Can you feel it? We're in the middle of eclipse season. The autumn 2022 eclipse season includes two eclipses: A partial solar eclipse on Oct. 25 and a total lunar eclipse on Nov. 8.

The total lunar eclipse will take place in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Nov. 8., and will be visible across the U.S. Expect to see totality at 10:16 UTC on Nov. 8, or 5:16 a.m. EST, per EarthSky.

Aligning with November's full moon, this cosmic event will be quite a spectacle. Lunar eclipses are often called Blood Moons because of the hue the face of the moon takes on when it moves into the Earth's shadow.

The lunar eclipse will be a fest for photographers and eclipse watchers — and astrologically speaking, it may have an effect on us earthlings. Lunar eclipses are known to expose secrets and truths, which is why it’ll be an exhilarating and emotional journey for everyone. Fasten your seatbelts, it’s gonna be a wild ride!

What will happen during the lunar eclipse on Nov. 8?

Simply put, a lunar eclipse happens when the Earth passes between the sun and the moon. Lunar eclipses occur during the full moon lunar phase.

Nov. 8's is a total eclipse, meaning the Earth will be aligned between the two planetary bodies, and block the sun's rays from lighting up the moon.

For the 85 minutes the moon is in the earth's shadow, it will take on a reddish hue — hence the nickname Blood Moon.

The lunar eclipse will be visible across all of North America (including all 48 contiguous states), South America, the Pacific, Asia and Australia.

What are the astrological effects and meaning of the lunar eclipse?

The eclipse is in aspect to four planets (not including the sun and the moon): Mercury, Venus, Saturn, and Uranus. Translated out of astrology speak, this means we might feel called to break out of situations and relationships holding us back.

The sun and Mercury connect in the morning of Nov. 8, with Uranus opposing Mercury in the evening. These cosmic energies will allow us to see matters from a clearer perspective — even though we may not be ready for the stark light of clarity.

Uranus is waking up our emotions and desire for autonomy as it squares off against controlling Saturn. Mercury and Venus are urging us to do what makes us happy.

How the lunar eclipse on Nov. 8 will impact your sign

Aries

The lunar eclipse serves as a wake-up call to get your finances in order. Ask for advice on how you can find ways to save extra money while living on a budget. Coupons and sales are your friend. Use them!

Taurus

You’ll feel as though the focus is on you at the moment, making you want to shy away from the limelight. Embrace your moment under the moon’s illumination. You may find that receiving TLC and adoration is the key to boosting your confidence and self-esteem at this moment in time.

Gemini

It’s time to release the negative energy that you’ve been holding onto. Take a deep breath and let go of past dramas and frustrations that you’ve repressed. The more you remove yourself from unhealthy sentiments, the better you’ll feel. Even though it’ll take time to heal, start the process ASAP.

Cancer

Align yourself with a cause that you feel close to. Remember that you are at your absolute best when helping people find their truest potential because you love being there for anyone and everyone in need. The more you give to others, the more your heart will open.

Leo

You've been questioning the direction of your career lately. Even though you may move to a different position, which could be scary at first, the experience will be beneficial because it’ll diversify your skills. Keep an open mind and embrace the opportunities.

Virgo

Although you often believe in the kindness of others, your faith in those around you may be questioned and tested now. It’s not that you don’t trust your friends and family, but you’re keeping one eye open in case they pull a fast one while you’re not paying close attention.

Libra

You may find yourself in the midst of a power struggle, unsure about how you got involved in the drama. If your scales feel off-balanced, it’s up to you to avoid participating in situations that tip them towards a negative direction. Don’t take the bait when people antagonize you.

Scorpio

Finding a balance between your needs and the desires of your significant other may be hard, as you're focused on your self at the moment. You may be surprised by how good you feel after giving, though. Be magnanimous during the eclipse, and know that what you put out will come back to you.

Sagittarius

Right now, you may feel the urge to make positive changes to your daily routine. Just start with one new thing, whether that's meditation or waking up 15 minutes early to read in bed. Say “yes” to adding self-care to your life in an effort to reduce anxiety. This new approach to managing stress will prove to be beneficial to your overall energy.

Capricorn

The pressure is on to complete a project that’s taken up your attention for the past several weeks. Although you’re somewhat stressed about how it’ll turn out, you're also concerned about what will fill the void in your life once it’s completed — classic Capricorn problems. Don’t worry, you’ll find another work assignment soon.

Aquarius

Your family requires your advice and help — and secretly, you're loving being the chance to connect on a deep level and be of service to those you love. Extend your heart to be there for loved ones in times of need, like these.

Pisces

There are a ton of phone calls, texts, and emails piling up in your inbox, all of which are stressing you out. Don’t ignore the messages you’re receiving. Simply let people know you are overwhelmed and need time to catch up. Take a deep breath first.