As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries are known for their go-getter, larger-than-life personas. Aries have a reputation for wanting to be the best — and competing with others to get there. With that in mind, how does Aries get on with other signs?

This Aries season, which runs March 21 to April 19, we set off to discover the fire sign's compatibility.

According to astrologer Jessica Lanyadoo, people with Aries as their Sun sign will likely get along easily with fire and air signs, including Leo, Sagittarius, Gemini, Libra and Aquarius.

“But in my experience, easy doesn’t create enough tension for there to be sustained passion and engagement,” she said. “For this reason, the tension that Capricorn and Cancer spark can lead to either frustrating or really honest relationships.”

But remember there is way more to compatibility than Sun sign compatibility. As Lanyadoo says, "Astrology is vast and complex and so is human intimacy."

So if you find that you vibe with one sign you’re classically not compatible with, or vice versa, don’t fret.

“When it comes to love and intimacy, our connections are much more complex than the Sun alone can address," Lanyadoo adds. "To truly understand astrological compatibility we need to look at all 10 planets, not just the Sun.”

Here's a look at how each Sun sign gets along with Aries.

Aries and Aries compatibility

Aries is ruled by the action planet Mars, which makes a relationship between two Aries action full of excitement. They may lock horns from time to time due to their shared rambunctious nature, but they’ll have a lot of fun and use their fiery energy to shake things up together.

Aries and Taurus compatibility

As long as Taurus makes moves swiftly, they’ll be able to keep up with the fast pace of Aries. But can they keep up? Taurus takes their time in decision making and Aries is impulsive in thinking. A middle ground will require the bull to speed up and stop lazing about.

Aries and Gemini compatibility

These two zodiac signs love hanging. While they're definitely share laughs and gossip, they'll generally avoid drama by not getting too deep with each other. These zodiac signs have a blast together, though, that's for sure.

Aries and Cancer compatibility

Although these cardinal signs are very different (Aries is impulsive and Cancer is cautious), they energize each other to go after their dreams while maintaining a serene mindset. Their juxtaposing nature is a challenge that they both want to take on and work through, rather than a detrimental hindrance.

Aries and Leo compatibility

This dynamic duo can make anything happen. Aries inspires Leo to ignite their creative side and embrace their artistic pursuits. Leo also challenges Aries to open their minds and give them insight on matters that expand their consciousness. The two can sometimes get competitive, but they act more as friends than enemies.

Aries and Virgo compatibility

Aries and Virgo is a match that can go either way — they either love or disdain each other almost immediately. The issue is that Aries is uncensored and Virgo plays by the rules. If these two strike up a friendship, it will be based on mutual interests, leading to working together.

Aries and Libra compatibility

Opposites can attract when Aries and Libra unite, as long as the ram isn’t too bossy and confrontational. Sometimes, Libra can’t handle assertive dialogue and may feel attacked by Aries. On the flip side, Libra teaches Aries how to find inner balance and moments of calm.

Aries and Scorpio compatibility

Aries and Scorpio share the same planetary ruler, Mars, which makes them go-getters. Scorpio will help Aries complete their tasks and cheer them on from the sidelines, while Aries will push Scorpio to be the best version of themselves. They can butt beads at times, but will make up right away.

Aries and Sagittarius compatibility

What a fiery duo! These two signs genuinely enjoy the other’s company, opting to spend nights talking about higher life pursuits. Aries loves Sagittarius’ intellectual side and Sagittarius appreciates Aries' signature boldness. United, they are great friends who share endless laughs. The party will never end when they are together.

Aries and Capricorn compatibility

We're not going to lie: This combination can be tough. Both cardinal signs need to be in charge and in control at all times, which means that one needs to be more submissive than the other. The problem is that Aries and Capricorn won’t budge unless the other gives in — and bowing down isn't the ram or the sea goat's favorite position.

Aries and Aquarius compatibility

These two zodiac signs can be great friends. That said, Aquarius can sometimes be too austere and aloof for Aries' hot temper. Aquarius runs cold and Aries is, well, spicy. They’ll have to embrace some of the other’s sentiments in order to make it last.

Aries and Pisces compatibility

These two signs are at opposite ends of the zodiac, as well as cosmic neighbors. The relationship can be tricky, as Aries are always wondering who their Pisces partner really is deep down. It works because Aries will endlessly defend their Pisces bestie, while Pisces will unconditionally support the ram, even if they don't quite get each other all the time.