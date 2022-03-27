This April is a time to act with your heart, according to astrology

The saying goes that April showers bring May flowers. But according to astrology, April 2022 will bring in riches of its own. Over the course of this month, the skies will see the end of Aries season and the start of Taurus season; a solar eclipse; and a once-in-a-lifetime astrological event in the Jupiter-Neptune conjunction. Ahead of going into individual horoscopes, let’s take a look at what’s going on in the cosmos this month.

First, pay attention to the lunar cycle. The new moon in Aries on April 1 urges us to take a bold first step into a new project. The Libra full moon in Libra April 16 pushes us to define and redefine our relationships, and also deal with existing power struggles in partnerships.

Then, the Sun’s ingress into Taurus on April 19 brings a dash of creativity and pleasure to the month ahead. The solar eclipse in Taurus occurs on April 30, pushing us to work towards growing what we love and desire.

Tender planet Venus swims into Pisces on April 5, making us susceptible to swooning. Venus’s counterpart, Mars, isn’t too far behind in the planetary switch. Action planet Mars glides into Pisces on April 14, urging us to trust our guts when making decisions. During this time, you may find it difficult to get started on new things, due to the wishy-washy nature of Mars in Pisces. Take your time.

Speaking of slowing down: Communicator Mercury moves into Taurus on April 10, potentially giving us a fixed mindset and delaying projects. When Mercury enters Gemini on April 29, communication may be more fluid, and we may feel more energized in our daily routine.

Finally, set your calendar for April 12, when expansive Jupiter and dreamy Neptune mesh together in Pisces. This is the first time these planets have come together in the same sign since 1856, and they won’t do so again until 2188. It’s a prime time for manifesting goals and hopes. Evocative and transformative Pluto turns retrograde in Capricorn on April 29 until October 8. This transit asks us to heal past wounds and urges us to change with the times.

Aries

April 1 starts off with a new moon that aligns with your sun sign, giving you the chance to start fresh. You’re looking to make changes in your friendship circle by evaluating who is giving back to you what you’re giving to them around the 14. Use the Libra full moon on April 16 to forge distance from unsatisfactory relationships, even if making such a decisive move can be daunting. By the end of the month, you may find your relationships with your inner circle deepened, because you’ve prioritized them.

Taurus

The month ahead offers you the chance to revamp your career. Transits on April 10 and 19 may make you conscious of the need to step out of your comfort zone. Changes coming in mid-April, when your solar return begins on 19, may help you think outside the box about your next steps. The solar eclipse on April 30 may help dissipate uncertainty about the future, replacing fear with excitement.

Gemini

Don’t let fear hold you back this month, Gemini. Possibility is on the horizon — even if it may not always seem that way on April 10. Believe it’s possible to accomplish what you set out to do, especially on April 12. Banish the inner critic around April 29, and relish in the positive vibes that may be coming your way at the end of the month.

Cancer

Cancer, your mind may be wandering toward beach vacations and other getaways — but you’re stuck tending to responsibilities. Your task this month is to find moments of relaxation where you can. Work hard during April 1’s new moon, and take control of your schedule by the 16. If you do so, you may be in a better position to take a vacation. Finally, the solar eclipse on April 30 may give you a slice of the freedom from work that you crave.

Leo

This month, you may experience a welcome sense of ease in both your personal and professional life. Embrace it! Mercury's movement into Taurus on April 10 and then Gemini on April 29 may compel you to assert your feelings for others and shine on the job. This month, the effort you put in may be rewarded on the 19 and 30. You got this!

Virgo

This month, give your heart freely. April 5 and 12 are optimal days to connect deeply with someone. That said, if you’re exploring a new connection, don’t abandon your discerning Virgo lens. Ensure you are truly getting to know the person, and are making decisions accordingly, when Mercury moves into Gemini on the 29. If you’re single, enjoy connecting with people who see and understand you during April 30's solar eclipse.

Libra

What will it take for you to feel in control? During the new moon on April 1, you may feel a boost of assertiveness, but could slide back into passivity when Venus and Mars enter Pisces on April 5 and 14. Take April 16's full moon as a reboot. Pluto’s backwards spin, which commences on the 29, is the time to approach your daily routine with gusto once again.

Scorpio

You may be thinking in circles during this month's Mercurial shift on April 10, Scorpio. At a certain point, you may get tired of the thought spirals. Break the cycle of negative self-talk by counteracting them with positive affirmations on the 12 and 14, or simply viewing your thoughts with some distance. By the end of the month, when Mercury moves into Gemini, you may find yourself armed with new, effective ways to change your mindset.

Sagittarius

You may feel the drive to accomplish things this month, Sagittarius. But what are you going after? You may feel confused in your direction this April, especially around the 8 and 12. As long as you continue to place the faith in your own judgment, you may achieve further clarity when May begins. Pluto’s backwards spin on the 29 may bring the grounding energy that you crave.

Capricorn

Who are you, Capricorn? Spend the month exploring an answer. The new moon on April 1 and full moon on April 16 may compel you to assess the cracks in your personal and emotional foundations. This month provides an opportunity to build a stronger sense of self and to revamp your core beliefs — but only if you’re ready. Pluto's backward spin, which occurs April 30, offers a chance to rewrite the script.

Aquarius

Time to take the reins of your life back, Aquarius. April 1’s new moon in Aries and Mercury’s movement into Taurus on April 10 push you to take charge of matters that have been on the back burner. You may feel even more motivated to revive old projects when Pluto’s backspin begins on April 29 and the solar eclipse occurs on the 30.

Pisces

Take steps in creating the life you want this month. April 12 is an optimal day to manifest, so consider what you want — and see how the stars can give you an extra nudge. If it's recognition you're after, then make a wish on April 27. If it's love and affection, then make a move on April 30 to strengthen bonds.