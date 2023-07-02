July 2023 horoscopes: See what the stars have in store for you this month

Hello, stargazers! Before diving into individual horoscopes and what the stars have in store for your zodiac sign, let's go over some of the month's astral happenings.

We kick off July with the full moon in Capricorn occurring on July 3. This lunation is a time of reflection and clarity.

Action planet Mars enters Virgo on July 10, adding stability to our impulses. Mercury moves into Leo on July 11, creating passionate feelings and communication. The new moon in Cancer occurs on July 17, the same day the nodes of destiny switch to the Aries-Libra axis. This is a wonderful time for intention setting.

Venus retrograde in Leo, one of many retrogrades this summer, begins moments before the sun runs into Leo on July 22, putting romantic and financial matters at the forefront of our hearts and wallets. Mercury leaps into Virgo on July 28, bringing conciseness and understating to our words.

Aries

The month ahead may be chaotic. You are letting go of relationships that aren’t serving your highest and truest purposes, while making major career decisions. Although you’ll have no problem letting people go, it’ll be challenging to decide how you want to move your professional aspirations forward. Think about your passions and what is in your heart — only then can you pick the direction that speaks to you on a soulful level.

Taurus

Finding a sense of groundedness is important to you. Rather than become intensely devoted to a practice, start small, picking something you can do every day. Once you find an activity that aligns with your beliefs, you’ll start to feel fulfilled and ready to ride through on the ebbs and flows of life.

Gemini

Networking on social media platforms can lead to big gains in your professional life. Make sure you update your profiles and reach out to former colleagues. They may be able to offer you leads or advice. Don’t be shy when it comes to aligning with people in your field. Forging connections is important now — so add, follow and direct message anyone who can help advance your career. You never know who or what can help you.

Cancer

Creating balance in your life is key. You may feel as though work is demanding and that your personal life is taking you away from your professional duties. Having and maintaining it all is ... well, hard. But, if there is anyone who can handle both entities at the same time, it’s you. You have the perseverance and strength to nurture your work and home lives.

Leo

The world is watching and waiting on your next move. Fortunately, you have a lot of tricks up your sleeve in July. For instance, you could revamp your career or public image this month. Taking on a new role will make you extremely popular with your friends, coworkers, and family members (a sentiment you will relish since you long for fame and acclaim). You can set the stage however you want — so get on it!

Virgo

For the first time in a while, you’re feeling strong and powerful. Your intuition is guiding you towards making decisions that can augment your life in positive ways. The way to activate such energy is to believe in yourself and all that you do. Don’t run away from problems — take them head on. You’ll begin to see how amazing and awesome you are. Your faith in yourself will lead you to greatness this July.

Libra

New relationships and friendships are forming, allowing you to have a booming social life. The caveat is that many of these alliances may not be set on equal ground, making you want to run away and not engage with them anymore. If someone isn’t giving and just taking advantage of your kindness, then it’s time to cut the cord — better early than later on when bonds have been formed and it’s hard to disconnect.

Scorpio

Oftentimes, you have issues around control — especially in relationships. It’s not that you don’t want to grace others with freedom and autonomy, but you like to be the one in charge. Try to be more flexible and adaptable. You'll attract more bees with honey than by bossing them around. Don’t worry, you can still be the authority in your social sphere — just proceed with kindness.

Sagittarius

Your mind is on your legacy and how you can make your mark on the world. Instead of focusing on materialism, start taking steps towards connecting with others. It’s not what you have that you’ll be remembered by, rather the impact you had on people’s lives. You can make a bigger impact than you know if you place your efforts into interpersonal relationships. Share your curious mind with others.

Capricorn

It’ll be hard to set boundaries with the people you’re close with this month. You may feel as though people are not giving you the respect you deserve as a focused sign, which is why it’s best to not expect the love you want from people. Look within yourself and you will receive the tenderness you crave. It won’t come from anyone else but yourself.

Aquarius

This is a wonderful month for you to start a new routine around self-care. Night swimming under the glow of the moon, luxuriating at the beach, or enjoying a restorative bath or anything that sounds appealing will help you regain your confidence and feel amazing in your skin. It’ll also calm your nerves, leaving you prepared for challenges.

Pisces

Let your imagination and heart run wild this month, dreamy Pisces. You have cosmic permission to be carefree and enjoy the summer without many worries. Plan a fun night out with friends or your significant other with the incentive of having fun and sharing laughs. The pleasure principle is high in July — so don’t hold back! Cut loose without hesitation and live in the moment. You will create many memories if you choose this path.