What June’s full moon in Sagittarius means for you and your sign

Nicknamed the Strawberry Moon, the last full moon of spring this year occurs on June 3.

Astrologers consider full moons a time of reckoning, as the moon’s glow illuminates situations and exposes secrets. Being that the full moon is in truth-seeking and philosophical Sagittarius, we can expect these sentiments to be heightened.

Since fiery Sagittarius is positioned as the protector of the galaxy (the constellation is found at the entrance to the Milky Way) and is the only astrological sign armed with a weapon (a bow and arrow), defensiveness and passions may arise in an effort to protect others and ourselves — but only if our sense of freedom and autonomy is threatened.

We may be dealing with friendly completion, even though winning isn’t the objective with Sagittarian energy, in an attempt to have a spirited debate. The philosophical Sagittarius moon likes to get on their soapbox and dictate their views, which sometimes leads to them putting their foot in their mouths. Try not to get too mad and be understanding if that happens to you, as the lunar Sagittarius energy isn’t malicious, just a bit careless at times.

Here’s how to see June 2023’s full moon

The Strawberry full moon in Sagittarius "ripens" on June 3 at 11:42 p.m. ET, and will appear full for about three days.

What is the astrological meaning of June 2023's full moon?

Each full moon takes on the flavor of the cosmic happenings occurring at that time.

This full moon in Sagittarius aspects both action-oriented Mars and authoritative Saturn.

When all of these planets connect, we may feel as if our efforts to move forward are restricted. The lesson to be learned here is that we have to do the work and take the necessary steps in order for the universe to reward us for our efforts. There are no shortcuts in life.

The Sagittarius full moon can bring us luck — but only if we are living our most authentic lives. If you’ve put the time and energy into projects and relationships, this is a moment of celebration.

How June’s full moon will impact your zodiac sign

Aries

Our advice this month is simple: Do what you want. You’ll be surprised by how freeing and refreshing it feels to do your own thing without having to answer to anyone. Truth be told, this is how you should live your life going forward. You got this, Aries!

Taurus

Your anxiety has reached a high in the days leading up to the full moon, which is why it is essential for you to take a step back from work and obligations to implement self-care into your daily routine. Schedule “you” time to reconnect with yourself.

Gemini

You’re concerned with what others are doing — especially those who you haven’t been getting along with. Try to stay in your lane and not become too involved in their lives. Reach a place where you can live in peace instead of competition.

Cancer

Organization is key at this moment in order to avoid feelings of overwhelm. Utilize the proper resources to find a better path of handling your workload. Be sure to set limits with yourself to ensure that you’re not burning the midnight oil when everyone else is fast asleep.

Leo

Your networking skills are in high gear, but not going the places you may hope. Try new tactics since the old ones aren’t working. Go out into the world and make new connections.

Virgo

Family matters are coming to a head, making you feel stressed out and possibly needy in your intimate relationships. It’s OK to lean on others when you need them. You don’t have to struggle alone. Know that there is always a shoulder for you to cry on.

Libra

A lot of information is headed your way — but half of it isn’t true and the other 25 percent is exaggerated. It’s up to you to seek out the truth and find out what you should believe in. The truth will be stranger than you thought — so prepare yourself!

Scorpio

Financial matters are coming to light, urging you to start saving your pennies for an upcoming rainy day. Your financial situation may be golden, but you’re wanting to boost your bank account so that you can afford expenditures like last-minute getaways.

Sagittarius

For the first time in a while, you are becoming tender hearted and open to getting to know on a deeper level. You’ll finally be able to understand your emotions during this full moon, allowing you to speak from the heart and go after what you desire without hesitation.

Capricorn

Take a step back and look at matters with a sense of perspective. Having space to understand situations and relationships will help you see things with 20/20 vision. Sometimes you need a moment to cool down and reflect before taking decisive action. Give yourself time before making any concrete choices.

Aquarius

The moon's light is making you remember who you are (and who you want to be). In the past year, your goals and hopes have evolved. Now, the universe is checking in to see how you’ve grown. Check in and make sure you like where you're headed. If you do, keep going!

Pisces

Major shifts at work may occur during the full moon, making your workload heavier. Beware taking it all on yourself. If you can’t keep up with ever-piling tasks, asks for help.

Disclaimer: Astrology is not based in science. These posts are not intended to act as a directive.