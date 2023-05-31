June 2023 horoscopes: See what the stars have in store for you this month

Filled with cosmic events, June's astrology will pave the way to the start of summer — so get ready.

The first summer month kicks off with a full moon in Sagittarius on June 3, giving an opportunity to let go of what isn't serving you and reevaluate what's most important in your life.

On June 5, Venus will move into passionate Leo and Pluto retrograde start in Capricorn on June 11, which could cause any drama that occurred at the end of March to come full circle.

Also on June 11, Mercury jumps into Gemini, making communication clear and concise during this time. Saturn retrograde in Pisces will begin on June 17, asking us to evaluate and redefine relationships.

The new moon in Gemini on June 18 provides a moment to ignite our dreams. Meanwhile, the Sun goes into Cancer on the equinox — June 21 — bringing the official start to summer and a sense of emotional maturity.

At the end of the month, Mercury dives into Cancer on June 26, which could cause a sense of heightened sentimentality. On June 30, Neptune retrograde begins in Pisces, awakening our intuition.

Now that you have a better idea of how June will feel astrologically, how will it specifically impact your sign? Follow the guide below for a closer look.

Aries

You may find it necessary to bite your tongue and defend others when it comes to listening and participating in silly gossip. You don't want to be a pet of the rumor mill. You’ve evolved grown past the rumor mill — which is why you find it immature and hurtful to those you care about.

Taurus

This is a time of reflection in which you can understand matters in a different light — especially when it comes to your career. There have been many recent challenges that have held you back professionally. Now is the time to take a different approach in your business. You may decide to incorporate unique ideas and skills into the work you do and mindset you take in business, which rivals the way you conducted your affairs in the past. The world is changing and so are you. Think of new techniques to help you and allow yourself to keep up with the times.

Gemini

Discussing personal affairs of the heart with others is giving you hesitation about moving relationship forward. Even if there is a commitment in place between you and another, you may find that you’re dragging your feet towards making time to connect on a more intimate and deeper level. Conversely, if you are in a new "situationship," take your time before jumping into matters to ensure you’re doing what’s best for you, and that your decisions are aligned with your desires. The bottom line is: Move slowly if you’re doubting things or are currently confused about love.

Cancer

The beginning of the month will be especially profound for you, as your intuition will get a huge boost. The spiritual sector of your chart will be activated by several cosmic events, so you’ll want to set intentions around the type of energy that you want to bring into your life. Writing out a list of your hopes and goals (or speaking them out loud) can help you pull in your desires and gain clarity, especially if you create a vision board and meditate on such aspirations. Through manifestation, your dreams and visions for the future can come alive.

Leo

All of changes that are happening behind the scenes at work are making you look at the role you play at your job with a different mindset. Your newly found perspective is urging you to align with a job that speaks to you artistically and gives you freedom to do your own thing in the workplace with minimal guidance. This could lead to you working in another department or leaving your current company for another position somewhere else. You are wanting to spread your wings and fly without having any creative constraints holding you back.

Virgo

Your professional obligations are standing in the way of connecting one-on-one with your significant other. Make sure that you leave time for romance this month since you have been prioritizing work over matters of the heart. The time has come for you to show your significant other that you appreciate their support and efforts in keeping this romance alive. Plan an intimate evening to connect with your beau under the stars. After dinner, stargaze outside. Try to bring a blanket so you can lay down with your partner and gaze at the celestial beauty that surrounds us all.

Libra

Lately, your mind has been drifting off into a daydream territory, fantasizing about taking breaks from everyday stresses. Whether or not you’re financially ready to plan your next big adventure, the urge to escape the mundane is pushing you to search for an inexpensive route out of town. Even if you take a mini road trip to the next town over, your wanderlust sentiments will be quenched. Once you hit the road, your thirst for vacation will be temporarily satisfied — that is, until you are planning your trip next season.

Scorpio

Be upfront and real about how you feel during this time, even if you're shocked by how stubborn and inflexible you are. Holding back your emotions won't help because people won't know where you're coming from. From there, frustrations can arise and cause fights that have the potential to escalate. Be real; be you.

Sagittarius

Pay attention to your finances this month to ensure that you don’t overspend. As of late, you haven’t been looking at price tags. So, instead of picking up the check for your crew at happy hour, split it down the middle. You don’t have to be a baller all the time and shouldn’t say no to being treated to a meal or two by friends. Remember that sales are your friend.

Capricorn

Perfectionist tendencies are more than possible at this time; they're likely. Be careful to check your own thoughts to ensure that you're not being too hard on yourself. June’s transits will require you to put in the time and effort, but will also fantastically pay off in the near future. You just need to believe in yourself, and see the beauty and wonder that the universe really has to offer you on a daily basis.

Aquarius

This month brings the changes you need to step into a more authentic version of yourself. You might feel scattered, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel. You have to stick with your vision, and allow for the rest to unfold. You’ll feel reborn by the end of June.

Pisces

Get out of your comfort zone this month. You’ve been feeling constricted socially, which is putting a damper on your springtime festivities. When the season's change at the end of June, you’ll be spending more time hanging out with those you love and doing activities that you always wanted to try. This will give you the confidence to go solo to art exhibitions, museums and fitness classes. By doing so, you will meet new and exciting people that expand your peer group.