Angel number 777: Why seeing this pattern is a call from your highest self

If you've been spotting the number seven lately, you may be in luck.

Whether you've noticed a series of sevens, like 777, or synchronicities involving the digit, you're experiencing what some refer to as "angel numbers."

Repeating numerical patterns are associated with different meanings or messages for a specific point in your life. Spotting angel numbers could also be a reminder that you're not alone and have a higher power looking out for you.

Here's what to know about 777.

What are angel numbers?

Spiritual practitioners believe individuals have spiritual teams guiding their way who communicate through signs and synchronicities. They are especially attracted to numbers, Megan Firester, known on social media as Mystic Michaela.

Sets of repeating number patterns — such as 111, 222 or 333 — could provide a message, Firester tells TODAY.com.

If you happen to spot one particular number everywhere, Firester says that could be a "wink" from your spiritual team that you're protected or on the right path.

What does 777 signify?

Seven energy is the "highest spiritual energy," signifying a connection to your higher self or soul, according to numerology expert Novalee Wilder.

When people start seeing patterns involving the number seven, they could be going through a a difficult time or experiencing "something really heavy," Wilder says.

"The message is just, it’s gonna be OK," she says.

TODAY's resident astrologer Lisa Stardust notes that seeing sevens could also be a sign of spiritual awakening and a call to embrace your inner wisdom.

"Your hard work has paid off and now you’re leaning into your intuition," Stardust says.

She adds that 777 also means that something you desire could be close to you, and that now is the time to trust your gut.

What should you do if you keep seeing the numbers 7 or 777?

This could be a sign to enter into a deeper state of consciousness and try to connect to your higher self, Wilder says.

That could mean embracing meditation, going on a retreat or adding a yoga practice into your routine. Or, you could let go of trying to understand everything, and leave the outcome up to a higher power.