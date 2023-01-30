Expecting a big change or making an effort to transform your life? Keep an eye out for the number sequence 444.

Commonly referred to as "angel numbers," certain number series are believed to relay a specific message from the universe or a higher power by some. You just have to keep an eye out.

For example, 111 is a sign of new beginnings, whereas 222 could signify changes in relationships, according to numerology experts. A series of threes is likely a message to trust the process, and look for luck in a career path, and so on, and so fourth.

So, what does it mean if you're spotting 444? Here's what to know.

What are angel numbers?

Angel numbers are a nickname for repeating number sequences. They are thought to be messages from a higher power by believers. They can be spotted anywhere, from alarm clocks to license plates.

According to numerology expert Novalee Wilder, these synchronicities could give light to a timely situation, or serve as guidance to those who spot them.

Wilder told TODAY.com that a repeating series doesn't have to solely lie with digit patterns. Rather, recurring sequences can be found in moments like seeing two shooting stars, three black cats or four of the same car.

Could angel numbers be a message from a loved one?

Aside from messages and guidance from the universe, some believe that an angel numbers spotting could be a sign from your "spiritual team," possibly comprised of angels, guides and even a "higher vibrational version" of yourself, Wilder says.

Some say that angel number sightings could be a message from a loved one who has died and looking to send a message or provide guidance. These loved ones could be part of your "spiritual team" watching over you, Wilder says.

What does 444 mean in your life?

Because a 444 sighting signifies healing, transformation, change, revolution, evolution and leveling up, spotting fours can mean something slightly different for every person depending on their circumstances, according to Wilder.

"Depending on where we are, sometimes we do need a break down before we get a break through," she says.

Ultimately, fours can show that the opportunity for healing and transforming for the better is there, but it may come as a challenge.

Think about how difficult it is to break a negative pattern or bad habit. First, you have to identify the problem. Then, catch yourself in the act and choose to do otherwise. That's the call to action associated with a 444.

The numerology expert noted that 444 could come with a perspective shift, as well.

"It could also be like doing a complete reverse on something where you suddenly see, 'Wow, people have not been against me. I have just perceived them to be against me in some way,'" Wilder explains.

The number 4 could also signify "home," sending a message to look at the foundations of your life, especially surrounding family.

Are a series of 4's different from other number sequences?

The short answer is yes, possibly.

According to Wilder, you can't avoid the energy of fours, unlike other number patterns that can be mindlessly ignored.

"With four energy, if it shows up a lot, you probably can’t avoid this challenge or this feeling or whatever it is," Wilder says. "It’s part of your karma or part of your energy."