Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Can astrology predict who will win the 2024 Oscars? We unpacked last year's awards show, and will use the same methodology for this year's best picture and best actor and actress races.

Will Lily Gladstone ("Killers of the Flower Moon") or Emma Stone ("Poor Things") emerge victorious? Will the "Oppenheimer" cast, who won big at the SAG Awards, continue their streak at the Oscars?Here's who may emerge victorious from the nominations list.

Is it possible to predict the outcome of events using astrology? Here’s our methodology

Astrologers and esoteric practitioners use things like planetary transits and tarot cards to make predictions.

Tarot readers Sarah Potter, Blue June, Kelly Beauvais, Theresa Reed, Fernando Salinas, Caitlin McGarry, Christine O’Day and Marguerite Recupero pulled cards for individual nominees to see what might be on the horizon.

Over on the astrology front, Chelsea Jackson, Renee Watt, Evan Sherlock, Shawnte Cato and I examined how planetary alignments on March 10, the day of the Oscars, interacted with nominees' natal charts.

The day of the Oscars coincides with a new moon in Pisces, symbolizing fresh starts and good fortune. Pisce is associated with luck and creativity, too.

We also analyzed the movement of Jupiter, a planet associated with abundance and success, along with other elements from nominees' birth charts, like the nodes of destiny, which predict significant events.

Best actress

Nominees: Annette Bening, Lily Gladstone, Sandra Hüller, Carey Mulligan and Emma Stone

Astrologers predict Lily Gladstone will be the winner for "Killers of the Flower Moon."

“Lily Gladstone carries the most star power when it comes to astrological transits during the Oscars. The event kicks off with the moon in Pisces, which forms a sweet connection to her natal moon, ensuring that emotional fulfillment is on the horizon. This placement also marks a moment of transformation and empowerment,” Renee Watt says.

Evan Sherlock also points out a conjunction — or overlap — between the sun and Gladstone's natal Jupiter, the planet of luck. The moon’s also makes a "pleasant" aspect to her sun in Leo.

"This combination points to a significant moment of advancement and growth for her, making her the likely star of the evening,” Sherlock says.

Tarot readers see a tie between Gladstone and Stone.

Kelly Beauvais pulled the High Priestess tarot card for Emma Stone, indicating that “she might win the Oscar because this character is unlike anything we’ve ever seen her you before, and she used her imagination and intuition to guide her to this point."

But the stronger card went to Gladstone for the Empress, which Beauvais called one of the“best cards” in the deck. “This is the card of security, which is why I feel that she will get the Oscar. It’s spiritually aligned with her and part of her fate at the moment,” Beauvais says.

Fernando Salinas pulled the Queen of Wands for Stone, signifying a strong woman. "With the fiery Queen of Wands shining her energy onto Stone, it seems as if regardless of a win, she’ll receive all of the accolades she deserves,” he says.

Best actor

Nominees: Bradley Cooper, Colman Domingo, Paul Giamatti, Cillian Murphy and Jeffrey Wright

Many, but not all, saw Cillian Murphy as the winner for "Oppenheimer." Astrologer Chelsea Jackson points out fortunate happenings in his chart.

"The ceremony is taking place during his lunar return (he has an Aries moon), as well as during his Jupiter return in the sign Taurus. In fact, his Jupiter return will be exact during the award show," Jackson says.

Jupiter return is an auspicious transit that happens to us every 12 years. The planet is bringing double fortune to Murphy's chart because it connects to his south node of destiny, meaning it’s his time to win.

Tarot reader Sarah Potter pulled the Sun, a card of good fortune, for Murphy, and says he "looks to be the winner."

"All eyes will be on him at the Oscars: He’s shining brightly and being recognized for his success and accomplishments. This is a very powerful card that reflects happiness, joy, and achievement, all energetic aspects of an award winner! It's always a clear indicator of a victory,” she says.

Theresa Reed predicts that Murphy will take the Oscar, since she pulled the Four of Wands, “the card of celebration," for him.

"People will get on their feet to cheer him on. This is his moment to stand tall and claim his prize.”

But there wasn't a consensus across the board.

Astrologically speaking, Colman Domingo’s birth chart is also making fated connections to the cosmos. With the new moon connecting to his north node of destiny in Pisces, this is a moment that could change his life — which could entail winning the Oscar. This situation could be unpredictable as his Venus will be opposing transiting wildcard Uranus.

Bradley Cooper also has fortunate astrological transits on the day of the Oscars, too. The new moon in Pisces is aspecting his natal Jupiter, bringing luck to him. But, since the karmic south node of destiny is in his 10th house of career, the results could go either way for him.

Best Picture

Nominees: “Oppenheimer,” “Barbie,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Poor Things,” “American Fiction,” “Anatomy of a Fall,” “The Holdovers,” “Maestro,” “Past Lives” and “The Zone of Interest.”

The odds are with “Oppenheimer,” though there were an array of predictions.

Tarot reader Beauvais pulled the Sun card for the J. Robert Oppenheimer biopic. “This movie exposes and sheds light on history,” she says. On another, more literal note: Nuclear fusion powers the sun, and the movie is about the creation of the first nuclear bomb.

Caitlin McGarry pulled the Prince of Swords for "Oppenheimer", a card "dedicated to his purpose and mission," indicating a person who uses "intellect to achieve goals."

Potter also predicts "Oppenheimer" will win the best picture after pulling Four of Wands, since it’s “a card of success and celebration."

"This card is always a good indication of an award winner, especially in the category of best picture as it reflects a harmonious energy of unity," she says.

But there were other opinions. McGarry thought the Queen of Wands made "Poor Things" another possibility. Margeurite Recupero also thinks “Poor Things” could win since she pulled the Knight of Pentacles, a card "steady in the face of unbeatable odds."

Beauvais also pulled a favorable card, the Star, for “Past Lives.”

“The Star is a glorious card of hope and power. This can easily transcend to ‘Past Lives’ having strength to win — even though it’s the underdog of the evening.”

Finally, Blue June says "The Holdovers" has a chance at best picture. Star Da'Vine Joy Randolph is a likely pick for best supporting actress.

“I chose 'The Holdovers' based on the final pull. 'Killers of the Flower Moon’s' final card was Seven of Pentacles, and while it’s a highly favorable card, it can sometimes indicate frustration, so I chose 'The Holdovers'' card as the winner, Nine of Pentacles. This card indicates a celebration of great achievement and abundance,” she says.

Disclaimer: Astrology is not based in science. These posts are not intended to act as a directive.