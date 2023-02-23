Are you emotional, or is it just Pisces season? Depending on when the Sun enters the last sign of the zodiac's cycle, Pisces season's dates typically span from Feb. 18 to March 19.

As the final sign of the zodiac, Pisces tends to pick up traits from other signs, all of which blend together to create their unique personality. They can be brave like Aries and protective like Cancer, depending on their mood.

Pisces are known to wear their hearts on their sleeves when it comes to love and relationship. Think of this as a privilege, though: Pisces don't open themselves up to just anyone. They're selective with their inner circle and unswayable when it comes to their gut impressions. Either they trust someone ... or they don't.

If you're a Pisces, astrologer Debora Silverman tells TODAY.com 2023 is a year to "get up and do something."

"We may be feeling uncomfortable because life is provocative with opportunities and/or impatience. Don’t misinterpret that something is wrong. Just make this season a marker that you are ready for change," she says.

Read on for more details about the Pisces personality profile.

Pisces personality traits

Compassionate

Romantic

Imaginative

Adaptable

Creative

Dreamy

Tender

Indecisive

Intuitive

Pisces at work

Pisces are the visionaries of the zodiac. They see the world differently than most due to their heightened imaginations. As a result, they’re drawn to careers that help others evolve and grow, not for material gain, but because they want to help others awaken.

For the most part, Pieces are sympathetic when it comes to work matters — but they can get competitive when colleagues push them to the brink of acting out.

While Pisces is devoted to work, it's also important for them to have an outlet not related to their career — something escapist and spiritually nourishing.

Pisces in love

It’s pretty obvious when a Pisces is in love.

They're prone to treating their beloved like, well, royalty, and using all five love languages to express their devotion. Typical behaviors may include: Staring into their eyes, gifting them "just because" presents, and more.

Pisces' romantic nature goes back to the constellation's mythology. The fish in the zodiac sign's symbol are actually Venus and her son Cupid in disguise, trying to escape a sea monster.

Pisces are imaginative and creative lovers who blend fantasy with reality in the way they love. If you’re longing for passion, you can expect it from a Pisces. They know how they feel about people and rarely change their minds.

Here’s how they connect with each zodiac sign.

Pisces and Aries

This match can be tricky — but can work. Aries is always wondering who their Pisces partner really is, deep down beneath the surface. Pisces may seem elusive to the Ram, who is direct and less dreamy. These signs are neighbors, but are the opposite temperamentally.

Pisces and Taurus

An utterly romantic pairing! These two tend to their physical surroundings and their dreams. If they're living together, their home will be cozy and schedules, packed.

Pisces and Gemini

Frustrations may rise in this relationship, only because Pisces tends to lead by heart and Gemini looks with logic. Both are changeable by nature, these two can certainly mold to the other’s needs. Gemini is strongly influenced by Pisces unique artistic nature and will love to show off their dreamy partner’s innate beauty.

Pisces and Cancer

Cancer, who can be guarded, will be entranced by Pisces' unabashedly free-spirited nature. This duo trusts the other unconditionally, sharing everything — especially their innermost hopes and aspirations. If anything, the pair needs to learn when to come up for air: These water signs risk getting lost in a sea of each other.

Pisces and Leo

Leo loves the Piscean way of looking at life. Both signs are deeply sensitive by nature and can grow emotionally through this relationship. This water and fire sign pairing can make it work if Pisces stands their ground and asserts needs, too.

Pisces and Virgo

Located on the same axis, these opposites are a weirdly perfect pair. Virgo provides a grounding practicality to Pisces' whimsical dreams and visions. Each admires the other for what they lack. Their differences are what make them strong.

Pisces and Libra

Both drawn to beautiful things, Libra and Pisces may be brought together through their shared love for music or art. Their creative sides and artistic natures bond them, but friction may come when Libra turns a critical eye on Pisces. Criticism, even if given with the best intentions, may make Pisces swim away.

Pisces and Scorpio

An excellent astrological pairing, Scorpio feels pulled in by Pisces' mysterious natures, and Pisces relies on Scorpio to guide them through their feelings. They both use intuition to navigate their lives.

Pisces and Sagittarius

Both Pisces and Sagittarius are ruled by expansive Jupiter. Sagittarius is more of an intellectual, while Pisces embraces the artistic side of things. When these two signs unite, Sag feels at home and understood. The only issue is that they move faster than dreamy Pisces, who can feel left behind.

Pisces and Capricorn

This lovely coupling allows Capricorn to let go of their perfectionist mindset and let go. They're both committed to the idea of commitment, which will actually make each person feel more relaxed. They don't have to worry about whether the other is on board — they already know.

Pisces and Aquarius

This idealistic duo celebrates their bond through creation, opting to pursue artistic endeavors such as art, music, and dance together. Pisces and Aquarius are prone to thinking big and thinking positively, which is why these neighboring signs are a great pairing.

Pisces and Pisces

What a dreamy pair! Two Pisces create a reality of their own, filled with warm feelings and whimsy. This is a solid match as long as the two don’t get so absorbed in their romantic love affair that they forget all about the world around them.