Cancer and Aquarius compatibility: What to know about the 2 star signs coming together

Aquarius and Cancer. Air and water. Forward-thinking and nostalgic. Risk-taking and cautious. We'll be honest: Aquarius and Cancer are pretty different, which shows up in the signs' compatibility.

The water bearer values independence, innovation and intellectual pursuits. The crab seeks out connection, security and a nurturing environment. As a result, finding a balance between Aquarius’ need for freedom and Cancer’s desire for intimacy is crucial.

They must appreciate what good attributes they each bring to the table in order to make things work.

All about Cancer and Aquarius: The basics

Cancer

Dates: June 21 to July 22

Element: Water

Modality: Cardinal

Planetary ruler: The moon

Represented by: The crab

Famous Cancers: Selena Gomez, Khoe Kardashian, Sylvester Stallone, Ariana Grande, Elon Musk, Sandra Oh, Tom Cruise, Tia & Tamera Mowry, Solange Knowles, Kevin Hart, Meryl Streep, Prince William, Margot Robbie

Aquarius

Dates: Jan. 20 to Feb. 18

Element: Air

Modality: Fixed

Planetary ruler: Uranus

Represented by: The Waterbearer

Famous Aquarians: Oprah Winfrey, Harry Styles, Alicia Keys, The Weeknd, Tom Hiddleston, Shakira, Ed Sheeran, Christian Bale, Kerry Washington, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paris Hilton, Emma Roberts, Kelly Rowland, Michael B. Jordan, John Travolta, Elizabeth Olsen

Cancer and Aquarius personalities

Cancer

As the homebody of the zodiac, Cancers take pride in making people feel at ease — but they don’t let everyone into their inner circle. Luckily, once they trust someone, they’re in for good. Cancers’ intuition is their compass; they might not know why they feel a certain why, but they know to trust their guts. Cancers are deep feelers and are in search of relationships that give their lives meaning. In terms of friendship, Cancers will always support those they love — even taking on the emotional baggage of their besties. They don’t need words to know what’s goin on.

Aquarius

Air signs tend to get lofty — and none more so than Aquarius. This sign is interested is interested in learning, and even more interested in using those intellectual pursuits to better their lives and their communities. This makes Aquarians forward-minded and empathetic at the same time. They can get carried away with their projects and ideas, though, forgetting to tend to their connections. Some patience from those they keep close will be needed as they feel they have a purpose to fulfill and tend to get caught up in that ideal.

Overall Aquarius-Cancer compatibility

Aquarius and Cancer will have to remind themselves, "We're different, and that's OK." Aquarius craves a rush and a new plan every weekend. Cancer, instead, prefers closeness and intimacy. These two must find a balance between their dueling natures so that neither gets hurt or feels rebuffed. On the bright side, they both like to talk: Cancer, about their feelings and Aquarius about ideas. Understanding and communication will help navigate their differences. They have a unique bond that is both intellectual and emotional.

Friendship

An Aquarius-Cancer friendship is one that is adventurous and comforting at the same time. Aquarius brings in new perspectives and intellectual stimulation while Cancer contributes to a nurturing environment. Challenges are inevitable because these signs have different approaches to life. Aquarius values independence while Cancer needs closeness. If these two can find some common ground, their friendship can provide excitement and support.

Romance

Romance between Aquarius and Cancer has the potential to be unique and enriching. Aquarius will bring unconventional ideas to Cancer, who will show Aquarius how to access their deep inner worlds in turn. Challenges arise if Cancer interprets Aquarius' aloofness as rejection. Open and frequent communication is necessary to keep this relationship thriving.

Marriage

When Aquarius and Cancer are together for long enough, they start to balance each other out splendidly. Aquarius is always seeking wisdom that will improve the relationship — and a sense of fun. Cancer wants Aquarius to feel like they have a wonderful home, where they can be nurtured and renewed. This marriage must strike a balance between Aquarius wanting to be alone and Cancer wanting quality time with their Aquarius partner.

Colleagues

Aquarius and Cancer face challenges working together at the office. Aquarius is all about injecting newness into the office, even if it causes shakeups. Cancer would rather make subtle changes than ruffle the entire system. Aquarius will prefer to work alone and Cancer will thrive on collaboration. They should meet for casual brainstorming sessions over coffee or walks.

Famous Cancer and Aquarius couples

Nancy Reagan (Cancer) and Ronald Reagan (Aquarius)

Selena Gomez (Cancer) and The Weeknd (Aquarius)

Nnamdi Asomugha (Cancer) and Kerry Washington (Aquarius)

Harry Styles (Aquarius) and Taylor Russell (Cancer)