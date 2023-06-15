The last new moon of spring occurs on Saturday, June 17 at 9:37 p.m. PT and Sunday, June 18 at 12:37 a.m. ET in the air sign Gemini. A few days later, summer begins, making this lunation important for setting seasonal intentions. We are wrapping up one vision and moving toward another.

A new moon occurs when the sun and moon connect in the same sign and degree. Astrologically, it's considered a time of fresh starts, new beginnings, and manifesting desires. Get clear about what you want to bring into fruition.

June 2023's new moon aspects the planet Neptune. As a result, we may feel as though our aspirations are in reach. Don't let insecurities interrupt your sense of momentum. Seek out positive solutions and affirmations. Believe in yourself. The world is waiting — now get on your way.

Here’s how the new moon will affect your sign

Aries

You don't have to say the last word to prove a point. Expressing yourself in a tender way without yelling and exaggerating or events will help people see where you are coming from. Your friends and family deserve to have a calm conversation from the heart with you.

Taurus

Money is on the forefront of your mind. If there is an investment you’re eager to make, make sure that you have all the information to move forward. Every little detail is going to help you make your decision wisely.

Gemini

You often put others ahead of your own needs. Now, you’re feeling depleted. During the new moon, fill up your (proverbial) cup with positive vibes. The new moon offers you a promising opportunity to refresh, restore and renew your energy.

Cancer

People are going to talk about you. Let them. Rather than fighting about what they’re saying, do your hair toss, check your nails and move on without ever looking back. Spare yourself the argument.

Leo

Boundaries are getting blurred with friends, which is why it’s important to set limits with them now. Don’t let people take advantage of your kindness and generosity because they can. Sometimes a line has to be drawn in order to ensure that you’re nobody’s fool and to mark your territory.

Virgo

A promotion or opportunity you’re up for is taking longer than you thought to come into fruition. Before you stress out over the pending raise and career advancement, ask for clarity. There is no reason to worry: Things happen in the time they're meant to happen.

Libra

Taking the high road can be challenging — especially when you want to call out your friend who’s in the wrong. Give them a chance to understand the errors of their ways (which they will) because being on the receiving end of an apology represents sweet victory in your situation.

Scorpio

Life has been a tad rocky lately. Take the span of the new moon to build a stronger foundation with you. Although the energy isn’t grounding, you’ll be able to set boundaries and make definitive assessments or plans for the future. A cosmic push is all you need.

Sagittarius

Relationships require maintenance on the good days so when the bad days come, you're strong. Plan a fun date night with your significant other to build a deeper bond that will serve as a catalyst for growth in the partnership.

Capricorn

There could be some low key drama starting at the office, which will affect the current workflow and overall dynamic. Don’t let others' sullen attitude bring you down. The best advice is to walk away when these situations get heated to avoid a situation that brings unnecessary conflict.

Aquarius

A social situation is calling you out of your short term seasonal hibernation and back into the scene. Although you may feel shy at first, you’ll loosen up in no time and start sharing stories with everyone. Just give yourself a moment to adjust to a room full of people.

Pisces

If you’ve been looking to revamp your home, now is a great time to do so. The caveat is that you may get too carried away and ask a trusted friend for decor advice. Since your styles differ, you will ask another person to assist in finding a middle ground.