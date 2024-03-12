Kate Middleton's birth chart, analyzed by an astrologer

We've taken a look at the astrological charts of a few members of the British royal family, like the late Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana, King Charles II and Prince Harry. What does Kate Middleton's chart say about her?

Astrologers believe that natal charts, or a chart of the planetary placements at the moment of birth, can indicate personality traits, intrinsic gifts and challenges — far beyond the sun sign.

But to start with the basics, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, happens to be a Capricorn sun with a Cancer moon. Her husband, Prince William, is a Cancer sun with a Cancer moon.

Read on to find out more about her star chart.

What does Kate Middleton's birth chart say about her personality?

Kate was born Jan. 9, 1982. Without knowing her birth time, astrologers can't discern her rising or the placement of her planets in houses, but there's enough information to create a character profile.

With a Capricorn sun and a Cancer moon, she is determined and hardworking yet self-reflective, too. Her sensitivity, emotional maturity and kindness are indicated by her moon in Cancer.

The opposition between her sun and moon suggests that Kate is a relationship-oriented person who values emotional honesty and wants to connect with others on a deep level.

Kate's sun, which represents her will and drive, is conjunct with the south node of destiny, indicating that she may have some insecurities that she needs to overcome. Her moon is on her north node of destiny, which suggests that she was destined for fame.

While her sun and moon share a harmonious aspect with Jupiter, an expansive planet, Mars also squares her sun and moon, which can lead to conflicts with others in the realm of her self-worth. As a result, she may struggle to feel fully herself.

Kate’s sun and moon square her karmic planet Saturn. That means she likely devotes a great deal of energy to safeguarding her identity and protecting her loved ones.

She has a stellium in Libra, which is known as a partnership sign. This stellium comprises three planets — Saturn, Mars and Pluto. Saturn represents structure, Mars is the planet of passion, and Pluto signifies power. Put it together, and Kate has a magnetism, and an ability to attract and get things done.

Her Saturn in conjunction with Pluto could also mean she has a long memory: Those who upset her have slim chances of being forgiven, out of a desire to protect her personal space.

What's possibly in store, based on her chart

Kate's sun and moon are squaring the transiting nodes of destiny. This could lead to a shift in focus of her goals by the end of the year.

This spring brings a fortunate Jupiter transit for Kate, with her Jupiter opposition starting in April. Jupiter opposition occurs when a person’s natal Jupiter (where Jupiter was their chart at birth) aligns with transiting Jupiter (where Jupiter is traveling right now). All Jupiter aspects are thought to be lucky.

This summer, Kate will likely have a grand cross in her chart thanks to the sun’s ingress into Leo and transiting Uranus in Taurus hitting her natal Venus in Aquarius and natal Jupiter in Scorpio. A grand cross occurs when there are two oppositions (Kate's natal Jupiter in Scorpio and transiting Uranus in Taurus) that square the other two oppositions (transiting sun in Leo and Kate's natal Venus in Aquarius).

This may be a time that she confronts matters head-on and deals with the public.