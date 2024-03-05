Aquarius and Capricorn compatibility: What to know about the 2 star signs coming together

Capricorn and Aquarius can play up the other's strengths.

Capricorn is an earth sign that values structure and practicality. Aquarius is an air sign known to be innovative, unconventional and independent.

Their different approaches to life will lead to conflict. But luckily, neither sign is conflict averse. As a rebel, Aquarius often encounters obstacles. Capricorn plows down whatever is in their way.

They can make it work. Read on for how.

All about Capricorn and Aquarius: The basics

Capricorn

Dates: December 22 to January 20

Element: Air

Modality: Mutable

Planetary ruler: Saturn

Represented by: The sea goat

Famous Capricorns: Dolly Parton, John Legend, Bradley Cooper, Jim Carrey, Denzel Washington, Diane Keaton, Lebron James, Michelle Obama, Jared Leto, Zooey Deschanel, Elvis Presley, Diane Keaton, Tiger Woods, Ricky Martin, Betty White

Aquarius

Dates: Jan. 20 to Feb. 18

Element: Air

Modality: Fixed

Planetary ruler: Uranus

Represented by: The water bearer

Famous Aquarians: Oprah Winfrey, Harry Styles, Alicia Keys, The Weeknd, Tom Hiddleston, Shakira, Ed Sheeran, Christian Bale, Kerry Washington, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paris Hilton, Emma Roberts, Kelly Rowland, Michael B. Jordan, John Travolta, Elizabeth Olsen

Capricorn and Aquarius personalities

Capricorn

Good luck finding a harder working, true blue companion than a Capricorn. This sign is highly loyal, but careful with who they decide to choose as a companion. They set high goals for themselves and usually attain them through sheer determination, encouraging those in their lives to follow their example. They can sometimes be judgmental in the name of self-preservation, but they respond well to consistency and stability, which they strive to provide. Although Capricorn can be stubborn, once you’ve gotten them to open up, they will have much more tolerance for hearing you out.

Aquarius

Air signs tend to get lofty — and none more so than Aquarius. This sign is interested is interested in learning, and even more interested in using those intellectual pursuits to better their lives and their communities. This makes Aquarians forward-minded and empathetic at the same time. They can get carried away with their projects and ideas, though, forgetting to tend to their connections. Some patience from those they keep close will be needed as they feel they have a purpose to fulfill and tend to get caught up in that ideal.

Overall Capricorn-Aquarius compatibility

Capricorn and Aquarius will create sparks of chemistry and frustration. Capricorn’s traditional mindset will clash with Aquarius’ forward-thinking approach. Aquarius may find Capricorn to be boring while Capricorn will find Aquarius to be unreliable.

The key is for each to see how the other's strengths can help them. Capricorn will offer stability while Aquarius will offer creativity and visionary thinking. Together they can create a relationship that is stable yet growing, all at once.

Friendship

A friendship between Capricorn and Aquarius will challenge both parties. Their approaches to life differ but if they share a common interest, they can compromise and have a good time. Capricorn provides a reliable and steady presence while Aquarius introduces excitement and new ideas. This creates a friendship that combines tradition and innovation.

Romance

Opposites attract when Capricorn and Aquarius fall in love. They may be drawn to each other, but will they be able to adapt to each other? Capricorn is grounded and needs structure while Aquarius needs their independence. Capricorn will want to commit sooner than later but Aquarius may need time. They must find a balance — and will do so organically, but seeing how the relationship helps them both thrive.

Marriage

Marriage between Capricorn and Aquarius combines quirkiness with structure. This is a dynamic union, one that can foster growth within a stable foundation. Capricorn will be grateful for Aquarius: With them, they'll never be bored. Aquarius may grumble but will come to appreciate Capricorn's organized, measured ways as a unifying force in their lives.

Colleagues

Capricorn will need to compromise in this working relationship, leveraging their practicality to align with Aquarius’ forward-thinking. Capricorn is all business and will provide structure and ambition to a project, as well as momentum to Aquarius' ideas. They may not see eye-to-eye on everything they work on but together they can be a formidable duo.

Famous Capricorn and Aquarius couples

Ted Danson (Aquarius) and Mary Steenburgen (Capricorn)

Patrick Dempsey (Capricorn) and Jillian Fink (Aquarius)

Kit Harington (Capricorn) and Rose Leslie (Aquarius)