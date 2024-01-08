Libra and Scorpio compatibility: What to know about the 2 star signs coming together

Scorpio and Libra are side-by-side in the zodiac wheel, and worlds away in terms of temperament. That's not necessarily a bad thing when it comes to the zodiac signs' compatibility, however.

One of Scorpio’s ruling planets is Pluto, the exoplanet named after the god of the underworld, and Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet named after goddess of love and beauty — so you can believe this combination makes for an exciting duo.

Despite their opposite traits, they're match matched in their approach to decision-making: Both prioritize blending their heads and their hearts before making a leap. Scorpio tends to be ambitious due to their other ruling planet, Mars, whereas Libra likes to keep things easy and relaxing. If they can influence one another in this area, the resulting bond could be healing.

All about Libra and Scorpio: The basics

Libra

Dates: Sept. 23 to Oct. 22

Element: Air

Modality: Cardinal

Planetary ruler: Venus

Represented by: The scales

Famous Libras: Kim Kardashian, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Naomi Osaka, Bella Hadid, Serena Williams, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Jenna Ortega, Bruno Mars, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Hillary Duff, Donald Glover, Kelly Ripa

Scorpio

Dates: Oct. 23 to Nov. 21

Element: Water

Modality: Fixed

Planetary ruler: Mars, Pluto

Represented by: The scorpion

Famous Scorpio: Ryan Gosling, Whoopi Goldberg, Willow Smith, Ryan Reynolds, Penn Badgley, Pablo Picasso, Hillary Clinton, Emma Stone, Julia Roberts, Winona Ryder, Katie Perry, Gabrielle Union, Anne Hathaway, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner

Libra and Scorpio personalities

Libra

Libras are known for their calm and peaceful demeanors. They gravitate toward long-term relationships, choosing to work through issues and use differences as catalysts to grow. Libras use their significant others, friends and colleagues as lighthouses, helping them navigate their days. Libras will become experts in their loved ones, making them feel special and heard. Libras find happiness in making other people happy

Scorpio

While this water sign has all the regular trappings of a classic water sign, such as being emotional and moody, it also has some qualities you might find slightly more fiery, like its temperament. Because Scorpio is so loyal, they expect the same in return, so if you cross them, expect a grudge. While they can be mysterious in some ways, they are very forward in others: You will be very aware if you have their interest or not. Scorpios can be possessive of the people in their lives, keeping both their loved ones and their enemies close and closer.

Libra-Scorpio compatibility

If these signs can balance each other, they have the potential for moderate compatibility. Libra yearns for connection and Scorpio wants to achieve immediate intimacy with others. But what happens when they get together? When Scorpio has a moody moment, Libra will be quick to tend to their issues and pacify them — though pacifying a Scorpio isn't always productive, since it enables their patterns. Scorpio can sometimes be too clingy even for Libra’s taste, forcing the perennial people-pleaser to stand up for herself. Further, they have different values: Scorpio wants to get deep, and Libra is obsessed with surfaces. When it comes to having fun, though, these two are masters. So as long as things are kept light and breezy, it’s smooth sailing for them.

Friendship

Both Libra and Scorpio share a penchant for escapism. These two like to keep things simple and might enjoy setting up a little cozy fort to spend the day reading inside or listening to music together. Libra will often pull Scorpio into more social situations than they’d prefer, but being that they both care about keeping the night going, they will likely find compromise.

Romance

Scorpio and Libra have different outlooks on love and relationships, which could cause a problems. Simply put, Scorpio skews on the jealous side, whereas Libra is a lifelong flirt, enjoying a witty repartee no matter their relationship status. This could quickly become a regular argument, especially since Scorpio has concrete ideas of what is and isn’t appropriate. If Scorpio can trust Libra, they could make it work.

Marriage:

Communication will be complex until they find their rhythm, and since asking for help isn't either one's their strong suit, it could take a while. On the other hand, this couple is are likely to have intense emotional intimacy as well, which helps when discussing major life issues because they speak from the heart.

Colleagues

Libra is easygoing and likely to defer to Scorpio taking the lead, and between them, they should be able to get a great deal of work done. Neither are huge fans of confrontation, so they aren’t likely to argue much. But if they do have issues, Scorpio can be pretty vengeful, so Libra should be waryhere. Libras are great at rationalization, though, so they will unlikely take anything Scorpio says to heart.

Famous Libra and Scorpio couples

Kim Kardashian (Libra) and Pete Davidson (Scorpio)

Gwen Stefani (Libra) and Gavin Rossdale (Scorpio)

Julie Andrews (Libra) and Toni Walton (Scorpio)

Avril Lavigne (Libra) and Chad Kroeger (Scorpio)

Goldie Hawn (Scorpio) and Bill Hudson (Libra)