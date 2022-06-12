June's full moon in Sagittarius offers a chance to ask the tough questions

Heads up, stargazers! At 4:52 a.m. PT and 7:52 a.m. ET on June 14, the Strawberry super full moon in Sagittarius will occur. This is the last full moon of spring and the lunation that is closest to the summer solstice. During this time, we'll be called upon to reassess our guiding philosophies to see if they still resonate.

When the full moon is in the sign of Sagittarius, we are bold in our decision-making. Led by intuition, we’re inclined to do what feels right. Be honest with yourself during this time, because your gut will guide your path. The time has come to bet on yourself — strike out boldly, and be at peace with your navigation abilities.

With the presence of directive planet Saturn, retrograde in the sign of Aquarius, and visionary planet Neptune, which is in tender Pieces, we will be making choices that reflect our innermost dreams and heartfelt sentiments — even if they don’t align with the status quo or what others expect of us.

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota peoples, among others, call this lunation the Strawberry Moon because it rises around the same time the berries are in harvest.

June's full moon is also a supermoon (the technical term is perigee-syzygy moon). This means that the moon will be closer to the earth than usual, and will appear bigger and brighter to us earthlings and sparkle throughout the night.

This is what the full moon brings for each zodiac sign, from pioneering Aries to laid-back Taurus and beyond.

Aries

You’re thirsting for adventure at the moment, and your journeys may take you around the world or deeper into your mind. The goal is to expand your horizons. Take a class, plan a trip or write in a journal. Sometimes getting outside of yourself is how you learn about yourself.

Taurus

Always the rock that others lean upon for support, you’ll be called upon to give more time and energy to those you care about. People come to you for a reason: Your steadiness, combined with a sense of humor, makes you a go-to source for comfort. Make sure that you give yourself a break once in a while to ensure you do not experience emotional burnout. Try to take care of yourself.

Gemini

Relationships require give and take. Better to deal with that balance in the moment, rather than to let grievances fester. When emotional tests occur in partnerships, listen to what others are saying and mend the problems as they occur. During the full moon, drawn on forgiveness. Find it in your heart to move on.

Cancer

Shake up your daily routine. Implement a new morning schedule, maybe, or just take a different route to work. By doing so, you’ll see newness where there had been mundanity. These changes will transform your vibe and heighten your energy levels. Get out of your comfort zone by shaking and mixing things up.

Leo

You don’t have to be known as the leader of your peer group in order to prove your worth. People naturally look up to your ideas and appreciate your support. Stop trying to be at the top of your friendship circle or the queen bee because frankly, you already are.

Virgo

It’s hard to find an equilibrium between work and family and friend responsibilities right now. But you can make it work, as long as you remember to check in with yourself frequently. Only you can make it happen — but maybe “making it happen” entails calling on friends and family to support.

Libra

Set clear boundaries with others by discussing issues calmly without arguing, the ideal method for a harmony-seeking sign like you. If that does not work, you have the chance to remove yourself. As much as we all like to have the last word, sometimes not having the last word is having the last word.

Scorpio

Are you receiving as much as you’re giving? If you’re experiencing unevenness in relationships, try to figure out how you can maintain the peace with others to ensure no one is being taken for granted — especially you. Then, you can avoid the ultimate relationship-killer: Resentment.

Sagittarius

Remember the things you used to dream of? The you you wanted to be? Fears may have held you back from achieving that, but it’s never too late to start. Understand that it’s OK to take baby steps to move in the direction of the vision.

Capricorn

Instead of moving swiftly from project to project, take a step back and meditate on your truest desires while formulating your plan. Creating the perfect endeavor takes work and patience. Hold your intention in your mind and don’t rush the process.

Aquarius

Having spent time in isolation trying to figure out what you want in life, you’re now beginning to assert your hopes for the future. Even if your desires juxtapose with past goals, it’s important for you to move towards what makes you feel happy and fulfilled at this moment.

Pisces

You’re a shining star at the office, which is why you should never settle for anything less than spectacular when a promising raise or promotion comes your way. Stand your ground and don’t settle for less than you deserve. You are the one who is in charge of your destiny.