The first lunar eclipse of 2024, which will also be a full moon, is set to happen on Monday, March 25 at 3:12 a.m. CDT.

There are three types of lunar eclipses: Total, partial, and penumbral. Penumbral eclipses, like the one on March 25, have a subtle visual effect. They occur when the moon moves through the penumbra, the faint outer part of Earth’s shadow, per NASA.

Even if it's hardly visible, penumbral lunar eclipses have astrological significance. They symbolize moments of growth, mostly because we are being pushed outside our comfort zone.

How can I see the lunar eclipse on March 25?

According to EarthSky, the lunar eclipse on March 25 will be visible in Japan, the eastern half of Australia, North and South America, western Africa and western Europe.

The eclipse begins at 11:53 p.m. CDT on March 24 and will be most visible at 2:12 a.m. CDT. Note that, unlike with a total or partial lunar eclipse, you may not see much of a visual effect.

What are the astrological effects of the lunar eclipse on Mach 25?

This eclipse falls on the south nose of destiny and in the zodiac sign Libra. It is a moment in which we are trying to find balance in our lives and relationships.

Pluto harmonizes with the eclipse energy, giving us a chance to change our lives for the better. We can release old habits and toxic relationships.

Mercury will be in its pre-retrograde zone that began on March 18. The actual retrograde begins on April 1, but Mercury will could add confusion and miscommunication to the events that unfold during this eclipse. All the more reason is why it’s advisable to think before reacting and making sure you're receiving the correct information. Take a beat before asserting yourself to find the right words to say.

How the lunar eclipse on March 25 may affect your sign

Aries

Friendships come and go, but some are worth fighting for. Don’t give up on people quickly. If you're upset, have an open but gentle conversation. Find a middle ground in which you can discuss your feelings and come to a middle ground.

Taurus

Although you have a strong desire to take on more work, it may not be in your best interest to do so. Focus on your spiritual wellbeing and incorporate practices like yoga or daily walks. These activities can help you feel rejuvenated and centered, and ultimately improve your overall productivity.

Gemini

If you’re feeling uninspired, take a step back and don’t force yourself into projects that you can’t devote your energy to. Concentrate on tasks that align with your authentic self and allow you to bring your exuberant vibe to the table. Embracing new ideas and concepts can also help you grow your talents and creativity. Remember to not rush the process.

Cancer

You're consuming with making a comfortable home. Enjoy the process and let go of any unnecessary belongings as you decorate, allowing for a sense of lightness in your home.

Leo

If you’ve been experiencing fluctuations in your confidence, it might be a good time to try practicing positive affirmations. Believe in yourself even if the rest of the world doesn't seem to.

Virgo

It is understandable to have suspicions about others, but it is crucial to recognize that your intuition may not always be accurate. Keep an open mind and avoid making accusations. Instead, focus on gathering the facts.

Libra

You might feel overwhelmed when others project their emotions onto you. That's understandable. Remember that their feelings are not a reflection of your actions or who you are as a person. You simply happened to be in their line of fire.

Scorpio

During the days before, during, and after the eclipse, it’s possible you'll feel lost in a fog. It’s important to take it easy and allow yourself to embrace the astrological phenomenon. Avoid overexerting yourself and take the time to rest and relax. This is a great opportunity to focus on finding inner peace and harmony.

Sagittarius

Prioritize your commitments and make sure that you have the necessary time and energy to fully dedicate yourself to them. Perhaps it's better to excel in a few things than to spread yourself thin. Keep in mind the importance of fulfilling your responsibilities.

Capricorn

Your job might feel less important due to recent changes at work, but that is just your perspective. Your contributions are valuable to your boss and colleagues. Although you might feel undervalued at the moment, things will change soon, and you will receive the recognition you deserve. Stay positive and keep doing your best.

Aquarius

As you continue to evolve and grow, you may find that your values are shifting. While you are generally open-minded, there are certain beliefs that you still hold onto. Through the process of renovating your value system, you are creating a new approach to life that aligns more closely with your current belief system, even if it differs from the one you were raised with.

Pisces

If you're experiencing financial stress — it is tax season, after all — try to think of long-term solutions to restructure what you're doing and how. Pisces, practicalities might not be your favorite thing, but this will allow you to chase out your dreaming.

Disclaimer: Astrology is not based in science. These posts are not intended to act as a directive.