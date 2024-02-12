Libra and Libra compatibility: What to know about the 2 star signs coming together

Libras and Libras get each other for an obvious reason: They're both Libras!

When two Libras come together, they cultivate a harmonious atmosphere. Peace-keeping is a priority in their daily lives, especially when they're together. But there won't be much to argue about. The Libras involved with mirror each others' traits in a pleasing way.

Still, too much of the same energy can sometimes be exhausting: Flaws are mirrored back.

All about Libra: The basics

Dates: Sept. 23 to Oct. 22

Element: Air

Modality: Cardinal

Planetary ruler: Venus

Represented by: The scales

Famous Libras: Kim Kardashian, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Naomi Osaka, Bella Hadid, Serena Williams, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Jenna Ortega, Bruno Mars, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Hillary Duff, Donald Glover

The Libra personality

Libras are known for their calm and peaceful demeanors. They gravitate toward long-term relationships, choosing to work through issues and use differences as catalysts to grow. Libras use their significant others, friends and colleagues as lighthouses, helping them navigate their days. Libras will become experts in their loved ones, making them feel special and heard. Libras find happiness in making other people happy.

Overall Libra-Libra compatibility

Two Libras are naturally compatible because both prioritize easy-going attitudes. Both will likely be fair judges of situations, and both will probably enjoy keeping everything harmonious. Their communication is relatively smooth, too. Likely, the biggest issue they will face is their struggle to make clear and concise decisions together. Being diplomatic, they prefer to make each other happy than to make decisions.

Friendship:

This platonic duo will spend hours discussing romance. Should they both be single, they will make fantastic wing people for one another, since they are notorious flirts. They will be drawn to the same types of people, places, and things, but being so agreeable it’s not likely to disrupt their overall harmony. Even if they were to fall for the same person, they’d likely be able to work through the challenge.

Romance:

In romance, Libras have very high standards for their relationships. Two Libras in a relationship have to have a real conversation about flirting: When is it OK, and when does it cross a line? Without that conversation, things can become unbalanced — a dynamic a Libra abhors. Since they value cooperation, most other topics are easy to manage. They emphasize long-term success, so these two will likely have a long, sustainable relationship.

Marriage

Keeping their space in pristine condition is vital in a Libra-Libra marriage. They enjoy cozy rooms that are aesthetically pleasing, so you can expect to be impressed when you enter their home. Longevity isn’t even a question, as Libra is among the most loyal signs. They’re not likely to argue much, either. They'll enjoy speaking in their favorite love language: Gift giving.

Colleagues

Libras take a lot of pride in their abilities, so their productivity in a work setting will all come down to the compatibility of their skills. Libras can be persuasive on their own. Together, it will be seriously tough for others to say no. Their tact and diplomacy takes this sign far in professional environments.

Famous Libra and Libra couples

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber

Alicia Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki

Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

Disclaimer: Astrology is not based in science. These posts are not intended to act as a directive.