What May's full moon in Sagittarius means for you

The full moon in May is nicknamed the Flower Moon because of — you guessed it — the flowers the bloom in spring.

This month's lunation falls in the sign of Sagittarius, aiming to heighten our wanderlust and autonomous spirit. It’s a moment in which we will be able to assert our visions into the world and make them a reality.

The Flower Moon is the last Full Moon of spring and urges us to wrap up matters to begin new ones. Lean into the abundance and growth that we’ll all experience. Most importantly, use the positive energy to have fun and expand our knowledge.

How can you see May 2024’s full moon?

May's full moon rises on May 23 at 9:53 a.m. and will appear full for about three days.

What is the astrological meaning of May 2024’s full moon?

Powerful Pluto, who’s retrograde in Aquarius gives us the drive to take action. With Venus entering Gemini later in the day, we’ll be in good condition to start manifesting our dreams.

Heather Roan Robbins, astrologer and author of Starcodes: Navigate Your Chart with Choice-Based Astrology, says this full moon “can also bring a bittersweet end to one chapter and help us seed a new one, so roll with it if it’s time to say goodbye to a limited mindset or shallow way of seeing the world.”

"Think locally but act globally; world events can open our hearts and affect us locally. Explore food from another culture, be drawn to foreign accents, connect the natural world, and consider dancing the night away," she recommends.

How the May 2024 moon may affect your sign

Aries

Your impulse to fight for what you want is high, urging you to step back and decipher if you will take a grandstand. Understand that people may not defend you as much as you account for them, so you should ensure they’re fully invested in the relationship before taking action.

Taurus

Consolidate your financial matters and come up with a constructive way to solve what's giving you anxiety. You’ll be able to come up with the best answers to your financial struggles.

Gemini

Focus on how you can improve relationships during this lunation. You may discover parts of yourself or a partner that allow you to connect on a deeper level. Not only that, but you’ll want to hash out past issues to create a harmonious partnership that has the capacity to grow.

Cancer

You are extremely busy with work, errands, and tasks — so much so that you’re beginning to feel burnt out. Give yourself time to relax and pause from all of the projects and social affairs that are going on. Revive your spirit with a beneficial self-care activity to recenter your energy.

Leo

Don’t hold yourself back! Take more risks in the work you do and let your talents shine. Be willing to share what you create, and let your peers acknowledge your amazingness which will lead to your success.

Virgo

Since you’re constantly extending your energy to helping others, it’s time to focus on doing what makes you happy and fills your heart with joy. Extend your heart to helping yourself because you’re the most important person in your life.

Libra

Although it’ll be tempting to get involved in petty gossip, it might create significant problems for yourself because you’ll be perpetuating the rumor, which can put you in trouble. Try to steer clear of false information and keep your head out of drama.

Scorpio

Your confidence is booming now, allowing you to speak your mind with ease. When you let your feelings be known, you’re able to deepen and ignite the bond that you have with others that can last a lifetime.

Sagittarius

Don’t use your energy to fight the same dragons twice. Learn from your past mistakes and focus on the future. As long as you put the energy into manifesting something for yourself, it will feel like the stars are pushing you toward greatness.

Capricorn

Take a break from the social scene. Try to restore your senses and have peace of mind because you’ve been working hard and burning the midnight oil.

Aquarius

Aligning with the cause that helps people flourish and evolve will bring you a sense of pride and joy. Invest your time and energy into a humanitarian cause that speaks to your heart. Invite friends to participate and allow you to let your visions be known to get more participants.

Pisces

If you’ve been planting the seeds for a promotion, now is the time to strike. Management is willing to grant you a higher-yielding position because you’ve earned it. Not only that, but they’ll applaud you for a job well done because you put in the effort, and they’ve seen it.