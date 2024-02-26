Scorpio and Aquarius compatibility: What to know about the 2 star signs coming together

When an Aquarius and Scorpio get together, you'll know. This is a fiery, spirited pairing, one that draws both into its intoxicating web. Together, they will be able to explore heights and depths they couldn't reach alone: But is it possible to survive at such altitudes?

Their temperaments are different — and as intriguing as they are frustrating, as a result. Part of their connection will be because the signs, which are quite opposite, will want to bring the other to their way of thinking.

Scorpio and Aquarius will view each other as fascinating specimens. Scorpio's depth will be pools for Aquarius to dive into and study. And in Aquarius, Scorpio will meet someone both intellectual and adventerous, like they are. Being open and respecting one another’s individuality will make this a success. When in doubt, start from a place of admiration.

Scorpio and Aquarius: The basics

Scorpio

Dates: Oct. 23 to Nov. 21

Element: Water

Modality: Fixed

Planetary ruler: Mars, Pluto

Represented by: The scorpion

Famous Scorpio: Ryan Gosling, Whoopi Goldberg, Willow Smith, Ryan Reynolds, Penn Badgley, Pablo Picasso, Hillary Clinton, Emma Stone, Julia Roberts, Winona Ryder, Katie Perry, Gabrielle Union, Anne Hathaway, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner

Aquarius

Dates: Jan. 20 to Feb. 18

Element: Air

Modality: Fixed

Planetary ruler: Uranus

Represented by: The water bearer

Famous Aquarians: Oprah Winfrey, Harry Styles, Alicia Keys, The Weeknd, Tom Hiddleston, Shakira, Ed Sheeran, Christian Bale, Kerry Washington, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paris Hilton, Emma Roberts, Kelly Rowland, Michael B. Jordan, John Travolta, Elizabeth Olsen

Scorpio and Aquarius personalities

Scorpio

While this water sign has all the regular trappings of a water sign, like being emotional and moody, Scorpio also has fiery elements. See: That temperament. Because Scorpio is so loyal, they expect the same in return — so if you cross them, expect a grudge. While they can often be mysterious, they are also very forward: You will be aware if you have their interest or not. Scorpios can be possessive of the people in their lives, keeping both their loved ones and their enemies close and closer.

Aquarius

Air signs tend to get lofty — and none more so than Aquarius. This sign is interested is interested in learning, and even more interested in using those intellectual pursuits to better their lives and their communities. This makes Aquarians forward-minded and empathetic at the same time. They can get carried away with their projects and ideas, though, forgetting to tend to their connections. Some patience from those they keep close will be needed as they feel they have a purpose to fulfill and tend to get caught up in that ideal.

Scorpio-Aquarius compatibility

Scorpio and Aquarius will encounter challenges when coming together. But that's OK, because these signs nothing they love more than outsmarting problems (Aquarius) and being victorious (Scorpio).

Theirs can be a transformative connection as a result of their differences. Scorpio, a water sign, is known for its depth and intensity. Aquarius, an air sign, soars above and innovates. The signs have to appreciate the others' distinct point of views.

Friendship

They may not get each other at first, but Aquarius and Scorpio will come to appreciate each other as equals. Scorpio's deep insights will match Aquarius’ intellectual curiosity, and even garner Aquarius' respect. Aquarius will appreciate Scorpio's fierce loyalty, and maybe become even fiercer themselves. Scorpio will learn how to detach, too — some things aren't worth the fight. They will admire each other.

Romance

When a Scorpio and Aquarius fall head over heels for one another, they have the potential to get lost in the feeling, making a world of their own. The catch is that they fall in love on different timelines. Aquarius will at first be flattered by Scorpio's attention, but then might feel trapped and craving freedom. Then, Scorpio, who has already caught feelings, might find Aquarius cold or aloof. The romance will burn — but will it burn for the long-term? Scorpio wants to keep their loved ones very close and Aquarius wants freedom: They need to learn how to give the other the space they need.

Marriage

Scorpio and Aquarius have the potential for a unique marriage marked by deep emotions and sharp intellect. But it will require both sides to bend to the other. Aquarius has to indulge Scorpio's intensity, and maybe commit to some passions of their own. Scorpio has to let Aquarius breathe and maybe go on a solo trip now and again. Scorpio will also learn to understand how Aquarius shows love — it might be different than their own simmering intensity, but no less real.

Colleagues

Scorpio and Aquarius have the power to become a powerful team. Scorpio’s determination can help actualize Aquarius’ innovations. But personalities can clash with these two because of communication styles and emotional expression. If they can appreciate the other's strengths, rather than try to change them, they're set.

Famous Scorpio and Aquarius couples

Jerry O’Connell (Aquarius) and Rebecca Romijn (Scorpio)

Ashton Kutcher (Aquarius) and Demi Moore (Scorpio)

Julia Roberts (Scorpio) and Daniel Moder (Aquarius)

Matthew McConaughey (Scorpio) and Camila Alves (Aquarius)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Scorpio) and Christopher Guest (Aquarius)