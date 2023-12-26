What December's full moon in Cancer means for your sign

The full moon that rises on Dec. 26 is known as the Cold Full Moon, as it follows the winter solstice and marks the start of a blistering and frigid season.

The last moon of 2023 presents an opportunity for emotional release as we enter the new year. Here's what to know.

How can you see December 2023’s full moon?

The full moon in Cancer occurs on Dec. 26 at 7:33 p.m. ET, and will appear full for about three days.

What is the astrological meaning of December 2023’s full moon?

Within the astrological practice of moon mapping, full moons are known as being times of rest and release. But they also take on the flavor of other cosmic happenings.

With Jupiter retrograde in Taurus and Saturn in Pisces present, we can confront and resolve any lingering resentments and embrace resolutions to such matters.

The day before, Venus in Scorpio will aspect Neptune in Pisces, allowing us to embrace our innermost desires. The same day, Mars in Sagittarius will aspect the nodes of destiny, leading us to make choices that will improve our lives.

While Mercury’s square to Neptune in Pisces, combined with its connection to Mars, on Dec. 27 may cause confusion, the alliance between the sun in Capricorn and Jupiter retrograde gives us the strength and determination to move forward towards what brings us joy.

Below, find out how December's full moon will affect your sign.

Aries

As your life at home evolves, it’s a great opportunity to transform your living space to better align with your personality. You may consider redecorating and enhancing different parts of your home to facilitate this change. Be ready for a shift in your aesthetic preferences while moving through this process.

Taurus

This is a powerful time for you, in which you are beginning to transform at a faster pace. Many of the things that have been important to you are no longer as they are surface level. The full moon requires you to go deep within yourself, so get to work!

Gemini

Having a little bit of productive fun can lead to a greater sense of momentum. Pursuing a hobby or taking a class that aligns with your values and interests can offer valuable insights and inspiration, fueling your intellectual and emotional growth in the weeks to come.

Cancer

You have a powerful voice that is wanting to reach out to people and be heard. It’s important to use this energy within yourself to speak up for those who cannot. Silence won’t help anyone, so be prepared to advocate for those in need and encourage others to embrace them.

Leo

Take advantage of the full moon to heal from past traumas and heartbreak. Engage with your subconscious and bring those feelings to the surface to repair your emotions and become a more evolved version of yourself. This is an amazing opportunity to move forward and find peace within yourself.

Virgo

You may find it easier to let go of acquaintances who do not support your current goals. Welcome in individuals who share your interests and are willing to maintain a strong and lasting friendship as your group evolves. Be open to forming connections with those who fully support you.

Libra

This is an opportune moment to explore new roles or paths within your company as your career transitions. You have the chance to follow your passion, but it’s essential to choose what you want carefully and make decisions that align with your future vision and career objectives. Get it, Libra!

Scorpio

Focusing on the present moment will allow you to find balance and reduce the feeling of being overwhelmed by unpredictable events. Instead of constantly worrying about what’s to come, try being mindful of the present and take things one day at a time. This can help you feel more grounded.

Sagittarius

It is important to take control of your finances, especially after the holiday season. Overspending and splurging can quickly catch up with you, leaving you in a bind. By committing to a budget and a savings plan, you can prepare for unexpected expenses and build a more stable financial future.

Capricorn

The desire to merge with another is strong, creating an intimate bond with your special someone or crush. You want to connect on a deep level and reach a feeling of transcendence with another. If that's not possible at this time, try to get lost in the art of a hobby or a pursuit.

Aquarius

If you’re experiencing significant changes in your daily routine, such as oversleeping or exhaustion, it’s important to prioritize self-care in your rituals to boost your energy levels. If that entails setting boundaries, don’t hesitate doing so in order to take care of your own well-being.

Pisces

To navigate the current power struggles at work, it may be necessary to assert your authority or even consider changing your position. Take time to strategize and carefully deal with the situation at hand. By making the necessary changes, you can work towards a fulfilling and meaningful career that lasts.