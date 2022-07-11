July's full moon in Capricorn offers a push toward personal growth

Astrologically speaking, July's stars may bring a confidence boost — and July's full moon may bring a reckoning.

July 13’s full moon in Capricorn occurs at 2:37 p.m. ET. This lunation is the year’s third of four supermoons in a row — and July’s will be the biggest and brightest yet, per Space.com. Supermoons occur when the moon is closer to the earth in its orbit, resulting in the moon actually appearing larger to us earthlings.

Nicknamed the Buck Moon, July’s full moon falls at a time when male deer regrow their antlers — a time of evolution. Astrologically, the 2022 full moon in July might push us to evolve, too.

This particular moon will aspect a lot of planets in the sky: Communication planet Mercury in the sign of sensitive Cancer, revolutionary Uranus in Taurus, illusionary Neptune retrograde in Pisces, and transformative Pluto retrograde in Capricorn.

All these planets in alignment to the moon might result in fireworks in the form of arguments or secrets coming to light. The skeletons that we’ve worked so hard to hide are being seen.

Instead of trying to hide these parts of ourselves, we should embrace them. Yes, it’s embarrassing for people to know the messy dramatic parts of our lives that we have kept under the covers. But we shouldn’t run away from our shadow selves. This full moon’s lesson is to love and nurture the clandestine parts of our lives.

Read on for how the full moon will affect your particular sign.

Aries

Your usual drive for success is turbocharged at the moment. You want to be the bossiest ram and take the reins in all areas of your life: Work, friendships, family, and everything in between. The accolades you're working toward will come in time. Take baby steps so you don’t trip.

Taurus

A romantic at heart, you are always searching for a deep connection to connect you with another — a sentiment which is especially true at the moment. If you are single, then you can expect a new partnership to develop effortlessly at this time in an unexpected way. If you’re committed, then the relationship you’re in is going to blossom into a more tender affair.

Gemini

Boundaries are essential for everyone, even social butterflies like you. They can help with the structure of relationships in many ways, particularly when it comes to defining your sense of self and knowing what you want from others. If you implement structure into friendships and partnerships, then no one can take advantage of your kindness or walk all over you. You can be in a relationship on your terms.

Cancer

Love doesn’t come easy — but you’re willing to fight. Now, more than ever, you are feeling inclined to step up your relationship and fully give your all to another. Share your secrets, goals, sentiments, hopes, and aspirations with your significant other to ensure that you can forge a long-lasting bond. Be open and receptive to all possibilities. Don’t hold anything back, Cancer!

Leo

Working cooperatively with others can be challenging at times, but it’s still worth trying. Instead of always pushing to have your way, be open to what other people are pitching and suggesting. You may find that their ideas are golden and can even work better than yours for the project. The more you stop letting your ego guide you, the easier it’ll be to attain harmony with your colleagues.

Virgo

You tend to hide your passionate nature and adhere to logic instead. Under this full moon, embrace your desires and don’t be afraid to show them to others. Essentially, let your inner self roar. It’s time. Your friends will ask you what took you so long.

Libra

Take a good, hard look at your schedule. Are you happy with how you’ve been spending time? Think about how you can change your work-life balance to make sure you are making memories with loved ones. Even if you have to miss out on professional opportunities, you’ll feel as though you are making the right decision by putting your loved ones first.

Scorpio

Not one to shy away from confrontation, you may find that taking the high road is the best way to deal with frustrating situations and people this time. Rather than argue your points with people, show them some love. In doing so, you'll avoid conflict with those you care about. Remember, you can attract more bees with sweetness than with anything else. Choose to be understanding and open to their views.

Sagittarius

Even though tax season is over, it’s never a bad time to review your personal finances and investments. You may be wanting to make a big purchase. Be sure to get realistic about your financial situation before signing the paperwork. With the right advice and understanding of your cash flow, you will be able to decide wisely about the investment.

Capricorn

You normally don’t wear your heart on your sleeve. But now, you want to come be up front with your emotions. Don't be shy in letting others know how much you care for them. Get everything off your chest. Professing your feelings will only deepen existing relationships and make you both appreciate the other more.

Aquarius

You’ve been a busy bee for the first half of the summer. Now, pretend as though you have no obligations. Indulge in a spa day or spend time with your inner circle to decompress from your daily stresses. Give yourself a moment of R&R to reconnect with your body, mind, and spirit. Find peace under this full moon.

Pisces

Power struggles may be emerging amongst your peer circle. Instead of engaging in the politics of your squad, take a step back from the situation and let them sort out the issues themselves. A resolution will totally be made shortly that doesn’t involve your time or energy.

Disclaimer: Astrology is not based in science. These posts are not intended to act as a directive.