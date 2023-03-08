A new dawn is emerging. Or at least, that's what astrologers think! Taskmaster Saturn is in the sign of Pisces for the first time in 26 years.

Saturn returns to the same sign every 29.5 years. The last time Saturn was in Pisces was from May 1993 to April 1996; March 1964 to March 1967; and February 1935 to January 1938. So, if you were born when Saturn was in the sign of Pisces — like Zendaya, Tom Holland, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and Robin Wright, Adam Sandler and Salma Hayek — then you're entering your Saturn return.

Astrologers consider a Saturn return a cosmic rite of passage. Think of it as star school, when we have to face up to the lessons we've been learning and grow up. The Saturn return is an important and often challenging period that occurs in a person's late 20s or early 30s, then again in the 50s and 80s (and I wrote a book about navigating it intact).

Here's what to know about why Saturn entering Pisces matters so much.

What does Saturn mean in astrology?

In Roman mythology, Saturn is a titan who became the king of the sky. Known as “Father Time,” Saturn is the austere planet that brings forth karma, structure, discipline, and limitations.

Saturn brings order to our chaotic lives and rewards the hard work we do to maintain it. On a collective level, Saturn represents the government, our bosses, our parents (particularly the paternal influence), or institutions.

When does Saturn enter Pisces, and for how long?

Let's break down the dates. Saturn will be in Pisces from March 7 to May 24, 2025, then after a brief retrograde into Aquarius, from August 31, 2025 to February 13, 2026.

What should I expect from Saturn in Pisces?

Pisces is a mutable water sign that is sensitive and tender hearted. The planet Saturn is the opposite by nature. Therefore, when Saturn is in Pisces, the energy of these two juxtapose each other. What we get is difficulties in creating boundaries and structure. Reality and fantasy blur, intuition and emotions take over reason, and spirituality becomes our passion.

How can I work with the energy of Saturn in Pisces?

Let go of your preconceived notions and have an open mind. Allow yourself to go with the flow and take on matters as they come. Don’t overwhelm yourself with worrying. Be in the moment and in peace.

How will Saturn in Pisces affect my sign?

Aries

Although you may want to punish yourself for things that have happened in the past, it’s important to realize that you’ve done the time for the crime. Give yourself a break. No one is perfect — not even you. As long as you’re gentle on yourself, you can overcome anything.

Taurus

You’re seeing who your true friends are, which is limiting your social circle. Even though you were used to having a big group of people to hang out with, you’re fine, saying that having a smaller social sphere filled with good friends is better than having fake acquaintances around you.

Gemini

Your career may feel complicated at the moment — not because of your job, but because of your colleagues. Try to find a middle ground that you both can relate to in order to maintain a good working and progressional relationship. Give this matter time to work out well.

Cancer

You may find that you are more inclined to get up on your soapbox and preach sentiments to others during Saturn in Pisces. There is nothing wrong with expressing your feelings and beliefs, as long as you let other people assert their opinions in order to make it feel like their views are important.

Leo

Boundaries are always important, especially in relationships. Make sure that you are not overstepping the limits that others have created. Similarly, ask for the space that's required for you to make decisions that you own and take pride in.

Virgo

Relationships are all about give and take. It’s important to maintain that dynamic at all times to ensure that no one feels taken advantage of. Lavish love and attention on people simply because you want to, without expecting any in return — and watch as it comes.

Libra

Your day-to-day routine needs structure, which is why this transit will do the fix in mending your erratic schedule. Being a creature of comfort, it’s important to stick to a regimen. This will make it easier to get your groove back and snap out of the funk you’ve been in.

Scorpio

You’re taking a more refined approach to who you date, love and crush on. Instead of flirting and trying to be cheeky, you’ll want to get real and have in-depth discussions about politics and matters that are impacting the world at large — not just you and your immediate circle.

Sagittarius

Home is where your heart is, which means that you need to give TLC to your family members at this moment in time. They may call upon you for help in an emergency, so be prepared to be ready to serve them when needed. They’d do the same for you.

Capricorn

No one knows more than you that words can hurt when you use salty sentiments to express your emotions. Therefore, the next 2.5 years will be spent with you holding back the bitter words and replacing them with flowery and poetic messages in order to create better and kinder relationships.

Aquarius

Money matters may be weighing on your mind, since your bank account is feeling light. For the past several years, you’ve been spending on a whim and now it’s all catching up to you. Start a savings plan in order to have the financial security you crave right now.

Pisces

The stakes and pressure may seem high at the moment due to the fact that you are pushing yourself to be number one at all you do. Take a break from beating yourself up and give yourself a pat on the back for your hard efforts and endeavors at work.