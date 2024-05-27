Jupiter entered Gemini on May 25. What does that mean for your sign?

From May 25, 2024 to June 9, 2025, the expensive planet Jupiter will be transiting the sign of Gemini for the first time in 12 years.

Jupiter will stay in the air sign for the next 12 months. Jupiter was last in Gemini from June 2000 to July 2001 and June 2012 to June 2013.

In astrology, Jupiter is the planet associated with good luck, and is thought to magnify the effects of the sign or house it's placed in.

During its time in Gemini, Jupiter will bring lessons in communication and friendships. We will see people for who they are and assess who we want in our lives. We will also begin to notice that the news we are receiving may or may not be accurate. Like Gemini, we might find ourselves changing our mind a lot — and learning to embrace flexibility.

Use this time as a chance to speak the truth and hone your skills for sussing it out. Allow Jupiter to expand Gemini's best qualities: Laugh more and try not to take everything too seriously.

Here's what Jupiter in Gemini may evoke for your sign.

Aries

You haven’t been a social butterfly recently, but that's changing. You’ll find yourself at the scene’s center, and many people will turn to you for advice. You will be able to give your wisdom to them because you are seen as being knowledgeable, resourceful and reliable.

Taurus

Your finances might be more in flux. Although it will be hard to save up your pennies for a rainy day, it’s critical to have a nest egg in case you need to utilize resources for an emergency. Spend wisely.

Gemini

Positive thinking could lead you to believe in others and yourself; however, it is important to acknowledge that not everyone holds the best intentions for you. Understanding people’s motives allows you to surround yourself with those who are there for you and are loyal.

Cancer

You might feel reluctant to share secret or your true self with people. It's extra important to keep other people's secrets at this time. After all, no one wants to be at the center of a scandal, especially you.

Leo

Networking can lead to major accolades, which means that it’s vital to update your LinkedIn account regularly and connect with co-workers in the same industry. You never know where a conversation can lead, so don’t be shy, put your best foot forward and use your charming personality to reach out.

Virgo

This transit is an amazing time to crush your career. You’re might receive a promotion and accolades from your boss, and will act as a role model to colleagues. There is nothing you can’t professionally achieve, making you the face of the company and the favorite employee of management.

Libra

An adventure can lead you towards major creative insights. Do not limit yourself by staying put. Spread your wings and fly! You never know what you will experience if you choose to remain in the same place.

Scorpio

Good luck might be coming your way. If you come into unexpected money during this period, seek counsel before making a decision about what to do. Try to avoid overspending regardless.

Sagittarius

Relationships are extremely important to you. Make sure to weigh all of your options before jumping into one impulsively. This will give you a chance to find the people you are most interested in and find fascinating.

Capricorn

Doing your best and giving your all to help others could lead to you turning down opportunities that could elevate your career. But it will not affect you much, as your priorities are on humanitarian endeavors, acts of kindness to others and being of service to those in need.

Aquarius

What goes around comes around, which is why you should foster friendships and treat those you care about with the respect. This will not only help you lead your best life, but it will make you seen and known as an upright member of your peer group and community.

Pisces

Being at home or with your family or friends. Take a trip down memory lane with your brood. If possible, plan a reunion to reminisce about the old times while creating new memories.