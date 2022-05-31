This June will bring a sense of clarity your way, according to astrology

Welcome to summer! Summer in the northern hemisphere officially begins on June 21, the day of the summer solstice, the end of Gemini season and the start of Cancer season.

Before heading into what June holds for each zodiac sign, let’s take a peek at other cosmic happenings.

Mercury ends its retrograde journey on June 3 in Taurus, after moonwalking since May 10. Miscommunications and misunderstandings will be cleared up as Mercury moves forward — particularly when the communication planet re-enters Gemini, a chatty and curious sign, on June 13.

Austere and hardworking Saturn started its planetary backstroke on June 4 in Aquarius, prompting us to question whether the fruits of our labors are worth the effort or not. The full moon in Sagittarius occurs on June 14 and sheds light on the hidden elements of our lives.

The summer solstice and cancer season commence on June 21, welcoming in tender energy and emotions. Venus, the planet of love, enters Gemini on June 22, giving us the chance to form an intellectual connection to others. Dreamy Neptune starts its retrograde in Pisces on June 28, helping us realign with our visions and hopes. The New Moon in Cancer occurs on the 28th, sending our hearts on an enchanting romantic journey.

Aries

You might opt to spend the last moments of spring and the first few days of summer chilling at home. The birds are chirping outside, but you are in the mood to have some downtime alone with your favorite movies and comfort food — especially on the 21 and 28. Before you get down on yourself for not wanting to run wild on the grass with your crew outside and take a day trip to a local vineyard, remember that it’s OK to have “you” time. Everyone deserves a moment to recharge their batteries.

Taurus

You’re beginning to understand the necessity of boundaries in relationships. Particularly, the importance of setting limits with others. Standing your ground with your boss and those you work with will be the core theme of the Saturn and Neptune’s backwards spin that commences on June 4 and 28, as you aren’t giving into their impulsive whims. This could be a potentially refreshing change to your relationships' foundations. Communicate your needs with aplomb when your planetary ruler, Venus, glides into airy Gemini on June 22.

Gemini

You aren’t looking for drama, only the truth. When Mercury goes direct on June 3 and realigns with your Sun on June 13 for the second time since April 29, you’ll be on a mission to understand other’s actions. Be open and receptive to what comes up, especially during June 14’s full moon. Take a playful approach — like the kitten with a ball of string, bouncing around with new information keeping you focused and enlightened for all the right reasons.

Cancer

Knowing your worth is always important, especially when others aim to bring you down. Being the tough crustacean that you are, no one can steal your dignity — especially during the summer solstice. Any person who aims to create unnecessary drama with you better beware of your innate fierceness. All you need is one perfectly placed glare to win an argument and let people know that you are a force to be reckoned with. This rings especially true during the full moon on June 14 and the new moon on June 28 when your defenses for yourself and those you love are high.

Leo

While you’re at home in the spotlight, there are things about you you might not want anyone to know. Unfortunately, these clandestine elements may come out to play when Mercury turns direct on June 3. The good news is that you will have the opportunity to defend yourself during the full moon in Sagittarius on June 14. Think of this as a chance to revamp your reputation, and then move on feeling unburdened.

Virgo

Your mind may be on professional matters in June, thanks to Mercury’s movements. Ask yourself: Where do you find fulfillment? What fils you up? When Mercury re-enters Gemini on June 13 and Venus glides into the twin star on June 22, you will have the rare opportunity to discuss the future with your boss or reconsider how you wish to proceed, career-wise. The Sagittarius full moon on June 14 will give you insight and clarity, while June 28’s new moon in Cancer can connect you with a network of individuals who can give you advice or elevate your career. Use their knowledge and help to your advantage.

Libra

Get in touch with your inner self during the full moon on June 14. Starting a new cycle after releasing the old under this luminary will prove to be helpful — especially since Mercury is giving us a chance to make things right on June 13, after the retrograde. During the new moon in Cancer on June 28, immerse yourself in grounding activities like meditation, yoga, or even pulling a tarot card.

Scorpio

Believe in your vision this month, Scorpio, and always. Don’t be distracted by personal drama when Saturn retrograde commences in Aquarius on June 4. The less energy you give to minor annoyances with friends and family, the easier it will be to concentrate on important aspects of evolving your career during the Sagittarius full moon on June 14. As the month goes on, your professional aspirations will be able to take flight — especially during the new moon in Cancer that occurs on June 28, allowing you to take the lead at work and let your best self shine.

Sagittarius

Did someone say "nostalgia overload?" Someone from your past may make an appearance this month. When Mercury reenters Gemini on June 13 and retraces its steps from the end of April onwards, you may feel the urge to make amends. Hashing out problems will allow you to see the errors of your way by the time the full moon rolls around on June 14. Going forward, you may find a renewed relationship — or at least broader understanding — starting on June 22 when Mercury enters Gemini and offers a chance to heal wounds.

Capricorn

You are quite the Casanova! Romance is on your mind, as you are meeting a new potential partner or connecting with your significant other on a deeper level during the summer solstice. A few days later, on the new moon in Cancer, you’ll make your feelings known with a declaration of some sort. Now's the time to be brave and bold, romantically speaking.

Aquarius

It may be hard for you to be clear with your needs when Saturn retrograde commences on June 4. This may cause frustrations to rise within your personal relationships. Watch your temper during June 14’s full moon in Sagittarius as you could have an epic meltdown. Instead of ignoring problems in an effort to avoid confrontation and then losing your cool later, choose to communicate effectively and in the moment when you’re upset. Pick wise words to express yourself and to avoid drama down the road stems from this situation.

Pisces

This month, your sentimentality will be heightened — and your head will be in the clouds. Your heart and affectionate nature are in the mood for love during the Cancer New Moon on June 28. The caveat is that your rose-colored glasses will be on, due to Neptune’s backwards spin that begins the same day. You may be prone to looking on the bright side of things. Try to retain a bit of logic as you proceed.