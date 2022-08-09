What August's full moon in Aquarius means for you and your sign

Look up, star gazers. Nicknamed the Sturgeon Moon, August's full moon is approaching — and it will be the fourth and final supermoon of 2022.

During the full moon, the sun and the moon directly oppose each other in the sky. The face of the moon is lit up by the sun. But August’s full moon is special, in that it’s a supermoon, as were the full moons of May, June and July.

NASA explains the distinction between a regular full moon and a supermoon. When a supermoon is at perigee, or the closest point in its elliptical orbit around the Earth, it appears brighter and larger than a regular full moon.

Here's what to know about the upcoming supermoon — including its astrological impact and how to watch.

Here's how to see August's supermoon

The full moon will be at its peak at 9:36 p.m. EDT on Thursday, Aug. 11, but will appear bright on Wednesday and Friday as well. This will be the last supermoon of 2022, marking the end of a four-month supermoon streak.

Within astrology, full moons are moments of release

Astrologers assign a different meaning to each of the moon’s phases. If the new moon is the time for starting new projects and taking initiative, the full moon is a time of release and illumination, both literally and metaphorically.

The moon allow us earthlings to uncover truths and learn things about ourselves, but it also gives us a chance to let go. With the moon being closer to the earth than normal, we might be able to feel our emotions more deeply, too.

August's full moon in Aquarius has a specific astrological meaning

Each full moon takes on the "flavor" of the sign it's in, and its effects are compounded by cosmic happenings.

This month's full moon is in the air sign of Aquarius. When we think about Aquarius, what comes to mind is friendship, camaraderie, humanitarianism. Essentially, the call for unity within the community will be strong at this time.

The full moon will be conjunct with Aquarius' planetary ruler, Saturn. Thanks to the authority planet, we can use the tools we're given to spark change within ourselves or within our communities.

Read on to see how August's full moon will impact your sign

Aries

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Friends can be like family, which is why it’s important to embrace the people in your life that have stood by you as if they were family. After all, they’ve extended their arms to you when you’ve been in a moment of need — so it’s imperative for you to do the same when they come to you in a time of hardship.

Taurus

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Your career is in flux right now, making you uneasy about the future. Remember that you are not your job, and you can withstand changes. Embrace your ever-evolving career and align with transformational endeavors that will alter your professional future for the better — if you’re open to it. The more open to growth you are, the easier it will be to augment the future of your career.

Gemini

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Your intuition is extremely strong at the moment and you’re beginning to comprehend your emotions (as well as the feelings of others) on deep levels. The caveat is that your psychic nature is making you question many situations in your life, because you’re unwilling to go against the logical part of your brain. However, you will soon realize that your cut feelings are correct and learn to trust your inner sentiments when you feel them.

Cancer

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Surface level interactions won’t cut it for you right now. You’ll be in the mood to share yourself fully with that special someone or friends, with a desire for intense conversations and intimacy. However, you may find that not everyone is emotionally prepared to bare their soul, which could in turn cause you to close off. Look for openings for heartfelt conversations. Your people are out there.

Leo

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Relationships take a lot of work, care and dedication — all of which you’ve given them in the past. Now, you're finally realizing that if the energy is not reciprocated by your partner, then you need to reconsider what it is you're getting. Then ask yourself, is that what you want? Point yourself in the direction of abundance. What is filling you up?

Virgo

Katty Huertas / TODAY

You're awakening to a new set of core belief. Reworking your guiding philosophies takes bravery. Instead of running away and abandoning your old views, try to incorporate and blend them together with the new ones to create your own ideology that speaks to you alone. Remember, we're always changing: It's only natural to revise your road map.

Libra

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Setting boundaries with others is always challenging, but it's essential. Once you create limits in your relationships, you’ll be able to feel in control and say no when necessary. This full moon, learn the power of "no."

Scorpio

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Finding your place in the world takes a lifetime. You still haven’t even gotten to where you want to be, and that's OK. Instead of looking at what you don’t have and yearning for more, celebrate all of the amazing things that are going on in your life and your wins. You’ve accomplished wonderful successes and should be proud to put them on display for the world to see. You earned it — now flaunt it!

Sagittarius

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Finding structure in your routine can be hard, especially when you are moving and grooving to your own schedule. Get into a rhythm that works for you, at least for a few days. How does it feel to eat breakfast at the same time, or start on the same morning ritual? Take note. If you feel more stable, then maybe it's a cue to keep going.

Capricorn

Katty Huertas / TODAY

You don’t need a lot of cash to show off your artistic side. Thinking outside-of-the-box and making unique projects with a minimum amount of money will open your mind and give you the space to create the vision you want. You just have to believe in yourself.

Aquarius

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Stop being so hard on yourself, Aquarius. Instead of dwelling on your bad habits, celebrate your strengths. Changing your mindset will boost your confidence and help you think more optimistically about life. Get ready to fall in love ... with yourself.

Pisces

Katty Huertas / TODAY

You may be prone to speaking impulsively this month and accidentally share secrets in the process. You don’t want to be the one spreading gossip about those close to you — even if it’s not something you intended. Be mindful of your actions before they hurt those close to you. Take a beat before you speak.

Disclaimer: Astrology is not based in science. These posts are not intended to act as a directive.