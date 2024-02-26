Aquarius and Aquarius compatibility: What to know about the 2 signs coming together

An Aquarius-Aquarius connection is a meeting of the minds. As with other combinations of the same sun sign, these two simply get each other.

When two Aquariuses are together, they'll be at ease both in silence and in stimulating conversation. They'll waver between wanting time alone and a night out. And they'll get bored, because they'll switch because all possibilities often.

Two Aquariuans' common values, uniqueness and open-mindedness creates a harmonious partnership. They can encourage and inspire one another, fostering a deep relationship in the process. Read on for more details about the Aquarius-Aquarius bond.

All About Aquarius: The basics

Aquarius

Dates: Jan. 20 to Feb. 18

Element: Air

Modality: Fixed

Planetary ruler: Uranus

Represented by: The water bearer

Famous Aquarians: Oprah Winfrey, Harry Styles, Alicia Keys, The Weeknd, Tom Hiddleston, Shakira, Ed Sheeran, Christian Bale, Kerry Washington, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paris Hilton, Emma Roberts, Kelly Rowland, Michael B. Jordan, John Travolta, Elizabeth Olsen

The Aquarius personality

Air signs tend to get lofty — and none more so than Aquarius. This sign is interested is interested in learning, and even more interested in using those intellectual pursuits to better their lives and their communities. This makes Aquarians forward-minded and empathetic at the same time. They can get carried away with their projects and ideas, though, forgetting to tend to their connections. Some patience from those they keep close will be needed as they feel they have a purpose to fulfill and tend to get caught up in that ideal.

Overall Aquarius-Aquarius compatibility

Two Aquarians getting together just ... works! They know how the other one thinks. They know what to say and when to say it. They prioritize the same things. They have a similar sense of excitement and curiosity. But there's a drawback to all these similarities: Aquarius should fight against their lack of emotional intimacy. Aquarians can become detached easily. When they're feeling distant, they should reset through a fun activity.

Friendship

Friendship between two Aquarians is likely to be harmonious. They'll bond over what they have in common, and encourage the other to find new areas of interest. They may have trouble sharing deep emotions because they both tend to be cerebral. With enough time, they'll get past that block, and enjoy a supportive relationship.

Romance

At first, it may seem that two Aquarians are too detached and aloof to be involved romantically. These intellectual signs appreciate the another’s need for independence. Their ways of showing their love may not be understood by everyone. But they'll "get" each other. This romantic connection is built on the power of shared ideas and an appreciation of individuality. They're both Aquarians, but they're so different.

Marriage

An Aquarius-Aquarius marriage can be wonderful. Early on in their relationship, they will dream of a life together. Once married, they will enjoy watching those dreams become reality. Note that Aquarians prioritize intellectual pursuits, can sometimes get in the way of their physical intimacy. This marriage thrives on stimulation and creation. They need to remember to have some down time for just them, too.

Colleagues

Two Aquarians at the workplace will lead to a steady flow of ideas. Never content, they'll always be trying to improve their own output and the workplace at large. They can both veer on the unorganized side. Think: ideas written on napkins instead of saved in documents. Ever the innovator, they'll figure out a solution to even their own impulses.

Famous Aquarius and Aquarius couples

Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez

Evan Peters and Emma Roberts