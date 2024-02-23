What February's full moon in Virgo means for your sign

Nicknamed the Snow Moon, the final full moon of winter and astrological year is about to rise. February's full moon is a "micromoon", which occurs when the moon is full at its farthest point from Earth, per EarthSky. That means that it will appear a bit smaller than usual.

In terms of astrology, this lunation falls in the sign of Virgo, encouraging us to pay attention to the tiniest details in any given situation.

How can you see February 2024’s full moon?

February's full moon rises on Feb. 24 at 7:30 AM ET, and will appear full for three days.

What is the astrological meaning of February 2024’s full moon?

Full moons are a time of reflection and relaxation within astrology. Tarot reader and author Kerry Ward tells TODAY.com, “Full moons are a potent representation of completion and fullness. The lunar vibes influence you to finish things up, draw conclusions, review and reflect on events, and reward yourself for jobs well done.”

Each full moon, however, takes on the specific flavor of what's occurring — and the upcoming full moon is set to be a potent one.

The Moon aspects communicative Mercury, expansive Jupiter, and austere Saturn, creating a tug on our heartfelt sentiments. This may leave us feeling a bit confused about which path to take, especially with both Mercury and Saturn in Pisces opposing the Virgo Moon. These conflicting emotions may also leave us feeling lonely and yearning for security. Jupiter, currently in Taurus, is only going to exacerbate these feelings.

Emotions may shift by evening when loving planet Venus, in the sign Aquarius, connects with lucky Jupiter, who is currently in Taurus. This alignment may bring emotional relief and helps us recognize the love and support around us.

How February 2024's full moon may affect your sign

Aries

Now is the perfect time to enhance your daily routine and ensure that your agenda aligns with your goals. Take a moment to review and confirm the details are in order. The dreams will follow.

Taurus

Embrace a creative mindset, and find it's a clearer mindset, too. Try taking on something you have never done before. Surprise yourself. You are more than what you previously thought.

Gemini

Are you craving answers about your past? Reflect on your ancestry and your roots, the factors that got you to this present moment. Gemini, this may be a contemplative period: Embrace it. It will lead to some good stories.

Cancer

During the full moon, you will be bustling with frenzied energy, running around and multitasking. Take a moment to decompress as it’s easy to get burnt out. Release any tension in your body by breathing deeply and shaking it out.

Leo

Prioritize getting your finances in order, especially after being generous with others during the holiday season. Take some time to focus on your budget and ensure that you can afford the life you want to live.

Virgo

If you aren’t feeling TLC from those in your inner circle, give yourself the compliments and love you're seeking. Remember that your value and self-worth are not determined by what others think or do.

Libra

Take some time to reflect on your life with a gentle, loving, and tender attitude. Engage in activities that make you feel good and confident. Try not to focus too much on external ideas of success.

Scorpio

As you learn who you can and can't trust, your friend group may shift. This isn't a bad thing. Remember: Quality is more important than quantity when it comes to relationships, especially for oyu.

Sagittarius

The illumination of the full moon may reveal a significant improvement in your work situation. Either way, take it as an opportunity to assess your career and take the necessary steps towards professional growth.

Capricorn

Try taking up a hobby or activity that challenges you intellectually and encourages you to think about things in a new way. Or, simply queue up a class about a topic that fascinates you. Replace scrolling with mind-growing.

Aquarius

Trust your intuition! If you have a strong gut feeling, don’t ignore it. Embrace your emotions and understand that they can be valuable in guiding your decisions.

Pisces

It’s important to be there for your friends when they need you. Showing empathy and kindness towards is essential, as it can help them feel supported during tough times. Remember to treat others the way you want to be treated. They will reciprocate the sentiment when you need them.

Disclaimer: Astrology is not based in science. These posts are not intended to act as a directive.