotional and moody, Scorpio also has fiery elements. See: That temperament. Because Scorpio is so loyal, they expect the same in return — so if you cross them, expect a grudge. While they can often be mysterious, they are also very forward: You will be aware if you have their interest or not. Scorpios can be possessive of the people in their lives, keeping both their loved ones and their enemies close.

Pisces

Pisces live with one foot in the real world and the other in imagination. And sometimes, they’d rather escape entirely into the worlds they create! Natural dreamers, Pisces are happiest when their creativity has an outlet. They trust their intuition when making decisions. Their feelings can be hurt easily, and it can sting when their delusions rub up against reality. Pisces can be also be careless at times, or easily influenced by their surroundings. It can be challenging for them to stand up for themselves, but if you need a shoulder to cry on, Pisces will be your best option for love and care.

Overall Scorpio-Pisces compatibility

At times it will seem as though these two share a brain. Both Scorpio and Pisces form a connection marked by compassion and understanding. Scorpio’s intensity meshes with Pisces’ adaptable nature. This creates harmony and a supportive bond.

Both these signs will go through challenges because of Scorpio's undisguised passions and Pisces’s sensitivity. They should take a breather before responding and try to find a place of calm: It's hard to navigate on twisty seas.

Friendship

The friendship between Scorpio and Pisces is marked empathy. They can share and understand one another’s emotions. This friendship fosters compassion and support. Gentle Pisces can handle Scorpio’s intensity. Scorpio and Pisces create a safe space for one another to vent and share dreams.

Romance

A romance shared between Scorpio and Pisces is a dance of emotion and spirituality. The relationship is gentle, dreamy, and dynamic. The loyalty they have for one another enhances their commitment. Mood swings and over-sensitivity are challenges to watch out for. Having compassion for one another will help navigate difficulties in the relationship. Their journey is one that captivates and endures.

Marriage

When Pisces and Scorpio get married, they know it just feels right. They will work hard to create a loving and harmonious home that can weather change ... including their own mood swings. That said, they need to work on grounding themselves rather than seeking the other person for stability.

Colleagues:

Scorpio and Pisces are likely to have a working relationship infused with friendship. Chances are they will know each others' secrets from their personal lives and confide in each other. Yes, they will get their work done, but they'll also trust each other with the other things that matter.

Famous Scorpio and Pisces couples

Ryan Gosling (Scorpio) and Eva Mendes (Pisces)

Richard Burton (Scorpio) and Elizabeth Taylor (Pisces

Jimmy Kimmel (Scorpio) and Molly McNearney (Pisces)