This March is a time for dreaming big, according to astrology

Permission to dream big this month, granted. This March, the cosmos offers opportunities for stepping boldly into a brighter future.

The new Moon in Pisces on March 2 sets a contemplative and introspective tone, prompting us to ask the tough questions and figure out what it is we really want. Venus and Mars' movement into Aquarius on March 6 encourages us to assess our love lives and finances for areas of improvement. Then, the Virgo Full Moon on March 18 will give the boost of practicality necessary for completing goals.

While implementing any changes this month, we should be mindful of how we communicate. Chatty planet Mercury transitions into soft-spoken Pisces on March 9, then moves into passionate Aries on March 27. At that time, we may reach for a more direct communication style—but there’s a fine line between “real talk” and brashness.

Pisces season concludes with the transition from winter to spring, bringing with it a gust of fresh energy. The spring equinox, also known as the astrological new year, falls on March 20. Before the Sun moves into pioneering Aries, bask in the contemplative, dreamy vibes that Pisces has to offer this March.

Aries

The cosmos is calling on you to let go of old grudges this month, Aries. Releasing emotional baggage during March 2’s new Moon in Pisces and March 18’s full Moon in Virgo could have a transformative effect on your spirit, as you feel the freedom that comes with forgiveness. Amid all this processing, you may want to lean on a friend for support when Venus and Mars align on March 6. With your solar return approaching, consider the aspects of your life you want to take with you going forward—and what you want to leave behind.

Taurus

It’s a good thing that giving up isn’t in your astrological DNA, Taurus. This month will test you—but these challenges may hold major payoff potential. The first half of March may bring promising new business opportunities your way, particularly on March 2, 6, and 9. Ironing out the nitty-gritty details may be draining. During the process, remember your worth and what’s waiting on the other side: Financial prospects and lasting partnerships. Fight through the struggle for the sake of your future self.

Gemini

Work drama at the beginning of March might have you dreaming of early retirement. Even if you’re tempted, now’s not the time to walk away from everything you’ve built. In fact, office politics could work in your favor on March 27, when Mercury moves into Aries. Direct, no-nonsense communication will be rewarded—and so will your penchant for avoiding the eye of the storm.

Cancer

This month, resist the temptation to retreat into your shell. The time has come for you to speak up. Find your voice during March 2’s new Moon in Pisces. When Mercury enters Aries on March 27, you’re likely to feel more comfortable expressing yourself. By releasing these pent-up frustrations, you may feel free and unburdened. March offers a lesson in assertiveness. Are you ready to step up?

Leo

As the saying goes, when life gives you lemons, make lemonade—and life has been giving you lemons lately, Leo. Decompress from drama during the soft days of March 2 and 9. Use the downtime to reflect on, and learn from, your past. Move into spring with a renewed sense of compassion, patience, and self-love. Lemonade, indeed.

Virgo

Virgos are known for their spot-on analysis. But this month calls for a different approach: Living in the moment, instead of studying it. During the tender days of March 2 and 9, surrender to the warm and fuzzy feeling, and tell your loved ones how you feel. Give your heart freely and without fear once again on March 18. Watch your relationships blossom.

Libra

It may be March, but it’s not too late to set a New Year’s resolution—especially since March 20’s spring equinox is also known as the astrological new year. This month, Libra, use manifestation as a tool for actualizing your dreams. Make a vision board around the time of March 2’s new Moon, filled with imagery that speaks to your goals. Then, place the finished creation in a place you pass by frequently, to create a constant reminder of where you wish to be headed. You may start experiencing forward momentum near the equinox and Mercury’s movement into Aries on March 27.

Scorpio

Swoon. Love is on your mind this month, Scorpio. If you’re in a relationship, now’s a chance to grow closer and solidify your connection. Plan romantic, distraction-free dinners for two on March 2 or March 18., allowing for the kind of deep conversation you crave. If you’re looking for love, take a chance, especially around March 6. It’s a day to invite in newness.

Sagittarius

Instead of longing for the next adventure, Sagittarius, your wandering spirit may find happiness in the present moment this month. The new Moon, coupled with the Mercury's shifts on March 2 and 9, will inspire you to make changes to your home. Whether it’s mapping out renovations or simply re-arranging accent pieces, these alterations will help inspire a sense of belonging. By March 20, you’ll be ready to invite guests into your cozier-than-ever home. March 27, when Mercury moves into Aries, is an opportune time to bring the party to you.

Capricorn

Breathe in. Breathe out. During March 2’s new Moon and Mercury’s entrance into Pisces on March 9, you may feel stress more acutely than usual. As work and obligations become hectic, seek out ways to stay grounded. On March 18, for example, take a break and relax under the full Moon. The goal? Create a sanctuary you can return to, over and over, for a sense of calm.

Aquarius

Time to open up, Aquarius. March 2’s new Moon and March 18’s full Moon, tied with the planetary shifts of Venus and Mars on March 6, will open up pathways for connection. In order to deepen ties with others, though, you’ll have to let your walls come down. If you find yourself struggling with vulnerability, the spring equinox on March 20 will give you the boost of courage you need to share your feelings with others.

Pisces

The spotlight is on you this month, Pisces. March 2’s new Moon in Pisces will help you be seen, and Mercury’s movement into Pisces on March 9 will help you be heard. Put it together, and your confidence will be at an all-time high when Aries season begins on March 20. When you take a look in the mirror, you have permission to marvel at what you see.