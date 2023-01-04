What January's full moon in Cancer means for you and your sign

Have you been feeling emotional lately? Just about ready to burst? Well, you can always blame the full moon for any mood swings – for the next few days, at least. Astrologers like to joke that people act out during this lunar phase.

Fittingly, the first full moon of 2023, which rises on Jan. 6, is an emotional release. Typically nicknamed the Wolf Moon, January's full moon is also called the Cold Moon, Severe Moon and Hard Moon among other names.

Now that the new year has begun (see what it has in store for you here), we are looking for ways to restart our hearts and emotions, which is precisely what this watery full moon in Cancer offers. Grab a box of tissues, take a walk down memory lane, and prepare yourself to release the past in an effort to create fresh moments for yourself.

Here’s how to see January’s full moon

The full moon peaks on Jan. 6 at 6:08 p.m. EST. Full moons occur when the sun and moon oppose each other in the sky. The visual effect of the full moon will last about three days.

January’s full moon in Cancer has a specific astrological meaning

The full moon is always a time of release. However, each full moon takes on a specific feel, depending on what else is going on in the cosmos.

This full moon opposes 2023's first Mercury retrograde (of four), and harmonizes with Uranus retrograde. With these two planets in orbit of the full moon, we are being asked to heal our past and release emotional baggage. Now's your chance to start the year on a clean, grudge-free slate.

The following day, Mercury retrograde and the sun connect in the sky, creating an astrological aspect known as a cazimi. This occurs when the a planet is within one degree of the sun. Think of it as a brief reprieve from the communication mishaps and general fogginess of Mercury retrograde. The sun heightens our awareness and intuition.

Here's how January's full moon will impact your zodiac sign

Aries

How can you make your home work for you? If there are changes you wanted to make, from decluttering to redecorating, now's the time. Don't think too hard about it — just pop in an audiobook or a podcast and get going. Elevate your space to create a better flow in the new year.

Taurus

Your emotional side is heating up and the bull is coming out. No matter what the outcome is, don't be shy in stating your feelings at this time. Take a leap of faith and let it all out. You don’t know how others will feel until you take the first step.

Gemini

Sweep out the negativity from your life. Think about the people in your life that make you feel the most ... you. Now, text them, call them and surround yourself with them! You should have people in your life that totally support your goals and desires in 2023.

Cancer

The past can be present during this full moon, a window for reconnecting with friends and lovers. Use this opportunity to mend fences and reunite with those you care deeply about. Your open heart and sincere intentions will lead to good things.

Leo

Instead of trying to be the center of attention, try centering your attention this month. Take a step back and focus on finding your spiritual core. When you do rejoin the public, your star will be shining even brighter.

Virgo

Your goals and hopes are evolving and you may find that you're attracting different people, as you change. That's OK. Lean into the new you and the people who like the new you.

Libra

A project is coming to an unexpected end, which is causing you existential stress. Who are you if you're not busy? How will you spend your time without the guidelines of a plan? Don’t fret! When one door closes, another one opens. Keep your eye out for the next opportunity.

Scorpio

You feel a call to change — one you've been resisting. Change is scary, but it's the ladder that gets you from one stage of life to another. Fortunately, there is no time like the present. Start by implementing a different routine or other small changes in behavior, and see if they lead to a mindset shift.

Sagittarius

Money can’t buy you happiness, but it can help pay bills. Start a savings plan that works for you so you can save up for a rainy day. Consider asking a trusted friend for tips on how you can create a budget that works for you.

Capricorn

Shine a light on the people you care about. A simple compliment or act of kindness will show them that you’re willing to go the extra mile to make the relationship work and that you adore them.

Aquarius

Everyone takes time off from work to recover from the daily grind. You should treat yourself to a spa day at home, complete with a long bath or shower and a snuggle in a robe. Treat yourself and your body well.

Pisces

You’re yearning for excitement and thrills and you might not be getting that in your personal life right now. That's OK: You can live vicariously through TV, movie and book characters. Find narratives that speak to you and get you excited.