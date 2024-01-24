What January's full moon in Leo means for your sign

Look up! The first full moon of 2024 rises Jan. 25. This lunation is in the fire sign Leo, which will bring a sense of passion and earnestness to whatever else we're feeling.

Full moons are always connoted with release within astrology. However, each full moon takes on a different personality depending. Here's what January's is expected to bring.

How can you see January 2024's full moon?

The full moon will rise on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 12:54 p.m. ET and appear to be full for about three days before waning. January's full moon is nicknamed the Wolf Moon.

What is the astrological meaning of January 2024's full moon?

When studying the full moon, it's important to pay attention to what else is going on in the cosmos.

In the case of January 2024's lunation, lucky planet Jupiter and transformative Pluto aspecting the full moon may give us a chance to release our outdated beliefs and bring in new ideologies.

This change-up can apply to current career goals and relationships. We'll only want to go after what we love. If it’s not in our hearts, it won't be on our paths forward.

During this time, we can focus on healing and introspection, and take accountability for our our actions. The goal? To become the best version of ourselves.

Crystallize our why at this time: Why are we doing things? What our our intentions?

How the full moon will affect you and your sign

Aries

Take this as an opportunity to have a fun and spontaneous evening with your partner or crush. Celebrate your connection by doing something unexpected and playful. The deeper your bond becomes during this special moment, the stronger your feelings for each other will grow.

Taurus

Your home should be a haven and a place to empower yourself. Consider remodeling and restructuring your dwelling to align it with your artistic and creative visions. This will create a comfortable and secure space that speaks to your heart. Finding tranquility and sanctuary in the place where you reside is vital.

Gemini

Before speaking or sending an email, consider how your words might affect others. While you may not intend to harm anyone, it’s easy to misspeak and cause offense — especially through text communication. Take a moment to gather your thoughts before speaking to prevent any potential issues.

Cancer

With confidence, you can realize that you are at the top of your game and capable of achieving anything you want. Use this confidence to elevate yourself further and assess what you want to do with your power. Take advantage of this moment to achieve your desires and dreams.

Leo

Expressing your feelings is important, and this lunation provides a great opportunity to do so. Don’t hesitate to share what’s occupying you. Communicating openly can associations and help you understand yourself. Roar your heart out.

Virgo

Take a break from the chaos of the outside world and prioritize your mental well-being during the full moon. If you feel like spending some time alone, take the opportunity to rejuvenate your body, mind and spirit. Disconnect from your phone and social media to unwind and find inner peace.

Libra

Stay connected with your friends at this moment. Remember, they're here for you — share your thoughts and emotions them. Not only will it help you gain a better understanding of yourself, but you’ll also receive valuable advice and support along the way.

Scorpio

Keep in mind that opportunities come and go in the workplace. When one door closes, another opens, and the new one may be even more advantageous than the previous one. Maintain a positive attitude and believe that great things can happen to you.

Sagittarius

Take a step back to look at matters that are unfolding before you in your personal relationships. You may want to offer forgiveness or apologize for past situations to create a better connection. It’s never too late to do the right thing.

Capricorn

The full moon could be a good opportunity to consider making a chance in how you deal with finances. With a positive mindset and a willingness to ask for what you deserve, you can achieve your financial goals and more.

Aquarius

To ensure your loved ones are receiving the attention they deserve, plan some activities. This will help you connect with them on a deeper and more meaningful level. Why not organize a fun outing? Spend quality time with those you love.

Pisces

It's not too late to commit to a resolution. Break free from the habits that have been holding you back. Embrace this moment as a chance to start fresh and create the lifestyle that you truly desire by letting go of the past.