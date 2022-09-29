Have you found yourself spotting 111, 11:11 or any series of repeating digits? That might not be a coincidence.

Some believe repeating numbers could be a powerful message from the universe or a higher power. The awareness of these synchronicities could be giving new meaning to your life, a situation or opportunity.

The term "angel numbers" is frequently used to describe these sequences, which can appear at any time in the most ordinary of places.

So what are angel numbers and how can they impact your life? Here's what we know:

What are angel numbers?

Angel numbers are known as sequences of repeating digits that can be spotted anywhere, according to numerology expert Novalee Wilder. These numbers are believed to be associated with a message from a higher power.

However, angel numbers technically don't have to solely be numerical sequences, but can also be repeating patterns. For example, Wilder said there could be a message behind seeing three black cats in a row.

How long have they been around?

Before angel numbers came the study of number patterns relating to events, or numerology, Wilder explained. There's reportedly no confirmed date in which numerology began, but the oldest practice, called Chaldean numerology, dates back to about 3000 B.C.E., developed in what is now Iraq.

In the early 2000s, according to TODAY's resident astrologist Lisa Stardust, author Doreen Virtue published the first known book on angel numbers, coining the now popular term.

Is it always communication through angels or can it be loved ones?

There are differing beliefs surrounding from where the messages associated with angel numbers come. For many spiritual practitioners, angel numbers likely appear from your "spiritual team," such as angels, guides and even a "higher version" of yourself.

Some believe the messages can come from loved ones who have died and are giving you guidance. Wilder noted, though, that these loved ones could also be part of your spiritual team.

Where should you look for angel numbers?

Anywhere! Angel numbers are often seen on items like clocks and receipts that constantly display digits. The time may read 11:11 or your lunch could have cost $11.11.

License plates, price tags, addresses and phone numbers are also common places to spot these patterns. As Wilder said, angel numbers can also be seen in sequences of events that appear to happen in a recognizable pattern.

What does it mean if you see 111 or 1111?

If you see 111 or any sequence of 1's, it could be a sign that new opportunities are on the way or that this is the start of a new beginning. It's likely a sign to trust what's happening in your life and recent ideas you've been having.

A series of 1's could also be asking you to pay attention to your thoughts and actions in that very moment because you're manifesting your future.

What should you do if you see the repeating pattern of 111?

If you see 111 or any variation of this, spiritual practitioners advise you to make sure you've set an intention and goal that you're working towards. They also note that this is a sign to trust that a higher power has a plan for you and is working through things for your greater good.

Angel numbers in general, not specifically 1’s, could be asking you to stop and refocus yourself. They could be a sign to think about your current spiritual connection or an invitation to meditate and re-center your thoughts.