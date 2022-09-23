What September’s new moon in Libra means for you, astrologically

On Sunday, Sept. 25 at 5:54 p.m. ET the new moon in the air sign Libra commences.

New moons represent the beginning of the lunar cycle. Within astrology, the new moon is considered a time to set goals.

How come? Well, during a new moon, the sun and moon are aligned. The sun in astrology represents the ego; the moon, our inner visions. That means we experience a union between the outer and inner selves — and can take a step forward.

The Libra new moon falls at the same time as the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, a time of celebration and forgiveness. The holiday aligns poignantly with Libra's propensity toward harmony and peacemaking.

Therefore, during this two-day span, we may find that some squabbles are silly and that we want to make a change for the better — or make amends with others.

What is the astrological meaning of September’s new moon?

Astrologically, the new moon opposes Jupiter, which is currently retrograde in Aries. Contrary to most fraught astrological aspects, the juxtaposing energy is more apt to make us feel energetic, romantic, and free. This is a moment in which we can embrace what our heart wants without any judgment from others or ourselves.

The new moon is a time in which we will be figuring out how to balance our personal needs with the desires of others. Finding a middle ground won’t be easy and may take time — but it’ll be worth the effort once you get there. The bottom line is that we can make relationships work by compromising with those we care about. Flexibility and kindness are key during this lunation. Be good to yourself and others to be at peace.

Find out how September’s new moon will impact your zodiac sign

Aries

You’re beginning to see who you can completely trust, which is why this new moon will be very eye-opening for you. Setting boundaries with others is an ideal way to protect yourself from getting hurt down the road and knowing who is playing a part in the current drama.

Taurus

Get some fresh air during the new moon. Go outside for a walk with friends or family and breathe in the autumnal spirit. It’s a wonderful time to connect with nature and the seasonal changes that are beginning to come your way. Try to be present and in the moment.

Gemini

Cuddle up by the fire and spend the day relaxing while reading your favorite book. When you have a few moments of downtime, don’t hesitate in having a short and sweet flirtation with bae to ensure that you can stay warm all night long while being lost in their arms.

Cancer

It’s not that you’ve lost track of the connection you share with your family — you are just yearning for a deeper one. Involving your brood in a project like making a family tree or interviewing them to hear their personal stories. This will bring you together as a unit.

Leo

All work and no play is bringing you exhaustion and burnout. Your schedule is overbooked. No matter how much you think you’re on top of work, more projects come to your inbox, which is overwhelming. The solution is simple: Take a break from work to restore and rejuvenate your energy.

Virgo

You may feel wobbly lately — like been months since you’ve been able to stand tall and proud. You're in need of a confidence boost, one that you can give to yourself. Therefore, you should treat yourself to something nice. All your hard work and efforts have led you to this one moment — which is why you shouldn’t miss out on it. Do you!

Libra

The limelight isn't your favorite place, Libra. You're liable to run away and turn beet red whenever you’re given compliments. The new moon is allowing you to relish in your fabulousness and embrace the wonderful person that you are. It’s time to celebrate yourself during your birthday month!

Scorpio

You sometimes long to be swept away on your own private island — somewhere you can decompress in solitude. Although those particular dreams may not become a reality, you will be able to carve out some personal time to focus on restoring your vitality. After a few naps and comfort food, you’ll be ready to chill with your squad.

Sagittarius

Call up your friends and plan an evening out with them. It’s been a while since you’ve been able to catch up with your crew, which is why it’s important to do so. Secrets will be shared, memories will be made, and laughs will be had by all who attend.

Capricorn

A new professional collaboration with colleagues is boosting your status — more importantly the way you interact with your coworkers. Use this time to create stronger bonds with the people you work with. After all, we can always use more friends in life and now you have several more good buddies.

Aquarius

A spiritual or philosophical endeavor which has recently caught your interest is motivating you to learn more about the cause and understand more about yourself. Don’t back away from seeking knowledge about your newly found interest. You're in the process of broadening.

Pisces

Your passions are ignited at the moment, making you feel as though you are the hottest and coolest fish in the pond (which you are). With your confidence at a high, there truly is nothing that you can’t achieve. If you want it, then it’ll fall into your lap somehow.

Disclaimer: Astrology is not based in science. These posts are not intended to act as a directive.