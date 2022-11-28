TODAY does not benefit financially from your donation.

TODAY’s Toy Drive Spectacular is underway and ready to help get more toys to more kids this holiday season than ever before. In a year where so many are in need we are hoping to make a difference and help support kids and families in need. TODAY has been collecting toys for kids for over 28 years but let’s make this the best year yet.

On the plaza, we will be collecting toys from Monday, November 28 through Friday, December 23.

But don't worry, if you don't live nearby or aren't coming to the area, you can still help this holiday season online!

TODAY is teaming up with Toys for Tots. Every dollar donated to the organization ensures that a child in need will have a gift this Christmas.

How to donate online

Here's how to donate to Toys for Tots:

How to donate on Rockefeller Center Plaza

After 2 years of COVID restrictions, we are excited to bring the Toy Drive back to where it all began — in our famous TODAY plaza. This beloved TODAY tradition started in back in 1994 with our very own staffers sporting a Santa hat, collecting toys from our loyal TODAY plaza visitors. This simple gesture of giving back to communities and organizations in need evolved into the Toy Drive we know and love today. We have had celebrity “elves” lending a hand with our plaza toy collections and have raised millions of dollars over the span of nearly 3 decades. The donations come, not only from our plaza visitors, but corporate partners inspired to join us in our endeavor.

We are now in the 29th year and are aiming to have the most toy donations we have ever had during the Holiday Season of Giving and calling it TODAY's Toy Drive Spectacular!

Stay tuned for additional charities.

About Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots' mission remains the same since it was established in 1947: to bring the joy of Christmas to America's less fortunate children. This national program has nearly 800 local toy collection and distribution programs in most major market areas in 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. Territories, and distributes an annual average of 18 million toys to 7 million children in need.

Toys for Tots is a national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. Its goal is to provide happiness and hope to disadvantaged children during each Christmas holiday season. In 2021, 7 million children in 792 communities nationwide received gifts. Since 1947, more than 244 million children have benefited from the foundation's mission.