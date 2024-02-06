Aries and Aquarius compatibility: What to know about the 2 star signs coming together

When it comes to astrological compatibility, Aquarius and Aries have a strong connection right out the gate.

Aquarius is an air sign that brings intelligence, depth and originality to their relationships. Aries is a fire sign and they bring passion, spontaneity and adventure to the table. Both of these signs value independence and encourage one another individual pursuits.

Of course, they are different. There will be times where Aquarius may be too logical for Aries and Aries will be too impulsive for Aquarius. Their shared enthusiasm for change and progress will strengthen their bond.

Here's what to know about the two signs coming together.

All about Aries and Aquarius: The basics

Aries

Dates: March 21 to April 19

Element: Fire

Modality: Cardinal

Planetary ruler: Mars

Symbol: The Ram

Famous Aries: Mariah Carey, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, Randall Park, Jessica Chastain, Sarah Jessica Parker, Diana Ross, Halle Bailey, Chloé Zhao, Pedro Pascal, Eddie Murphy, Pharrell, Lil Nas X

Aquarius

Dates: January 20 — February 18

Element: Air

Modality: Fixed

Planetary ruler: Uranus

Represented by: The Waterbearer

Famous Aquarians: Oprah Winfrey, Harry Styles, Alicia Keys, The Weeknd, Tom Hiddleston, Shakira, Ed Sheeran, Christian Bale, Kerry Washington, Christiano Ronaldo, Paris Hilton, Emma Roberts, Kelly Rowland, Michael B. Jordan, John Travolta, Elizabeth Olsen

Aries

Aries is first sign of the zodiac — and ideally, the first in everything else. Aries tend to act out their emotions on a whim without thinking of the repercussions. While this attribute makes them seem passionate, it can create conflict with others if they’re not careful. Aries want things on their terms and timelines, meaning they enjoy doing the work of forming relationships. As long as they can see beyond their own needs and desires, they can create meaningful partnerships.

Aquarius

Air signs tend to get lofty — and none more so than Aquarius. This sign is interested is interested in learning, and even more interested in using those intellectual pursuits to better their lives and their communities. This makes Aquarians forward-minded and empathetic at the same time. They can get carried away with their projects and ideas, though, forgetting to tend to their connections. Some patience from those they keep close will be needed as they feel they have a purpose to fulfill and tend to get caught up in that ideal.

Aquarius-Aries compatibility

Aquarius and Aries have the potential for electrifying compatibility. Both are adventurous, intelligent and innovative. Aquarius’ forward-thinking pairs well with Aries’ dynamic energy. This creates a potent combination of creativity and the action needed to get things done. Some challenges may arise due to Aquarius being too analytical and Aries being too quick to act. Establishing communication and boundaries early on will help this duo out a lot. They have the potential to have a fulfilling partnership.

Friendship

Friendship between Aries and Aquarius is fun and exciting. Once they lock arms, they scare boredom away permanently. Aquarius will bring intellectual depth and unique perspectives to Aries. Aries inspire Aquarius to be bold and enthusiastic. There will be times where Aries impulsive and shake Aquarius out of the comfort zone. Remember, that's a good thing.

Romance

Sparks fly when Aquarius and Aries fall in love. This relationship is a vibrant mix of intelligence and passion. Aquarius brings uniqueness and innovation to the relationship while Aries bring enthusiasm and spontaneity. What they have in common is a thirst for adventure. Don't worry if you're quite different: This is a relationship that thrives on differences. If anything, it fuels passion.

Marriage

Aquarius and Aries just gets better for age. As long as Aries lets Aquarius keep evolving, and as long as Aquarius gives Aries some space to let out steam, they will feel free, not contained. Remember: Your Aquarian partner isn't aloof; they just need space. This marriage thrives on shared goals and mutual respect for independence. It has a commitment to continuous growth. Strap in. It'll be fun.

Colleagues

Aquarius and Aries are a dynamic duo at the workplace. With their forward-thinking approach, Aquarius brings depth and ideas to the table. Aries offers initiatives. Together, they won't be daunted by challenges — they'll love them!

Famous Aquarius-Aries Couples:

Vince Vaughn (Aries) and Jennifer Aniston (Aquarius)

Christopher Meloni (Aries) and Sherman Williams (Aquarius)

Sibi Blažić (Aries) and Christian Bale (Aquarius)