Libra and Aquarius compatibility: What to know about the 2 star signs coming together

Looking to see the compatibility between Libra and Aquarius? These air signs have the potential to make each other feel seen – and have fun in the process.

There seems to be no limit to the wit exchanged between these two air signs, which makes them so enchanting to be around. Air signs tend to intellectualize everything, and they are both keen on hashing out their ideas, so there will always be plenty to discuss. Beyond their shared intellectual curiosity, they both put a focus on bettering their communities.

They can help each other accomplish their goals. Thanks to Libra’s diplomacy and Aquarius’ clarity, the signs can influence the others' weak areas. As leaders, they are matched. Libra is a Cardinal sign, making them natural initiators, and Aquarius has strong opinions, so they also have that in common, too.

Read on for why these two make for a particularly dreamy pair.

All about Libra and Aquarius: The basics

Libra

Dates: September 23 to October 22

Element: Air

Modality: Cardinal

Planetary ruler: Venus

Represented by: The scales

Famous Libras: Kim Kardashian, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Naomi Osaka, Bella Hadid, Serena Williams, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Jenna Ortega, Bruno Mars, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Hillary Duff, Donald Glover

Aquarius

Dates: Jan. 20 to Feb. 18

Element: Air

Modality: Fixed

Planetary Ruler: Uranus

Represented by: Water bearer

Famous Aquarians: Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry John Travolta, Christian Bale, Paris Hilton, Chris Rock, Kelly Rowland, Elijah Wood, Jennifer Anniston, Alicia Keys, Shakira, The Weeknd, Kerry Washington

Libra and Aquarius personalities

Libra personality

Libras are known for their calm and peaceful demeanors. They gravitate toward long-term relationships, choosing to work through issues and use differences as catalysts to grow. Libras use their significant others, friends and colleagues as lighthouses, helping them navigate their days. Libras will become experts in their loved ones, making them feel special and heard. Libras find happiness in making other people happy.

Aquarius personality

Air signs tend to get lofty — and none more so than Aquarius. This sign is interested is interested in learning, and even more interested in using those intellectual pursuits to better their lives and their communities. This makes Aquarians forward-minded and empathetic at the same time. They can get carried away with their projects and ideas, though, forgetting to tend to their connections. Some patience from those they keep close will be needed as they feel they have a purpose to fulfill and tend to get caught up in that ideal.

Libra-Aquarius compatibility

Things flow naturally between these signs, creating a sense of a swift and organic connection. They also both enter relationships with enthusiasm, which makes them both feel secure in opening up to one another. Neither is opposed to a challenge and can appreciate debates on meaningful topics. Arguments might end quickly if Libra feels the issue has become too heated; if anything, they'll tell Aquarius to bring it down a notch.

Friendship

Watching a documentary or going to a museum is an excellent activity for these two friends. Aquarius' passion may have more of a sharp-toothed intensity than Libra's, which will force Libra to either make peace with their differing levels of enthusiasm or challenge Aquarius (and earn their respect). They are both likely to like the same types of books and movies, so there is no end to the fun they can have together. Even as friends, Aquarians will require some space, so Libra must keep that in mind.

Romance:

This relationship will forge quickly and can sometimes fizzle out just as fast. Aquarius are highly independent, and Libra can sometimes be somewhat codependent, which makes for tension. If they find a way to make things work, it’s usually due to Libra being clear with what they want from Aquarius and agreeing to where they’re headed together. Once they share a goal, they work together to achieve it. Clear communication on both sides is critical to success in a romantic relationship. Libra has to resist falling back on their people-pleasing tendencies. Aquarius, if Libra becomes quiet, then be sure to ask what is wrong.

Marriage

If these signs make it to marriage, they have a good chance of making things work ultimately as they both care deeply about their relationships and take the time to keep them healthy. Their almost psychic ability to understand one another takes them to the next level, and they only become more connected over time. Since they have shared interests, it means they stay interested in each other, too.

Colleagues

In a work environment, these two think so much alike that disagreements are uncommon, and things will get done seamlessly and quickly. Aquarius might need a bit of space from time to time to do things their way, but if Libra can allow for that, it’s a great formula. Alternatively, Aquarius may not realize that they need help sometimes and are not typically great at asking for it, so when Libra shows up to assist, the gesture is appreciated. Neither sign is very aggressive, and because of this, there can be great harmony in the workplace. If an issue does arise, these two can make amends before the problem gets out of hand.

Famous Libra And Aquarius Couples:

Sacha Baron Cohen (Libra) and Isla Fisher (Aquarius)

John Lennon (Libra) and Yoko Ono (Aquarius)

Jeff Goldblum (Libra) and Geena Davis (Aquarius)

Carole Lombard (Libra) and Clark Gable (Aquarius)