What September's full moon in Pisces means for you and your sign

The full moon arrives on Sept. 10, 2022 and is nicknamed the Harvest Moon because of its proximity to the autumnal equinox on Thus, Sept. 22 in the northern hemisphere.

Therefore, September's full moon marks the beginning of a new season. The days will become shorter, the air chillier, and the trees barer, depending on where you live.

Here's what you need to know about the lunation and how it will affect your zodiac sign.

Here’s how to see September's full moon

The full moon will rise on Friday, Sept. 9 and reach its peak at 5:58 a.m. EDT on Saturday, Sept. 10. It will remain bright through Sept. 11.

September's full moon in Pisces has a specific astrological meaning

Falling in the sign of Pisces, this particular full moon is an ideal time for manifesting.

The caveat is that the Pisces moon opposes the Virgo sun. The planetary rulers of Pisces (Jupiter) and Virgo (Mercury) are also in a loose opposition. This means that we might have major revelations about the past — especially since they are both retrograde.

Then, with the planet Uranus (who is retrograde in Taurus) liberating and awakening our hearts, along with the Nodes of Destiny (a karmic lunar point in the sky) connecting with the full moon, we are trying to accept ourselves as we are, and trying to grow. It's a life's work and balance.

Aries

Katty Huertas / TODAY

You can't predict what comes next, Aries — and since you're an adrenaline-seeking sign, that has historically been a delight for you. Embrace the mystery during this full moon. Take things as they come.

Taurus

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Friends may come and go, but the ones who have your back will never leave your side. Consider who, in your circle, really wants the best for you. Spend time with people who make you feel supported, and who cheer on your victories as loud – or even louder — than you do.

Gemini

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Gemini, when you're passionate about something, you tend to go all-in. But for the first time in a while, you’re creating much-needed boundaries between you and your job responsibilities. Rather than taking on project after project, you're considering your bandwidth and making room for some down time and decompression.

Cancer

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Permission to daydream, granted. Think of daydreams and hoping as a way to visualize the life you want. Then, when you have energy, put in the work needed to get there.

Leo

Katty Huertas / TODAY

This is a moment in which you can heal old wounds, as long as you’re willing to have an open conversation about the things that upset you. Don’t run away from the past. Dealing with it directly will allow you to comprehend matters on a deeper and more significant level.

Virgo

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Personal connections take center stage now, asking you to decide how to move them forward. The drama isn’t being brought on by you — rather, meddling peeps in your orbit are telling you what to do. Assert your feelings.

Libra

Katty Huertas / TODAY

You're hungering for recognition — understandable, given all your hard work. Speaking up doesn't always come naturally to you. Plan for a review with your supervisor and hopefully hear what you're looking for. But if you don't, give yourself your own pep talk.

Scorpio

Katty Huertas / TODAY

You're feeling things, Scorpio — romantic things. Now, you’re looking for unique ways to express your heartfelt sentiments to your crush or S.O. Don't think too hard about it. Plan for something fun, and in your laughter, you'll find a way to express what it is you mean.

Sagittarius

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Home is where your heart is, which is why this full moon is inspiring you to spruce up the decor. You’ll want to make a few changes by adding a few throw pillows and getting a new duvet cover. Don’t go overboard — minor adjustments will go a long way.

Capricorn

Katty Huertas / TODAY

You’ve been a busy sea-goat lately. It’s been hard balancing out “you” time when the tasks at work keep piling up. Self-care, as you know, is important, which is why you should make time for R&R in an effort to decompress.

Aquarius

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Money comes and goes (the latter occurs faster). In order to get ahead with your spending, you’ll have to implement a budget, which will be hard for your autonomous spirit. However, putting a little bit of cash away on occasion for a rainy day will be useful in the end.

Pisces

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Check in with your loved ones and see how they are doing. Or, if you’re longing to make up with someone with whom you’ve had issues with recently — now would be an ideal time. Let your tender and sentimental side guide you towards connecting with those you care about.