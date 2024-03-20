Air signs, explained: What to know about Gemini, Libra and Aquarius

The 12 zodiac signs of astrology are subdivided into four elements: Fire, earth, air and water. Though each sign is unique, signs within elemental categories have definitely qualities in common.

Gemini, Libra and Aquarius are considered air signs. The three are constantly in motion, inciting a whirlwind of change and excitement. You might suspect you'e with an air sign if they're fun, bubbly person who can effortlessly keep a conversation going.

Here's what else to know about air signs.

What are the qualities of air signs?

Air signs are known for their curiosity. They seek to understand different perspectives before making up their mind. They are crave connection and genuinely want to get to know others on a deeper level. After all that synthesizing, they'll be able to offer ideas.

Always socializing, air signs tend to be the first to know things — and are sometimes the first to pass them on. They typically prioritize accuracy and reliability in their communication, avoiding the spread of unverified rumors or gossip. But they sometimes can’t help but spill the tea if rumors are juicy enough.

The three signs can be excellent sources of advice when it comes to relationships, as well. They tend to see situations from a clear perspective and offer insights that help people understand their emotions better.

What to know about Gemini, Libra and Aquarius

Gemini

Gemini season arrives from spring moving into summer. TODAY Illustration / Getty Images

Dates: May 20 to June 20

Modality: Mutable

Ruling planet: Mercury

Representation: The twins

Geminis are thought to be intellectual, adaptable and mischievous. Represented by the twins, Geminis wish they could be in more than one place at the same time.

Those born under this sign often have a thirst for knowledge and a positive attitude towards life, which means they're happiest working on multiple projects at once.

As a challenge for this sign, Geminis can be indecisive and unreliable. One day they'll be quiet and introverted, while the next day they're a chatterbox and rather extroverted. You never know what you’ll get with a Gemini, which is why life with them is thrilling and exciting.

Libra

Libra season arrives at the start of fall. TODAY Illustration / Getty Images

Dates: Sept. 22 to Oct. 22

Modality: Cardinal

Ruling planet: Venus

Representation: The scales

Libra is one of two signs ruled by Venus. Whereas Venus-ruled Taurus is more sensual, Libra loves all things beautiful. This also translates to a talent for critique and a mastery of verbal expression.

Libras are often considered to be one of the most artistic signs of the zodiac, known for their sense of style and diplomatic nature. For Libras, keeping peace is an art, too. They value fairness and take great care to see situations from multiple perspectives.

People born under this sign define themselves through relationships, often forming bonds that last a lifetime with intellectuals and creatives.

Aquarius

Aquarius season happens in the middle of winter at the start of the year. TODAY Illustration / Getty Images

Dates: Jan. 20 to Feb. 18

Modality: Fixed

Ruling planet: Saturn and Uranus

Representation: The water bearer

Aquarius are known for their their independent streak, in terms of how they think and how they act. Their ability to see things from a distance, combined with their refusal to go with the flow just because it's easier, makes them great problem-solvers and humanitarians.

Those born under Aquarius are passionate about beliefs and will not easily back down from a fight — but the world needs people who are dedicated to making change.

Aquarians are at their best when they can show off their true selves, since they don’t like hiding behind a false façade. They are known for speaking the truth and want to fully embrace life on their own terms.