Libra and Aries compatibility: What to know about the 2 star signs coming together

Does the ram of the zodiac balance out the scales — or batter them completely? Yes, we're talking about Aries and Libra compatibility.

Libra and Aries sit opposite each other in the zodiac wheel, which means they're likely to gravitate toward each other. Often called “sister signs,” the juxtaposing energy allows each sign to see what’s missing from their own vibe and fill in the missing pieces. But that's not the whole story.

Below, we break down how how the fire and air sign mesh in areas of love, friendship and more.

What to know about Aries and Libra: The basics

Aries

Dates: March 21 to April 19

Element: Fire

Modality: Cardinal

Planetary ruler: Mars

Symbol: The Ram

Famous Aries: Mariah Carey, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, Randall Park, Jessica Chastain, Sarah Jessica Parker, Diana Ross, Halle Bailey, Chloé Zhao, Pedro Pascal, Eddie Murphy, Pharrell, Lil Nas X

Libra

Dates: Sept. 23 to Oct. 22

Element: Air

Modality: Cardinal

Planetary ruler: Venus

Symbol: The Scales

Famous Libras: Kim Kardashian, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Naomi Osaka, Bella Hadid, Serena Williams, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Jenna Ortega, Bruno Mars, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Hillary Duff, Donald Glover, Kelly Ripa

Aries and Libra personalities

Aries

Aries is first sign of the zodiac — and ideally, the first in everything else. Aries tend to act out their emotions on a whim without thinking of the repercussions. While this attribute makes them seem passionate, it can create conflict with others if they’re not careful. Aries want things on their terms and timelines, meaning they enjoy doing the work of forming relationships. As long as they can see beyond their needs and desires, they can create meaningful partnerships.

Libra

Libras are known for their calm and peaceful demeanor, which means this air sign often remains calm to keep their scales even. Libra often finds themselves in long-standing relationships. They choose to work through issues and use differences as a catalyst to grow. Sometimes, they can become co-dependent, but they prefer to be close to their significant other, friends, and colleagues because they see their worth and live their days by navigating these connections.

Overall Aries-Libra compatibility

Libra and Aries are both cardinal signs, meaning they're initiators of seasons (Libra brings autumn and Aries officiates spring). Translated to personality, these signs are prone to jumping into situations quickly, using their energy to get the ball rolling with enthusiasm. They are opposite signs, so they need each other to evoke the different elements of their personality and to grow.

Friendship

When it comes to friendship, both zodiac signs can inspire and motivate the other in different ways. Aries urges Libra to make moves, while Libra convinces Aries to slow down and smell the roses. While they won't see eye-to-eye on all matters, Libra and Aries will help the other compromise, which is more important. Aries isn't one to dwell in an argument. They'll move forward with an understanding of each other — and how to solve problems.

Romance

If Aries takes a step back and allows Libra to take the lead, then they’ll be able to find ways to allow each other’s efforts in making the partnership shine. It might be hard at first for Aries to let go of control and to have someone lavish them with gifts and attention, but they’ll eventually feel lucky to be the recipient of Libra’s charm and generosity.

Marriage

These two cardinal signs want to make any situation work — to do so, they'll need to choose healthy ways to express themselves in long-term commitments instead of arguing. At times Aries reacts before having all the facts. Libra opts to be more rational and methodical in their reasoning and thoughts. As long as Aries can hone in their impulsivity, these two zodiac signs will be able to communicate effectively and have a great marriage.

Colleagues

Aries and Libra have different motivations: Libra tends to play by the rules, Aries values winning above all. If Libra lets Aries be the face of the team or company, then the two will forge a long-lasting relationship. They should be clear about the roles they want to occupy. Libra will offer support to Aries’ dreams and enjoy being along for the ride, while Aries will come to Libra for advice and use them as a sounding board for projects.

Famous Aries-Libra couples

Bonnie Parker (Libra) and Clyde Barrow (Aries)

Kelly Ripa (Libra) and Mark Consuelos (Aries)

Marion Cotillard (Libra) and Guillaume Canet (Aries)

Alicia Vikander (Libra) and Michael Fassbender (Aries)

Neve Campbell (Libra) and JJ Feild (Aries)

Breaux Greer (Libra) and Katy Mixon (Aries)