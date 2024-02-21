Leo and Aquarius compatibility: What to know about the 2 star signs coming together

Aquarius and Leo sit opposite each other on the zodiac wheel, but they're hardly opposited.

Both known to be extroverts, these bubbly signs complement one another. Aquarius is an air sign that values independence, innovation and intelligence. Leo is a fire sign that brings passion, creativity, and a desire for recognition to the table. They can use each other's strengths to propel their missions forward.

These two will embark on adventures and stimulating conversations that feel like adventures. Note that Aquarius can be detached at times while Leo will seek emotional expression, but that isn't a problem: They'll meet in the middle. Aquarius will add depth while Leo will bring warmth. Balancing individuality and shared goals is key to these two having a harmonious relationship.

All about Leo and Aquarius: The basics

Leo

Dates: July 22 to Aug. 22

Element: Fire

Modality: Fixed

Planetary ruler: Sun

Represented by: The lion

Famous Leos: Daniel Radcliffe, Jennifer Lopez, Kristin Chenoweth, Elisabeth Moss, Anna Paquin, Ben Affleck, Kylie Jenner, Meghan Markle, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer, Michelle Yeoh, Madonna, Halle Berry, Viola Davis

Aquarius

Dates: Jan. 20 to Feb. 18

Element: Air

Modality: Fixed

Planetary ruler: Uranus

Represented by: The Waterbearer

Famous Aquarians: Oprah Winfrey, Harry Styles, Alicia Keys, The Weeknd, Tom Hiddleston, Shakira, Ed Sheeran, Christian Bale, Kerry Washington, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paris Hilton, Emma Roberts, Kelly Rowland, Michael B. Jordan, John Travolta, Elizabeth Olsen

Leo and Aquarius personalities

Leo

A Leo is a born leader thanks to their inherent strength and forceful nature. They are fiercely confident and know the point of life is to live it to the fullest. Why bother doing anything halfhearted, or to pretend to be anything other than brave, bold and fabulous? They are eager to take on challenges, in part for the bragging rights. Leos want a mate who shares their passions as they want deep devotion and focused attention. Get out of the way if the Leo in your life has his or her heart set on something.

Aquarius

Air signs tend to get lofty — and none more so than Aquarius. This sign is interested is interested in learning, and even more interested in using those intellectual pursuits to better their lives and their communities. This makes Aquarians forward-minded and empathetic at the same time. They can get carried away with their projects and ideas, though, forgetting to tend to their connections. Some patience from those they keep close will be needed as they feel they have a purpose to fulfill and tend to get caught up in that ideal.

Overall Leo-Aquarius compatibility

Aquarius and Leo are magnetic and dynamic together. Aquarius is an intelligent sign that brings new ideas to the table while Leo is devoted, performative sign. Their connection is one that thrives on shared interests, good conversation and collaboration.

Challenges arise when Aquarius seems aloof and Leo wants to express emotion. Aquarius needs space to think; Leo thrives on attention. If they can view these differing attributes as strength and not weakness the union can thrive and be balanced. This relationship combines creativity, intellect and a sense of adventure.

Friendship

An Aquarius and Leo friendship is vibrant and fun. Aquarius is a sign that brings depth and independent thinking while Leo, its opposite sign, contributes passion and zest for life. This friendship forms a harmonious balance that is completely natural to them, and entrancing on the outside — people will want to be invited to their party. It will be filled with excitement and growth.

Romance

Things really fire up when Aquarius and Leo fall in love. Leo is a very loyal and generous sign, making Aquarius feel loved and seen. At time, Leo may want the same treatment back, and be disappointed: Aquarius may seem too detached for Leo who needs a lot of admiration from their partner. But then Aquarius will plan something fabulous for them to do, and all will be resolved. They are different enough where these qualities balance one another out. They are able to see one another’s strengths and build a romance full of shared enthusiasm.

Marriage

An Aquarius-Leo marriage is both of resilience and passionate. Aquarius's analytical nature will help work through long-term problem, both practical and emotional. Leo's passion and loyalty will be like glue. They will bring creativity and affection. This marriage thrives on shared goals and collaborations. As they grow together and appreciate one another’s strengths, they will bring balance into their marriage.

Colleagues:

Aquarius and Leo can create an inspiring partnership. While Aquarius thinks of ideas, Leo will be more than ready to present them. This leads to an engaging and productive work environment. Their sense of creativity will be infectious and exciting.

Famous Leo and Aquarius couples

Ashton Kutcher (Aquarius) and Mila Kunis (Leo)

Tom Hiddleston (Aquarius) and Zawe Ashton (Leo)

Kate Beckinsale (Leo) and Michael Sheen (Aquarius)