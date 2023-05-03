The lunar eclipse in Scorpio could be an opportunity for growth, an astrologer says

The first lunar eclipse of 2023, which will also be a full moon, is set to happen on Friday, May 5 at 11:14 a.m. ET.

The full moon lunar eclipse will be occurring in Scorpio and bringing May's Flower Moon, which garnered its nickname from the buds that blossom this time of year. Because it'll be a penumbral eclipse, the moon will be touching the outer edge of earth, making the sighting fainter than a regular eclipse and easier to miss.

The eclipse will stir an exciting, but tempestuous period, as the cosmos are pushing us to accept our true selves. This astral season is the best time for growth, especially given that lunar eclipses have an astrological reputation for bringing matters to light, exposing areas of our lives that need to evolve for the better.

Astrologically, we are being asked to work through our past in order to open ourselves up to new adventures. This could mean facing our fears and dealing with prior trauma.

Where will the lunar eclipse on May 5 be visible?

The lunar eclipse will be visible over Asia, Australia, Africa, Eastern and Central Europe, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, per Space.com.

Due to the moon's position in the horizon, it will not be visible in North America, South America or the majority of Europe.

How the lunar eclipse will impact your zodiac sign

Aries

Your confidence may fluctuate at this time, making you unsure of your footing and role in situations and relationships. Take time to appreciate the splendor and positivity you offer others and bring some of those good vibes back to yourself. Remember that you are a beautiful being worthy of love.

Taurus

Focusing on the needs of those you care about will allow you to help relationships grow. Stepping outside of yourself is a good thing every once in a while — especially when you have a friend in need. Be there for those who are struggling and give them extra support.

Gemini

Accidents could happen during the eclipse, so be sure to look both ways before crossing the street. Simply put, take your time. Don’t rush through projects and work carefully. Remember to dot all your i's and cross your t's and thoroughly read through contracts to avoid unforeseen issues. Pay attention to all the details.

Cancer

Make plans to have a romantic date with your crush or significant other. The more you connect with the person you most adore under this lunation, or lunar month, the closer you’ll become. Share your intimate feelings and secrets to create a bond that brings you together.

Leo

If you’re considering home renovations, you might want to reconsider. It’s not the time to make major changes to the home (given that Mercury is retrograde during eclipse season). If you feel the urge to upgrade your dwelling, spruce it up with fun accent pieces, like throw pillows and a new rug.

Virgo

There is a lot of information circling around your head and within your inbox at the moment, since old flames and friends are sending intense communication to you out of the blue. Find a moment of calm in the day to understand and appreciate the messages that are currently coming your way.

Libra

This is a good time to check on your finances. The good news is that you will soon be able to make strides and work with your situation to improve it for the better.

Scorpio

Emotions are high at this time, as the universe is pushing you to evolve at lightening speed. You don’t have to make any sudden or impulsive moves, even if you think you’re being urged to do so right now. Move at your own pace towards growth. Don’t rush the process.

Sagittarius

You may feel like hiding away from the limelight right now, as you’re wanting to spend some time alone to reconnect with yourself. Give yourself the opportunity and freedom to focus on you and you alone. Turn your phone off and zone out for a while.

Capricorn

You’re finding that your core group of friends aren’t living up to their hype. They’re not including you in recent get togethers and being distant. At this time, you may want to create boundaries with them and set limits in order to protect your heart from being hurt. Or, just have a frank conversation.

Aquarius

Finding balance between your personal and professional lives can be challenging. You sometimes dedicate the majority of your energy towards work. Allow yourself to have time for yourself and family in an attempt to maintain a peaceful and harmonious center.

Pisces

You’re longing to understand matters that are eluding you at the moment. But you can't understand everything. Don't let the confusion stress you out. The truth always comes to light, so be patient. You will receive the answers you long for soon.

Disclaimer: Astrology is not based in science. These posts are not intended to act as a directive.