December 2022 horoscopes: What this month has in store for your sign

We made it to the end of 2022! The last month of the year has many cosmic changes and challenges coming our way. Before getting into individual horoscopes, let's take a peek at cosmic happenings and planetary movements.

Illusive Neptune, who’s been retrograde in Pisces since June 28 turns direct on Dec. 3. At this time, we’ll feel as though we are lost in our emotions and ambiguous as to how we can move forward in our lives.

Mercury and Venus enter Capricorn on Dec. 6 and 9, adding pragmatism and reason to both our holiday shopping and declarations of the heart.

The Gemini full moon on Dec. 7 offers us the chance to heal the past, while the new moon on Dec. 23 in Capricorn urges us to plan for the future.

Lucky planet Jupiter moves into Aries on Dec. 20, taking us back to May 10, when the planet first began its journey in the rambunctious sign. From here on out, we’ll be focused on doing whatever makes us happy.

We end 2022 with a final Mercury retrograde in Capricorn that begins on Dec. 29 and lasts until Jan. 18. This is a reminder to keep the holidays light and drama minimal when dealing with friends and family. Use kindness to express yourselves and don’t get frustrated over travel delays or technology breakdowns. The Capricorn energy may make situations feel intense, which is why we should react in the opposite way of that. Don’t let the retrograde stand in the way of having a happy holiday and new year!

Aries

Your horns are ready to argue your points in an effort to have your voice heard when Mercury enters Capricorn on Dec. 6. You're not trying to start an argument — you're just doing what comes naturally to your fire sign spirit. The Gemini full moon accelerates these sentiments and heats up the dynamic until Jupiter re-aligns your Sun on Dec. 20. The new moon in Capricorn urge you to stop pushing your agenda onto others and gloat in the satisfaction of being right.

Taurus

Trying out some higher-minded pursuits during the Gemini full moon on Dec. 7 and Venus’s entrance into Capricorn on Dec. 9 will help expand your intellectual horizons ... and unlock your own inner wisdom. Check your ego at the door. Focus instead on learning everything you can. Follow your curiosity.

Gemini

Being born under a Mercurial sign means that you ride the waves of your whims and express what's on your mind. However, the month ahead could create communication problems with people who expect a certain cheery vibe from you. You'll be more introspective when Mercury enters Capricorn on Dec. 6. The full moon on the Dec. 7 and new moon on Dec. 23 push you to feel your feelings and gain clarity on your emotions. Unfortunately, Mercury’s backstroke on Dec. 29 adds more ambiguity to your heart than before.

Cancer

The cluster of planets moving into the sign Capricorn on Dec. 6, 9, and 21 are perking up the romantic atmosphere of your life. You'll crave a deep dive into the waters of love on Dec. 7’s sentimental full moon in Gemini and Dec. 23’s devoted, hard working new moon in Capricorn. Moments may get rocky during Mercury retrograde, which commences on Dec. 29. If tender moments persist, which they may, remind yourself that the brightest star in the universe is your very own heart (or it's close).

Leo

With the Sun’s movement from Sagittarius into Capricorn, you’re feeling that it’s time to make your dreams public. This means using the winter solstice on Dec. 21, which is also when the Sun moves into Capricorn, to implement the next phase of your business. Talking out matters with colleagues, friends and family who are willing to offer advice will be beneficial. Listening to what they have to say and not taking their advice for granted is wise, as it’ll serve as helpful feedback in the long run.

Virgo

You’re on the brink of a creative breakthrough — which means that you should keep pushing your artistic limits and talents to achieve greatness and success on Dec. 6 when Mercury glides into Capricorn. By the time the end of the month rolls around, and the planetary moonwalk of Mercury commences on Dec. 29, you’ll find that the key to your art lies in the visions from your youth. If you can, try to look at items you’ve created in the past and bring the intent of your projects into the present by reinforcing and heightening such dreams and ideas.

Libra

It takes two to make a thing go right. Venus’s ingress into Capricorn on Dec. 9, followed by Jupiter’s re-entrance into Aries on Dec. 20, unleashes your lust for life and desire for love. Not only will you feel more confident, but you’ll have the opportunity to enhance your romantic partnerships with the objective of taking them to the next level. If you’re single, you may want to ask out your crush. Conversely, if you’re in a relationship, then it’s prime time to make realistic plans for the future of your partnership with your significant other.

Scorpio

You are beginning to open your heart up to discussing and discovering your truest feelings. Mercury and Venus entering Capricorn on Dec. 6 and 9 is unleashing your heart's most honest sentiments. Now, you can speak your peace and have a healthy dynamic with others, even during Dec. 23’s intense new moon. Be careful not to put your foot in your mouth during Mercury’s moonwalk starting Dec. 29 to avoid issues.

Sagittarius

Dec. 7’s full moon combined with Mars retrograde in Gemini is making you more aware of the company that you keep. This means that you’re weeding out those who aren’t the best influence and who don’t motivate you to do good. Luckily, Jupiter’s movement back into Aries on Dec. 20 is making you popular — so you’ll have lots of friends who appreciate you to spend time with in the days ahead. Once you realize who’s holding you back and keeping you from being the best version of yourself, it will be easy to bring new energy (and people) into your life.

Capricorn

Knowing your worth is always important, especially when others aim to bring you down. Being the tough sea-goat that you are, stealing your thunder is next to impossible, especially when Mercury and Venus align with your Sun on Dec. 6 and 9, which is followed by your solar return. For the first time in months, you’ll be able to stand tall and proud in your personal power. As long as you don’t slip back into old bad habits and unhealthy relationships during Mercury retrograde, the new moon energy on Dec. 23 could very well transform your life.

Aquarius

Although you’re hiding away from the world to escape the seasonal chaos for the majority of the month, you are likely to spend the December 7’s electrifying full moon in Gemini (or thereabouts) playing host to your friends, family and colleagues. Your squad will have a great time — no matter the games they play or the champagne they drink — because they are over the moon with everything and anything that you do.

Pisces

The month ahead brings back a yearning for the good old days. Neptune’s direct motion on your Sun offers you time to heal and mend old wounds. If you’re wanting to reconnect with someone you haven’t spoken to in a while, the Gemini full moon on Dec. 7 is an ideal time to reach out. By the time the new moon in Capricorn occurs on Dec. 23 and Mercury’s backspin begins on Dec. 29, you’ll be able to call them friends again. The conversation will make it seem as if time can stand still, just for a moment.

Disclaimer: Astrology is not based in science. These posts are not intended to act as a directive.