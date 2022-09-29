October 2022 horoscopes: What this month has in store for your sign

According to astrology, October 2022 is a month for achieving and doing, rather than sitting back and watching life unfold. We have the opportunity to fine-tune our destinies — as long as we’re dedicated to the goals we want.

Before heading into individual horoscopes, let's take a look at a calendar of upcoming celestial events, which will impact the collective.

The full moon in Aries on Oct. 9 asks us to embrace our confidence, while the solar eclipse on Oct. 25 in Scorpio gives us the stamina to embrace our amazing selves. As the sun moves through Libra to Scorpio on Oct. 23, we will connect with our ultimate dreams and take steps towards achieving them.

Mercury retrograde officially ends on Oct. 2. The trickster planet is now going over its steps and clearing up communication that became problematic when the retrograde began on Sept. 9 in the retroshade period.

Mercury re-enters Libra on Oct. 10, asking us to find calm and peaceful ways to express ourselves. The energy shifts when Mercury dives into Scorpio on Oct. 29, adding sizzle and passion to our expression styles.

The Venus Star Point in Libra occurs on Oct. 22, when the sun and Venus meet in the sky in the same sign — so start manifesting romance. Venus glides into Scorpio on Oct. 23, heightening our desires and sensualities.

Action planet Mars begins its retrograde journey on Oct. 30 in Gemini. The backwards spin will last until Jan. 16, 2023, giving us plenty of time to understand the weight and power of our words.

Philosophical planet Jupiter, whose retrograde began on July 28, moves back into Pisces on Oct. 28.

Authoritative Saturn turns direct on Oct. 23 in Aquarius (after going retrograde on June 4), encouraging us to create structure and boundaries with others.

Transformative Pluto ends its planetary retrograde on Oct. 8 in Capricorn (the planet went retrograde in April 29). The time has come for us to take a deep look at ourselves, and to understand and note how we have grown and changed over the past several months.

Here is what October has in store for your sign.

Aries

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Everybody wants to rule the world — especially you. Before taking charge and accepting the role of boss, you should contemplate whether or not you can fully help others at this time. You have a lot on your plate personally, as well as professionally, and it’s important to understand that you cannot do everything for everyone at once by yourself. Having a team of people onboard who can handle these immediate tasks for you would be extremely beneficial for you. Learning to delegate work to others will be a game changer.

Taurus

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Compromise is a key element of the month for you, Taurus. However, it may be hard for you to do since you're not one to waver from your own narrative. Seeing matters and relationships from an outsider's perspective (or through the eyes of a close friend or family member) may bring clarity and allow you to make a necessary change. Don’t let your stubbornness get in the way of what's best for you. It's better to be growing than to be "right." Be open to growth.

Gemini

Katty Huertas / TODAY

If you’re uncertain about what the future holds, find someone you can turn to as a sounding board. Although you’re known for having the gift of gab and talking nonstop about every topic under the sun, you often shy away from discussing topics that cut to heart. It’s time to get real. Share your fears and doubts. Instead of holding everything in — let it all out. Not only will you feel as though a huge weight has been lifted off your shoulders, but you can strategize a game plan with your friends to help you move forward.

Cancer

Katty Huertas / TODAY

All work and no play can make anyone irritable. Step back and survey your schedule. What do you need that you're not getting? It’s wonderful to succeed at work, but at what emotional cost? Ask your coworkers for help to get through the month without having major setbacks and schedule some downtime for yourself as soon as possible.

Leo

Katty Huertas / TODAY

There may be a lot of new information coming your way. Before you react, decide which part of the tales you're hearing you actually believe. If you’re experiencing doubt, then confront the source who’s feeding you the story. Being that you are a purveyor of truth, honesty is your best policy and you won’t be able to move forward in any relationship or partnership until it comes out.

Virgo

Katty Huertas / TODAY

It’s time to get serious about your finances, Virgo. The cosmic energy of the month ahead is ushering you towards making long-term investments. Consider asking a confidant or advisor for some advice about the best way to manage the market. Look toward the end game. Your goal is to increase your savings and assets in a careful way to ensure a steady cash flow.

Libra

Katty Huertas / TODAY

What do you need to have to get the life you want? Make sure that your bills are in order, payment plans are set and your budget is updated for the month. Be discerning with what you spend money on. Use this time to assess the feasibility of future spending.

Scorpio

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Don’t sweat the small stuff — or at least try not to. Rather than focusing on minute details of situations that don’t matter, pay attention to the big picture. If you take a big step back, things won’t seem as dramatic and intense. You’ll also notice that everything has a way of working out in the end (even if it’s not on the timeline or way you envisioned). Relinquishing control over matters is the healthiest option to handle work. It’ll give you a chance to gain perspective and understanding about the endeavors you are currently working on.

Sagittarius

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Dealing with the past isn’t an easy — especially at the tail end of Mercury retrograde, when things might be coming up. October may bring up a lot of repressed emotions that you haven’t dealt with in a long time or ever. Although it won’t be easy to reopen old wounds, it’s part of the healing process. Try to be extra gentle and forgiving towards yourself this month.

Capricorn

Katty Huertas / TODAY

You’re on the brink of a creative breakthrough. Instead of downplaying your abilities and strengths, try embracing them. The more you celebrate and own your talents, the more confidence you’ll have in expressing your artistry to management and colleagues. Odds are that they will support your venture and want to work with you in ways that you never imagined to be possible. With a little faith and assurance, you’ll be able to be satisfied in your abilities and see the long-term scope in your career this month.

Aquarius

Katty Huertas / TODAY

You're known for your forward-thinking ways — which will definitely come in handy this Halloween, when deciding what costume to wear. But on the flip side, your hyperactive mind has lately turned to questioning your talents, which is inhibiting you from creating something magical for yourself. Instead of analyzing and focusing hard, go with the flow and see where your mind takes you during the process.

Pisces

Katty Huertas / TODAY

In life, you have to weigh relationships that are causing issues in your personal life in order to find out if they’re worth pursuing. Think of it this way: Who is a credit and who is a debit? A credit will always add something special and positive to your being, while a debit will make you feel drained or bring negativity into your life. Create boundaries with people who aren’t bringing good vibes into your realm. You deserve love and kindness — and don’t you ever forget that!

Disclaimer: Astrology is not based in science. These posts are not intended to act as a directive.