This May may bring a gust of energy your way, according to astrology

April showers bring May flowers — and May's astrology is bringing the chance to start fresh. Once we get through the month's Mercury retrograde, that is.

Mercury retrograde commences in Gemini on May 10 and lasts until June 3. The trickster planet will re-enter Taurus on May 22 during this time. As with all Mercury retrogrades, this one is expected to bring frustrations around communication and travel.

Beyond Mercury retrograde, here are a few important dates from May's astrological calendar to keep in mind, and what they might bring.

Venus glides into Aries on May 2 and Taurus on May 28, letting us move boldly toward what and who we love. Lucky Jupiter enters Aries on May 10, urging us to bet on ourselves. The total lunar eclipse in Scorpio on May 16 asks us to transform our mindset. The Sun’s movement into Gemini on May 20 brings a chance to connect with others. Action planet Mars’s walk into Aries on May 24 adds pep and energy to our steps. May 30’s Gemini New Moon is an energetic time to start fresh and let go of the constraints holding us back.

Here’s your May horoscope.

Aries

Creativity runs deep within you, but you may be facing roadblocks when it comes to expressing your passions. When Venus, Jupiter, and Mars align with your Sun on May 2, 10, and 24, push forward on your projects. The caveat is that Mercury retrograde is holding you back. Rather than dwell on feeling stalled, think of inventive ways to get your endeavors going again. Make a list of actions to take and call upon others for assistance or advice. You have all the tools you need to make your dream go in full steam — get to work!

Taurus

This month calls for extra self-care. Even though you often put your needs on the back burner (which you are likely to do during the lunar eclipse on May 16), it’s time for you to unapologetically put yourself first. There’s nothing wrong with a little pampering. You deserve to have this time to yourself to destress and rejuvenate your mind, mind, and spirit — especially when Venus dips into Aries on May 2 and aligns with your Sun sign on May 28.

Gemini

Your naturally optimistic self has been feeling a little pessimistic lately. Maybe it's Mercury retrograde, or maybe it's the blues. Either way, it’s time to change your outlook and start focusing on cultivating good vibes only within your realm. Try to find joy in mundane, everyday activities, like daily walks, socializing with friends, or blasting the music on a drive. Do this enough, and your energy will be brighter by May 30’s new Moon, which aligns with your Sun sign.

Cancer

You have dreams, even if you don’t always believe they’re possible. Embrace your fantasy world this month, especially during Mercury’s planetary backspin. Allow yourself the opportunity to play out your desires during March 16’s lunar eclipse. Who knows? Your dreams may even come true if you use your ingenuity and creativity to make it happen through the powerful Aries stellium in the career sector of your chart this month. You can create the world you want if you lean into your imagination and believe it can happen.

Leo

You may be feeling yourself at the beginning of the month. You’ll be acting with extra confidence when Jupiter glides into Aries on May 10. However, during May 16’s lunar eclipse, you may feel a dip in self-esteem. All the more reason for you to create a grounding ritual to manage the ebbs and flows. The more balance you have in life, the easier it will be to keep your emotions in check so you aren’t too upset or disappointed when things don’t go your way.

Virgo

Finding a balance that aligns with your friends' and significant other’s schedules is harder than ever to do now. Give your loved ones little hints when Venus moves into Aries and Taurus on May 2 and 28 that you want and need more TLC. Chances are, they will compromise and give you the attention you crave. Make space both in your calendar to spend time with loved ones during Mercury’s backspin.

Libra

Let’s start with the good news. You may start to branch out into new territory by the middle of May, due to lunar eclipse energy, and find new playful activities that will fill your heart with joy. Given all these exciting new progressions, you'll find the mundane even more distasteful. Reflect upon adventures, past and future, to find inspiration when the New Moon in Gemini occurs on May 30. Fun times are ahead.

Scorpio

Who loves you, Scorpio? You do! It's been a long road towards building confidence and boosting your self-esteem, but you are learning to love yourself. You'll feel the self-love during the lunar eclipse on May 16. In fact, you may spend the last week of May feeling appreciative of everything you've fought to achieve. Use May 30's new Moon to cultivate a sense of personal power and pride. Own the qualities that make you special.

Sagittarius

The past is present this month. Mercury retrograde and Jupiter's movement into Aries on May 10 may bring a sweeping sense of nostalgia into your life. It could be as simple as a familiar scent or even a song that reminds you of a specific moment from the past. Feel your memories. Don’t feel guilty for wanting to honor these moments — It’s OK to yearn for the good old days once in a while. Manage any heavy feelings by connecting with more friends on social media during May 30’s New Moon.

Capricorn

Lazy weekends spent at home are never a waste of time, especially when you have a lot weighing on your tender heart. You are in the mood for change — but what? Maybe it'll come in changing your hair color, or switching up decor. Or maybe you need a deeper fix, having important conversations with friends for family. The road towards personal growth is hard, but you'll be motivated to give transformation a try during the lunar eclipse on May 16 and Gemini New Moon which occurs on May 30.

Aquarius

It may be hard for you to be direct with your needs at this time, which can cause frustrations between you, your family, and coworkers. Watch your mood during the lunar eclipse on May 16, as you may be in temper tantrum territory. Take a moment to calm your energy when Venus enters Taurus on May 28. You’ll feel refreshed to take on the other problems that are orbiting your personal world during May 30’s New Moon.

Pisces

You’re getting fed up with your family, friends, and colleagues assuming that you have all the time in the world to discuss their problems. Hello, it’s called boundaries! Before you make a snarky comment out of sheer annoyance, make sure they are aware that you’re more than just an ear to listen to their issues. A look can speak a thousand words on May 10, when Jupiter glides into Aries. If you can’t find the best way to express yourself with words then you may find an opening to temporarily remove yourself from the dynamic during May 30’s New Moon in Gemini.